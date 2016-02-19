Instrumentation in Process Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408702935, 9781483163352

Instrumentation in Process Control

1st Edition

Authors: E. J. Wightman
eBook ISBN: 9781483163352
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 380
Description

Instrumentation in Process Control details the elements of transducers utilized in doing various measurements. The book also deals with the problems in data gathering from physical processes. The text also examines the different schemes of relaying or showing the data and compares the many ways by which data could be processed. The first chapter opens with an introduction to the study; it then proceeds to talk about primary measurements and notes the importance of selecting the transducer, having precision in measurements, and having a properly designed system. This chapter also presents various tips with regards to a better measurement and data handling. Chapter 2 is about interpreting a transducer's performance, while the next several chapters revolve around measurements. Measurements discussed include those for temperature, pressure, liquid density, displacement, and flow. The book highlights in Chapter 8 the tachometry and provides in Chapters 9 and 10 the lessons on analogue-to-digital conversions. The last three chapters are reserved for computing corrections, data transmission, and digital control techniques, including the fundamentals of these concepts. The text is a great reference and beneficial for students, teachers, researchers, and casual readers, as the book offers a wide information on instrumentation.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Introduction

Objectives

Primary Measurements

Computing Corrections

Data Transmission and Recording

System Applications

Chapter 2 Transducer Performance

Introduction

Definitions of Terms

Interpreting Performance Specification

Graphical Interpretation of Transducer Performance

Measurement Techniques

Signal Interference

Practical Methods of Minimizing Interference

The Overall System

Chapter 3 Temperature Measurement

Introduction

Thermocouples

Resistance Thermometry

Thermistors

Advantages and Disadvantages

Chapter 4 Pressure Measurement

Introduction

Calibration Standards

Terminology

Potentiometric-Type Transducers

Differential Transducers and Variable-Reluctance Type Transducers

Strain-Gauge Pressure Transducers

Force-Balance Transducers

Solid-State Pressure Transducers

Transducer Selection

Chapter 5 Liquid Density Measurement

Introduction

Application Problems

Sperry Gravitymaster

Solartron Vibrating Tube Densitometer

Agar Vibrating Spool Densitometer

Linearizing Problems

Chapter 6 Displacement Measurement

Introduction

Potentiometric Displacement Transducers

Linear Voltage Differential Transformers

Synchro Transformers

Digital Decoding Transducers

Applications

Chapter 7 Flow Measuring Systems

Introduction

Differential Pressure-Related Systems

Turbine Meters

Electromagnetic Flowmeters

Positive Displacement Meters

Mass Flow Measurement

Advantages and Disadvantages

Chapter 8 Tachometry

Introduction

D.C. Tachometry

A.C. Tachometry

Digital Tachometry

Digital Counting Techniques

Accuracy and Reliability of Tachometers

Chapter 9 Analogue-to-Digital Conversion

Introduction

Signal Conditioning and Amplification

Fundamentals of Electronic Counting

Definitions of Performance of A-D Converters

A-D Conversion Techniques

Choosing a Converter

Chapter 10 System Application of A-D Converters

Introduction

Time-Shared Digital Voltmeter Applications

Pulse Duration Modulation Systems

Frequency Modulated Systems

Computer Interface Problems

Chapter 11 Computing Corrections

Introduction

General Requirements

Fundamentals of Analogue/Digital Computing

Fundamentals of Hybrid Computing

Hybrid Solution

Non-Linear Functions

Speed of Computation

Special Purpose Computing Techniques

Accuracy

Chapter 12 Data Transmission

Introduction

Requirements of a Data Transmission System

Notes on Coding

Timing

Modulation Techniques

Error Detection and Correction

Industrial Telemetry Systems

Salient Features

Chapter 13 Digital Control Techniques

Introduction

Review of Control Principles

System Applications

Appendix. Glossary of Terms

Bibliography

Index


About the Author

E. J. Wightman

