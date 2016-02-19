Instrumentation for High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Volume 13
1st Edition
Editors: J.F.K. Huber
eBook ISBN: 9780080858135
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 203
Details
- No. of pages:
- 203
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858135
Reviews
@qu:Professor Huber has done an admirable job of editing and contributing to this survey. @source: Analytical Chemistry
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J.F.K. Huber Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.