Insulin Therapy, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 41-1
1st Edition
Authors: John Leahy William Cefalu
eBook ISBN: 9781455742653
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738571
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th March 2012
Page Count: 960
Description
This issue of Endocrinology Clinics brings the reader up do date on the current standards and important advances in insulin therapy. The following clinical topics are discussed: types of insulins, including new insulins; goals of therapy; pathophysiology of, and insulin treatment in type1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus; pumps and glucose sensors; alternative insulin delivery; patient and provider insulin resistance; inpatient insulin therapy; insulin therapy in pregnancy; and pediatric insulin therapy.
About the Authors
John Leahy Author
University of Vermont College of Medicine
William Cefalu Author
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
