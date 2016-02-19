Integrability and Quantization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228785, 9781483257303

Integrability and Quantization

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 20th GIFT International Seminar on Integrability and Quantization

Editors: M. Asorey J. F. Cariñena
eBook ISBN: 9781483257303
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 294
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483257303

About the Editor

M. Asorey

J. F. Cariñena

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.