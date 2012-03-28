Insulin Therapy, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738571, 9781455742653

Insulin Therapy, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 41-1

1st Edition

Authors: John Leahy William Cefalu
eBook ISBN: 9781455742653
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738571
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th March 2012
Page Count: 960
Description

This issue of Endocrinology Clinics brings the reader up do date on the current standards and important advances in insulin therapy.  The following clinical topics are discussed: types of insulins, including new insulins; goals of therapy; pathophysiology of, and insulin treatment in type1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus; pumps and glucose sensors; alternative insulin delivery; patient and provider insulin resistance; inpatient insulin therapy; insulin therapy in pregnancy; and pediatric insulin therapy.

About the Authors

John Leahy Author

University of Vermont College of Medicine

William Cefalu Author

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

