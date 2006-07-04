Integral and Finite Difference Inequalities and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444527622, 9780080464794

Integral and Finite Difference Inequalities and Applications, Volume 205

1st Edition

Authors: B. Pachpatte
eBook ISBN: 9780080464794
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527622
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 4th July 2006
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16200.00
13770.00
199.09
169.23
125.00
106.25
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
143.00
121.55
175.00
148.75
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Integral inequalities in one variable
    2. Integral inequalities in two variables
    3. Retarded integral inequalities
    4. Finite difference inequalities in one variable
    5. Finite difference inequalities in two variables

Description

The monograph is written with a view to provide basic tools for researchers working in Mathematical Analysis and Applications, concentrating on differential, integral and finite difference equations. It contains many inequalities which have only recently appeared in the literature and which can be used as powerful tools and will be a valuable source for a long time to come. It is self-contained and thus should be useful for those who are interested in learning or applying the inequalities with explicit estimates in their studies.

Key Features

  • Contains a variety of inequalities discovered which find numerous applications in various branches of differential, integral and finite difference equations
  • Valuable reference for someone requiring results about inequalities for use in some applications in various other branches of mathematics
  • Highlights pure and applied mathematics and other areas of science and technology

Readership

University book stores, advanced level book stores, researchers in analysis and applications

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2006
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080464794
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444527622

Reviews

"The book is self-contained and thus should be useful for those who are interested in learning or applying the inequlities with explicit estimates in their studies. In addition, it can be used as a text for advanced graduate courses and will serve as a reference in the field of system theory." --ZENTRALBLATT MATH DATABASE 1931-2007

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

B. Pachpatte Author

B.G. Pachpatte is a Professor of Mathematics at Marathwada University, Aurangabad, India. His main research interests are in the fields of differential, integral and difference equations and inequalities. Pachpatte has written a large number of research papers published in international journals; he is also an associate editor of Journal of Mathematical Analysis and Applications, Communications on Applied Nonlinear Analysis, Octagon, and Differential Equations and Dynamical Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Marathwada University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.