It is becoming increasingly evident that insulin resistance contributes to visceral diseases (obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, sleep apnea, and chronic kidney disease) as well as neurological disorders (stroke, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), dementia and depression). The purpose of this monograph is to present readers with cutting edge information on links among insulin resistance, visceral diseases, and neurological disorders in a manner that is useful not only to students and teachers, but also to researchers, dietitians, nutritionists, and physicians.

Insulin Resistance as a Risk Factor in Visceral and Neurological Disorders provides an overview of the risk factors for insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders. It also focuses on molecular mechanisms and signal transduction processes associated with the links among insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders. The comprehensive information in this monograph may not only help in early detection of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders, but also promote discovery of new drugs, which may block or delay the onset of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders in elderly patients. The understanding the course of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders is important not only for patients, caregivers, and health professionals, but also for health policy-makers, who have to plan for national resources needed in the management of an increasing number of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders cases.