Integrated Aircraft Navigation discusses the fundamentals of navigation systems analysis. Modern aircraft navigation systems are characterized by a multifaceted, computer-oriented approach, covering various branches of theoretical dynamics, inertial measurements, radar, radio navaids, celestial observations, and widely used statistical estimation techniques. Each pertinent field entails much technological development that is not essential for applied systems analysis. The book presents pertinent information extracted from a broad range of topics, expressed in terms of Newtonian physics and matrix-vector mathematics. The book begins by defining basic navigation quantities and functions, and introducing various subjects as an aid to subsequent developments. These include basic motion patterns, navigation coordinate frames, and navigation techniques and requirements. This is followed by separate chapters on coordinate transformations and kinematics; inertial navigation theory; the physics of inertial measurements; and navigation with multiple sensors. Subsequent chapters deal with dynamic equations for all navigation modes considered; functional relationships and practical considerations for the various navigation aid sensors in common usage; and system applications. This book will be useful to the student or practicing engineer who wants a valid analytical characterization, using the simplest theoretical concepts permissible, while omitting specialized mechanization details.