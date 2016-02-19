Insulation Co-ordination in High-voltage Electric Power Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408704649, 9781483102375

Insulation Co-ordination in High-voltage Electric Power Systems

1st Edition

Authors: W. Diesendorf
eBook ISBN: 9781483102375
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 136
Description

Insulation Co-ordination in High-Voltage Electric Power Systems deals with the methods of insulation needed in different circumstances. The book covers topics such as overvoltages and lightning surges; disruptive discharge and withstand voltages; self-restoring and non-self-restoring insulation; lightning overvoltages on transmission lines; and the attenuation and distortion of lightning surges. Also covered in the book are topics such as the switching surge designs of transmission lines, as well as the insulation coordination of high-voltage stations. The text is recommended for electrical engineering students and practitioners who would like to know more about the methods of insulation and their applications.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 Introduction

2 Overvoltages

2.1 Lightning Surges

2.2 Temporary Overvoltages

2.3 Switching Overvoltages

3 Disruptive Discharge and Withstand Voltages

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Self-Restoring Insulation

3.3 Non-Self-Restoring Insulation

4 Lightning Overvoltages On Transmission Lines

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strokes to Nearby Ground

4.3 Shielding

4.4 Strokes to Towers

4.5 Strokes to Ground Wires

4.6 Practical Methods Of Determining The Voltages Stressing Line Insulation

4.7 Attenuation and Distortion of Lightning Surges

5 The Lightning Performance of Transmission Lines

5.1 Introduction

5.2 The Flashover Rate of Unshielded Lines

5.3 The Flashover Rate of Shielded Lines

5.4 Outage Rate and Sustained Outage Rate

6 The Switching Surge Design of Transmission Lines

6.1 General

6.2 Tower Insulation Design

6.3 Application to Future Ultra-High Voltages

7 The Insulation Co-Ordination Of High-Voltage Stations 95

7.1 Principles

7.2 Overvoltage Protective Devices

7.3 Stations with Protected Zone

7.4 Stations without Protected Zone

7.5 Cable-Connected Equipment

Bibliography

Appendix A Propagation of Travelling Waves

Appendix B Data For 220 Kv Transmission Line Used in Lightning Performance Calculations

Index


About the Author

W. Diesendorf

