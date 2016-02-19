Instruments of Communication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196657, 9781483221687

Instruments of Communication

1st Edition

An Essay on Scientific Writing

Authors: Patrick Meredith
eBook ISBN: 9781483221687
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 666
Description

Instruments of Communication: An Essay on Scientific Writing provides an introduction to the instruments of logic and language. This book focuses on what people use in their communications, such as the materials and forms by means of which people share their experiences, meanings, intentions, feelings, hopes, and understandings.

Organized into five parts encompassing 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the different forms of inter-organic communication. This text then examines the particular case of rational communication wherein it results in a shared understanding. Other chapters consider a certain concept of brain-function that underlies the treatment of language. This book discusses as well the concept of communication, which is not simply a process of transmitting messages but a process of sharing experiences. The final chapter deals with the different ways of classifying social behavior and explores the associative basis of communication.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists, physicists, physiologists, and psychologists.

Table of Contents


List of Diagrams

Preface

Part I. On the Communication of Understanding

Introduction on Epistemics

Chapter 1. The Paradox of Prose

Chapter 2. On Understanding Science

Chapter 3. Physics and Epistemics

Chapter 4. The Logic of Epistemics

Part II. On the Meanings of Science

Introduction on Semantics

Chapter 5. Information and Comprehension

Chapter 6. Magnitude and Meaning

Chapter 7. Simplicity, Economy and Language

Chapter 8. Semantics and Philosophy

Part III. On Forms of Representation

Introduction on Syntactics

Chapter 9. Thought, Work and Language

Chapter 10. The Syntax of Observation

Chapter 11. The Syntax of Mathematics

Chapter 12. The Relativity of Categories

Part IV. On the Instrumentality of Language

Introduction on Psycho-Physics

Chapter 13. The Grammar of Science

Chapter 14. Knowing and Expressing

Chapter 15. Instruments and Bodies

Chapter 16. Language, Knowledge and the Brain

Part V. On the Writing of Science

Introduction on Pragmatics

Chapter 17. On Time and Mechanics

Chapter 18. On Space and Syntax

Chapter 19. On Language and Writing

Chapter 20. On Association and Communication

Epilogue on Dialectical Individualism

Appendix. On the Syntax of Concepts

Index of Authors and References

Publications on Science, Education, Psychology and Communication

Literary Acknowledgements

Topic Index

Details

No. of pages:
666
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483221687

Patrick Meredith

