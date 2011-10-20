Insurance Handbook for the Medical Office - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9781437722567, 9781437722543

Insurance Handbook for the Medical Office

12th Edition

Authors: Marilyn Fordney
eBook ISBN: 9781437722543
eBook ISBN: 9781455777341
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th October 2011
Page Count: 704
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A complete guide to the latest in insurance billing and coding, Insurance Handbook for the Medical Office, 12th Edition covers all the plans that are most commonly encountered in clinics and physicians' offices. An emphasis on the role of the medical insurance specialist prepares you for success in the workplace, including areas such as diagnostic coding, procedural coding, Medicare, HIPAA, and bill collection strategies. Learning to fill in the claim form accurately is made easier by the use of icons for different types of payers, lists of key abbreviations, and numerous practice exercises. Written by insurance billing expert Marilyn Fordney, this comprehensive, market-leading resource has been trusted for more than 30 years.

Key Features

  • Emphasis on the business of running a medical office highlights the importance of the medical insurance specialist in filing clean claims, solving problems, and collecting overdue payments.
  • Block-by-block explanations and examples demonstrate the correct way to complete the CMS-1500 claim form.
  • Compliance Alerts and a HIPAA Compliance and Privacy in Insurance Billing chapter highlight important HIPAA compliance issues and ensure that you are aware of, and compliant with, governmental privacy regulations.
  • A guide to receiving payments and to insurance collection is provided in separate chapters.
  • A Medical Documentation chapter covers the principles of documentation and shows how proper documentation can prevent penalties and refund requests, and help you prove compliance in the case of an audit or review.
  • Guidelines for the filing and submission of electronic claims prepare you for the industry-wide transition to an electronic environment.
  • Unique! Color-coded icons clarify information, rules, and regulations for different payers.
  • Form icons and Computer icons ease the transition from paper to electronic filing.
  • Service to Patient features offer examples of quality customer service.
  • Seeking a Job chapter gives tips and techniques on securing that first job.
  • Key points summarize important chapter content.
  • Key terms are bolded at first mention, defined, and emphasized throughout.
  • A companion Evolve website enhances learning with performance checklists, self-assessment quizzes, and the Student Software Challenge featuring cases for different payer types and an interactive CMS-1500 form to fill in.
  • A workbook contains learning tips, review questions, practice exercises for key terms and abbreviations, study outlines, performance objectives, a chapter with practice tests, and critical thinking activities for hands-on experience with real-world cases. Available separately.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Career Role and Responsibilities

1. Role of an Insurance Billing Specialist

2. HIPAA Compliance and Privacy in Insurance Billing

Unit Two: The Claims Process

3. Basics of Health Insurance

4. Medical Documentation

5. Diagnostic Coding

6. Procedural Coding

7. The Paper Claim: CMS-1500

8. Electronic Data Interchange: Transactions and Security

9. Receiving Payments and Insurance Problem Solving

10. Office and Insurance Collection Strategies

Unit Three: Health Care Payers

11. The Blue Plans, Private Insurance, and Managed Care Plans

12. Medicare

13. Medicaid and Other State Programs

14. TRICARE and CHAMPVA

15. Workers' Compensation

16. Disability Income Insurance and Disability Benefit Insurance

Unit Four: Inpatient and Outpatient Billing

17. Hospital Billing

Unit Five: Employment

18. Seeking a Job and Attaining Professional Advancement

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437722543
eBook ISBN:
9781455777341

About the Author

Marilyn Fordney

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Instructor of Medical Insurance, Medical Terminology, Medical Machine Transcription, and Medical Office Procedures, Ventura College, Ventura, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.