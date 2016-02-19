Instrumentation in Process Control details the elements of transducers utilized in doing various measurements. The book also deals with the problems in data gathering from physical processes. The text also examines the different schemes of relaying or showing the data and compares the many ways by which data could be processed. The first chapter opens with an introduction to the study; it then proceeds to talk about primary measurements and notes the importance of selecting the transducer, having precision in measurements, and having a properly designed system. This chapter also presents various tips with regards to a better measurement and data handling. Chapter 2 is about interpreting a transducer's performance, while the next several chapters revolve around measurements. Measurements discussed include those for temperature, pressure, liquid density, displacement, and flow. The book highlights in Chapter 8 the tachometry and provides in Chapters 9 and 10 the lessons on analogue-to-digital conversions. The last three chapters are reserved for computing corrections, data transmission, and digital control techniques, including the fundamentals of these concepts. The text is a great reference and beneficial for students, teachers, researchers, and casual readers, as the book offers a wide information on instrumentation.