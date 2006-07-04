Integral and Finite Difference Inequalities and Applications, Volume 205
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Integral inequalities in one variable
2. Integral inequalities in two variables
3. Retarded integral inequalities
4. Finite difference inequalities in one variable
5. Finite difference inequalities in two variables
Description
The monograph is written with a view to provide basic tools for researchers working in Mathematical Analysis and Applications, concentrating on differential, integral and finite difference equations. It contains many inequalities which have only recently appeared in the literature and which can be used as powerful tools and will be a valuable source for a long time to come. It is self-contained and thus should be useful for those who are interested in learning or applying the inequalities with explicit estimates in their studies.
Key Features
- Contains a variety of inequalities discovered which find numerous applications in various branches of differential, integral and finite difference equations
- Valuable reference for someone requiring results about inequalities for use in some applications in various other branches of mathematics
- Highlights pure and applied mathematics and other areas of science and technology
Readership
University book stores, advanced level book stores, researchers in analysis and applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2006
- Published:
- 4th July 2006
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464794
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527622
Reviews
"The book is self-contained and thus should be useful for those who are interested in learning or applying the inequlities with explicit estimates in their studies. In addition, it can be used as a text for advanced graduate courses and will serve as a reference in the field of system theory." --ZENTRALBLATT MATH DATABASE 1931-2007
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B. Pachpatte Author
B.G. Pachpatte is a Professor of Mathematics at Marathwada University, Aurangabad, India. His main research interests are in the fields of differential, integral and difference equations and inequalities. Pachpatte has written a large number of research papers published in international journals; he is also an associate editor of Journal of Mathematical Analysis and Applications, Communications on Applied Nonlinear Analysis, Octagon, and Differential Equations and Dynamical Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marathwada University