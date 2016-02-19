Instruments of Communication
1st Edition
An Essay on Scientific Writing
Description
Instruments of Communication: An Essay on Scientific Writing provides an introduction to the instruments of logic and language. This book focuses on what people use in their communications, such as the materials and forms by means of which people share their experiences, meanings, intentions, feelings, hopes, and understandings.
Organized into five parts encompassing 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the different forms of inter-organic communication. This text then examines the particular case of rational communication wherein it results in a shared understanding. Other chapters consider a certain concept of brain-function that underlies the treatment of language. This book discusses as well the concept of communication, which is not simply a process of transmitting messages but a process of sharing experiences. The final chapter deals with the different ways of classifying social behavior and explores the associative basis of communication.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, physicists, physiologists, and psychologists.
Table of Contents
List of Diagrams
Preface
Part I. On the Communication of Understanding
Introduction on Epistemics
Chapter 1. The Paradox of Prose
Chapter 2. On Understanding Science
Chapter 3. Physics and Epistemics
Chapter 4. The Logic of Epistemics
Part II. On the Meanings of Science
Introduction on Semantics
Chapter 5. Information and Comprehension
Chapter 6. Magnitude and Meaning
Chapter 7. Simplicity, Economy and Language
Chapter 8. Semantics and Philosophy
Part III. On Forms of Representation
Introduction on Syntactics
Chapter 9. Thought, Work and Language
Chapter 10. The Syntax of Observation
Chapter 11. The Syntax of Mathematics
Chapter 12. The Relativity of Categories
Part IV. On the Instrumentality of Language
Introduction on Psycho-Physics
Chapter 13. The Grammar of Science
Chapter 14. Knowing and Expressing
Chapter 15. Instruments and Bodies
Chapter 16. Language, Knowledge and the Brain
Part V. On the Writing of Science
Introduction on Pragmatics
Chapter 17. On Time and Mechanics
Chapter 18. On Space and Syntax
Chapter 19. On Language and Writing
Chapter 20. On Association and Communication
Epilogue on Dialectical Individualism
Appendix. On the Syntax of Concepts
Index of Authors and References
Publications on Science, Education, Psychology and Communication
Literary Acknowledgements
Topic Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221687