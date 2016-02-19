Instruments and Measurements
1st Edition
Chemical Analysis, Electric Quantities, Nucleonics and Process Control
Description
Instruments and Measurements: Chemical Analysis, Electric Quantities, Nucleonics and Process Control, Volume I covers the proceedings of the Fifth International Instruments and Measurements Conference, held in Stockholm, Sweden on September 13-16, 1960.
Separating 120 lectures into 49 chapters, this book is divided into five sections. The first section discusses the advances in automatic process control instrumentation, including developments in pneumatic, electropneumatic, and electrohydraulic control. This section deals also with the stability, optimization, and use of fast digital computer for process control applications. The subsequent two sections consider the physical methods of chemical analysis and nuclear instrumentation. These sections survey the developments in gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, and quadrupole mass filter for chemical analysis. These topics are followed by discussions on some structural and analytical applications of high resolution nuclear magnetic resonance. The remaining sections explore the measurements of electric and magnetic quantities, as well as the reactor control. These sections are devoted to X-ray methods, UV spectroscopy, turbidimeter, and infrared techniques. Analytical chemists, process and instrumentation engineers, and researchers in instruments, chemical analysis, and process control fields will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Automatic Process Control
A Method of Measuring Strip Width in Hot Strip Mills
The Application of Strain Gauge Techniques to the Measurement of Weight
Komponenten Der Regelungstechnik
Über Die Durchflufimessung Mit Blenden Bei Schwankender Betriebswichte
Measurements on Industrial Processes at Low Frequencies
Transfer Function Determination in the Presence of Noise for a Set of Significant input Functions
Miniature Automatic Recorders
Rationelle Planung Von Regelungsanlagen
Moderne Meβgeräte Mit Barton-Zellen für Zentrale Meβwerterfassung und -Regelung
Recent Developments in Pneumatic, Electropneumatic and Electrohydraulic Control
Regler Mit Nichtlinearen Elementen
Verwertung von Methoden der Impulstechnik zur Verbesserung Elektronischer Regler
Die Arbeitsweise des Permanent-Viskosimeters und Seine Anwendung
Stability and Optimal Loopgain of Simple Control Circuits
SAAB 2, a Fast Digital Computer for Process Control Applications
Improved Process Control with Continuous Analysis
Application of instruments and Automatic Control to Petroleum Processes
Computer Control of a Chemical Process with Stochastic Properties
The Use of Automatic Experimentation Combined with Mathematical Models in Optimalizing Control of Continuous Processes
An Application of Computers for the Best Interpretation of Chemical Plant Data
Gas Sample Introduction Valve. An Automatic Sampling Device for Plant Analysers Using Gas Chromatography
Datenreduktion durch Meβwertverarbeitung
Die Meβtechnische Überwachung von Produktionsanlagen durch Meβumformer und die Zweckmäβige Verarbeitung der Meβdaten
Physical Methods of Chemical Analysis
Mass Spectrometry
Mass Spectrometer for the Investigation of Low Concentrations of Free Radicals in Gases
A Mass Spectrometer System for Materials Research
The Analysis of Solids by Mass Spectrometry
Ion Pumps
The Quadrupole Mass Filter
Some Recent Structural and Analytical Applications of High Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Broad-Line Nuclear Magnetic Resonance as an Analytical Technique
The Use of X-ray Methods in Chemical Analysis
Outline of a Recommended Practice for the X-ray Counter Diffractometry of Polycrystalline Substances
Recent Developments in ARL X-ray Instrumentation
X-ray Fluorescent Analysis
Isoformation of Samples for Optical and X-ray Emission Spectrography
Eine Apparatur zur Vorverdampfung der Spurenverunreinigungen aus Spektrographischen Proben
Über Eine Universelle Technik der Spektralanalyse von Pulvern und Lösungen Mittels Einer Dreiteiligen Siebelektrode
Ein Neues Lichtelektrisches Leitz-Spektrometer Zur Direktanzeigenden Spektralanalyse
New Developments in the Field of Electrolytic Conductivity Measurement
Oszillopolarographische Analyse Polarographisch Nicht Reduzierbarer Substanzen
Die Anwendung der Gas-Chromatographie bei der Edelgasgewinnung
Vergleichende Diffusionsmessungen in Verschiedenen Schwerefeldern
The Application of Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopy to Gas Chromatography
Developments in Non-Dispersive Infrared Analysers
Automatic Turbidimeter for Determination of Molecular Weight Distribution of Polymers
Ein Neues Lichtelektrisches Polarimeter für das Sichtbare Spektralgebiet und das Langwellige UV
Einige Ergebnisse von Messungen im Infrarot Mit Einem Gerät Höchster Auflösung
Die Präparative Gaschromatographie
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147361