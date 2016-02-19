Integrable Systems in Quantum Field Theory and Statistical Mechanics
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Studies in Pure Mathematics, Volume 19: Integrable Systems in Quantum Field Theory and Statistical Mechanics provides information pertinent to the advances in the study of pure mathematics. This book covers a variety of topics, including statistical mechanics, eigenvalue spectrum, conformal field theory, quantum groups and integrable models, integrable field theory, and conformal invariant models. Organized into 17 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the eigenvalues of the three-state superintegrable chiral Potts model of the associated spin chain by use of a functional equation. This text then illustrates the importance of the star-triangle equation with a few results for the two-dimensional Ising model. Other chapters consider the conformal field theories on manifolds with a boundary, and the constraints placed by modular invariance on their partition functions. This book discusses as well the topological invariants for knots and links. The final chapter deals with equations of motion for two-dimensional quantum field theory. This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Eigenvalue Spectrum of the Superintegrable Chiral Potts Model
Star-Triangle Relation
Solving Models in Statistical Mechanics
KdV-Type Equations and W-Algebras
Boundary Conditions in Conformal Field Theory
Paths, Maya Diagrams and Representations of sl(r, C)
Knot Theory based on Statistical Models at Criticality
From the Harmonic Oscillator to the A-D-E Classification of Conformal Models
Formal Groups and Conformal Field Theory over Z
A New Family of Solvable Lattice Models Associated with An(1)
Solvable Lattice Models and Algebras of Face Operators
D-Modules and Nonlinear Systems
Quantum Groups and Integrable Models
Conformal Field Theory on Universal Family of Stable Curves with Gauge Symmetries
Yang-Baxter Algebras, Conformal Invariant Models and Quantum Groups
Integrable Field Theory from Conformal Field Theory
Errata to Vertex Operators in Conformal Field Theory on P1 and Monodromy Representations of Braid Group in Advanced Studies in Pure Mathematics 16, 1988
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295251
About the Editor
M. Jimbo
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University
T. Miwa
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University
A. Tsuchiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University