Instrumentation for the Operating Room
8th Edition
A Photographic Manual
With more than 1,000 photographs of surgical instruments and instrument tips in the book and online, Instrumentation for the Operating Room: A Photographic Manual, 8th Edition, shows more illustrations than any other manual. Instruments are organized by surgical specialty, beginning with basic sets and progressing to more advanced sets. Instructions on preparation, sterilization, and setup, as well as clear explanations for common surgical procedures can be found throughout the book. Within each chapter, instruments are commonly featured individually and as parts of sets, often showing close-up, individual tips. Written by an experienced perioperative nurse, Shirley Tighe, this edition includes new photographs of the operating room and of robotic and micro-surgical instruments, plus a companion Evolve website with additional photographs, flashcards, and review questions.
- Over 800 photographs of both individual and sets of instruments, including whole instruments and instrument tips, help in distinguishing between similar types.
- Instrument Preparation for Surgery unit discusses the importance of proper instrument handling and sterilization, including the proper placement within sterilization trays.
- A logical organization covers instruments by surgical procedures, beginning with simpler surgeries and building to more complex, specialized instruments and setups.
- Entire units focus on female reproductive surgery and pediatric surgery, both of which are key areas not well covered in other books.
- Excellent quality photographs on a consistent background enhance the detail and true color of the instruments.
- Spiral-bound format allows the book to lay flat for easier access while on the job.
Unit One: Instrument Preparation for Surgery
1. Care and Handling of Surgical Instruments
2. Sterilization Container Systems
Unit Two: General Surgery
3. Operating Room Suite/Basic Laparotomy
4. Abdominal Self-Retaining Retractors
5. Extra Long Instruments
6. Skin Staplers
7. Small Laparotomy Set
8. Minor Laparoscopic Set
9. Laparoscopy
10. Laparoscopic Adult MIS Set
11. Laser Laparoscope
12. Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy
13. Cholecystectomy
14. Laparoscopic Bowel Resection
15. Bowel Resection
16. Sigmoidoscopy
17. Hemorrhoidectomy and/or Pilonidal Cystectomy
18. Laparoscopic Gastric Banding
19. Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass
20. The da Vinci¨ Surgical System and EndoWrist¨ Instruments (Robotic Instruments)
21. Breast Biopsy/Lumpectomy
22. Mastectomy
23. Vascular Access Device Insertion
Unit Three: Female Reproductive Surgery
24. Dilatation and Curettage of the Uterus (D and C)
25. Hysteroscopy
26. Abdominal Hysterectomy
27. Supracervical Laparoscopic Hysterectomy
28. Vaginal Hysterectomy
29. Laparoscopic Tubal Occulusion
30. Microtuboplasty
Unit Four: Genitourinary Surgery
31. Cystoscopy
32. Nephrectomy and Ureteroplasty
33. Urethroscopy
34. Prostatectomy
35. Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)
36. Vasectomy
37. Kidney Transplant
Unit Five: Orthopedic Surgery
38. Basic Orthopedic Surgery
39. Soft Tissue Set
40. Power Saws and Drills, Battery Powered
41. Small Joint Arthroscope Set
42. Arthroscopic Carpal Tunnel Instruments
43. Small/Minor Joint Replacement
44. Total Ankle Prosthesis
45. Arthroscopy of the Knee
46. Arthroscopic Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction with Patellar Tendon Bone Graft Instruments
47. Total Knee Replacement
48. Total Knee Prosthesis
49. Shoulder Surgery Instruments
50. Hip Fracture
51. Hip Retractors
52. Total Hip Replacement
53. Total Hip Instruments (Zimmer-VerSys)
54. Total Hip Prosthesis (VerSys Hip System)
55. Spinal Fusion with Rodding
56. Long Bone Rodding for Fracture Fixation
57. ASIF Universal Femoral Distractor Set
58. Synthes Retrograde/Antegrade Femoral Nail
59. Synthes Unreamed Tibial Nails
60. Synthes Unreamed Tibial Nail Insertion and Locking Instruments
61. External Fixation of Fractures
62. ASIF Pelvic Instrument Set
63. ASIF Mini Fixation Set
64. Surgery on Pediatric and Small-Statured Patients
Unit Six: Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery
65. Basic Eye Set
66. Cataract Removal
67. Clear Corneal Set
68. Corneal Transplant
69. Deep Lamellar Endothelial Keratoplasty (DLEK)
70. Glaucoma
71. Eye Muscle Surgery
72. Retinal Detachment
73. Vitrectomy
74. Keratoplasty
75. Oculoplastic Instrument Set
76. Dacrocystorhinotomy (DCR)
77. Orbital Instruments
78. Eye Enucleation
79. Myringotomy
80. Basic Ear Set
81. Tympanoplasty
82. Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy (T and A)
83. Septoplasty (SMR) and Rhinoplasty
84. Nasal Polyp Instruments
85. Nasal Fracture Reduction
86. Sinus Surgery
Unit Seven: Oral, Maxillary, and Facial Surgery
87. Facial Fracture Set
88. Orthognathic Surgery
89. Titanium 2.0-mm Micro-Fixation System
90. Tooth Extraction Set
Unit Eight: Plastic Surgery
91. Minor Plastic Set
92. Skin Graft
Unit Nine: Peripheral Vascular, Cardiovascular, and Thoracic Surgery
93. Endarterectomy
94. Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
95. Abdominal Vascular Set (Open Procedure)
96. Tracheotomy
97. Thoracoscopy
98. Thoracic Instruments
99. Cardiac Surgery
100. Open Heart Microinstruments
101. Sternal Saws and Sternum Knife
102. Open Heart Extras
103. Cardiovascular Instruments
104. Open Heart Valve Extras
105. Return Open Heart Set
106. Vein Retrieval Instruments
107. Radial Artery Harvest Set
Unit Ten: Pediatric Surgery
108. Pediatric Neonatal/Infant Laryngoscope and Bronchoscopy Set
109. Pediatric Chest Instruments
110. Pediatric Vascular Instruments
111. Pediatric Laparoscopic (MIS) Set
112. Pediatric Pyloromyotomy Laparoscopic (MIS) Set
Unit Eleven: Neurosurgery
113. Craniotomy
114. Neurologic Bone Pan Instruments
115. Neurologic Retractors
116. Medtronic Midas Rex Electric Drill
117. Rhoton Neurologic Microinstrument Set
118. CUSA Handpieces
119. Neurologic Shunt Instruments
120. MINOP Neuroendoscopy Set
121. ICP Monitoring Tray
122. Yasargil Aneurysm Clips with Appliers
123. Synthes Low-Profile Cranial Plating Set
124. Laminectomy
125. Williams Laminectomy Microretractors
126. Anterior Cervical Fusion
127. Casper Set
128. ASIF Anterior Cervical Locking Plating Instruments
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 8th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076951
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242424
Shirley Tighe
Perioperative Nursing Consultant, Lake Havasu City, AZ