With more than 1,000 photographs of surgical instruments and instrument tips in the book and online, Instrumentation for the Operating Room: A Photographic Manual, 8th Edition, shows more illustrations than any other manual. Instruments are organized by surgical specialty, beginning with basic sets and progressing to more advanced sets. Instructions on preparation, sterilization, and setup, as well as clear explanations for common surgical procedures can be found throughout the book. Within each chapter, instruments are commonly featured individually and as parts of sets, often showing close-up, individual tips. Written by an experienced perioperative nurse, Shirley Tighe, this edition includes new photographs of the operating room and of robotic and micro-surgical instruments, plus a companion Evolve website with additional photographs, flashcards, and review questions.