Insulin Resistance as a Risk Factor in Visceral and Neurological Disorders
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
It is becoming increasingly evident that insulin resistance contributes to visceral diseases (obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, heart disease, sleep apnea, and chronic kidney disease) as well as neurological disorders (stroke, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), dementia and depression). The purpose of this monograph is to present readers with cutting edge information on links among insulin resistance, visceral diseases, and neurological disorders in a manner that is useful not only to students and teachers, but also to researchers, dietitians, nutritionists, and physicians.
Insulin Resistance as a Risk Factor in Visceral and Neurological Disorders provides an overview of the risk factors for insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders. It also focuses on molecular mechanisms and signal transduction processes associated with the links among insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders. The comprehensive information in this monograph may not only help in early detection of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders, but also promote discovery of new drugs, which may block or delay the onset of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders in elderly patients. The understanding the course of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders is important not only for patients, caregivers, and health professionals, but also for health policy-makers, who have to plan for national resources needed in the management of an increasing number of insulin resistance related visceral and neurological disorders cases.
Key Features
- First comprehensive book dedicated to insulin resistance as a risk factor for neurological disorders
- Focuses on molecular mechanisms and signal transduction processes associated with the links among insulin resistance
- Discusses insulin resistance to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, dementia and depression
Readership
Researchers in neuroscience, neurochemistry, neurology, and neuropharmacology; neurologists, physicians, and nutritionists
Table of Contents
- Insulin resistance and obesity
2. Insulin resistance, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome
3. Insulin resistance and heart disease
4. Insulin resistance and sleep apnea
5. Insulin resistance and stroke
6. Insulin resistance and Alzheimer’s disease
7. Insulin resistance and Parkinson’s disease
8. Insulin resistance, dementia, and depression
9. Use of phytochemicals for the treatment of insulin resistance-linked visceral and neurological disorders
10. Summary and perspective for future research on insulin resistance and insulin resistance-linked visceral and neurological disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196038
About the Author
Akhlaq Farooqui
Akhlaq A. Farooqui is a leader in the field of signal transduction, brain phospholipases A2, bioactive ether lipid metabolism, polyunsaturated fatty acid metabolism, glycerophospholipid-, sphingolipid-, and cholesterol-derived lipid mediators, glutamate-induced neurotoxicity and modulation of signal transduction by phytochemicals. He has published more than 200 hundred papers, authored 11 monographs: Glycerophospholipids in Brain: Phospholipase A2 in Neurological Disorders (2007); Neurochemical Aspects of Excitotoxicity (2008); Metabolism and Functions of Bioactive Ether Lipids in Brain (2008); and Hot Topics in Neural Membrane Lipidology (2009); Beneficial Effects of Fish Oil in Human Brain (2009); Neurochemical Aspects of Neurotraumatic and Neurodegenerative Diseases (2010); Lipid Mediators and their Metabolism in the Brain (2011); Phytochemicals, Signal Transduction, and Neurological Disorders (2012); Metabolic Syndrome: An Important Risk Factor for Stroke, Alzheimer Disease, Depression (2013); Inflammation and Oxidative Stress in Neurological Disorders (2014); High Calorie Diet and the Human Brain: Consequences of Long Term Consumption (2015); Therapeutic Potentials of Curcumin for Alzheimer Disease (2016). All monographs are published by Springer, New York. Akhlaq A. Farooqui has edited 10 books published by Wiley Blackwell Publishing Company, New York; Nova Science Publisher, New York; Bentham Science Publishers, Dubai, and Elsevier, San Diego, CA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA