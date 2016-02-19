Instrumentation in Process Control
1st Edition
Description
Instrumentation in Process Control details the elements of transducers utilized in doing various measurements. The book also deals with the problems in data gathering from physical processes. The text also examines the different schemes of relaying or showing the data and compares the many ways by which data could be processed. The first chapter opens with an introduction to the study; it then proceeds to talk about primary measurements and notes the importance of selecting the transducer, having precision in measurements, and having a properly designed system. This chapter also presents various tips with regards to a better measurement and data handling. Chapter 2 is about interpreting a transducer's performance, while the next several chapters revolve around measurements. Measurements discussed include those for temperature, pressure, liquid density, displacement, and flow. The book highlights in Chapter 8 the tachometry and provides in Chapters 9 and 10 the lessons on analogue-to-digital conversions. The last three chapters are reserved for computing corrections, data transmission, and digital control techniques, including the fundamentals of these concepts. The text is a great reference and beneficial for students, teachers, researchers, and casual readers, as the book offers a wide information on instrumentation.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Objectives
Primary Measurements
Computing Corrections
Data Transmission and Recording
System Applications
Chapter 2 Transducer Performance
Introduction
Definitions of Terms
Interpreting Performance Specification
Graphical Interpretation of Transducer Performance
Measurement Techniques
Signal Interference
Practical Methods of Minimizing Interference
The Overall System
Chapter 3 Temperature Measurement
Introduction
Thermocouples
Resistance Thermometry
Thermistors
Advantages and Disadvantages
Chapter 4 Pressure Measurement
Introduction
Calibration Standards
Terminology
Potentiometric-Type Transducers
Differential Transducers and Variable-Reluctance Type Transducers
Strain-Gauge Pressure Transducers
Force-Balance Transducers
Solid-State Pressure Transducers
Transducer Selection
Chapter 5 Liquid Density Measurement
Introduction
Application Problems
Sperry Gravitymaster
Solartron Vibrating Tube Densitometer
Agar Vibrating Spool Densitometer
Linearizing Problems
Chapter 6 Displacement Measurement
Introduction
Potentiometric Displacement Transducers
Linear Voltage Differential Transformers
Synchro Transformers
Digital Decoding Transducers
Applications
Chapter 7 Flow Measuring Systems
Introduction
Differential Pressure-Related Systems
Turbine Meters
Electromagnetic Flowmeters
Positive Displacement Meters
Mass Flow Measurement
Advantages and Disadvantages
Chapter 8 Tachometry
Introduction
D.C. Tachometry
A.C. Tachometry
Digital Tachometry
Digital Counting Techniques
Accuracy and Reliability of Tachometers
Chapter 9 Analogue-to-Digital Conversion
Introduction
Signal Conditioning and Amplification
Fundamentals of Electronic Counting
Definitions of Performance of A-D Converters
A-D Conversion Techniques
Choosing a Converter
Chapter 10 System Application of A-D Converters
Introduction
Time-Shared Digital Voltmeter Applications
Pulse Duration Modulation Systems
Frequency Modulated Systems
Computer Interface Problems
Chapter 11 Computing Corrections
Introduction
General Requirements
Fundamentals of Analogue/Digital Computing
Fundamentals of Hybrid Computing
Hybrid Solution
Non-Linear Functions
Speed of Computation
Special Purpose Computing Techniques
Accuracy
Chapter 12 Data Transmission
Introduction
Requirements of a Data Transmission System
Notes on Coding
Timing
Modulation Techniques
Error Detection and Correction
Industrial Telemetry Systems
Salient Features
Chapter 13 Digital Control Techniques
Introduction
Review of Control Principles
System Applications
Appendix. Glossary of Terms
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163352