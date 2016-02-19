Instrumentation for High Performance Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444416483, 9780080858135

Instrumentation for High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Volume 13

1st Edition

Editors: J.F.K. Huber
eBook ISBN: 9780080858135
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 203
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
190.00
161.50
310.00
263.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
203
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858135

Reviews

@qu:Professor Huber has done an admirable job of editing and contributing to this survey. @source: Analytical Chemistry

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.F.K. Huber Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.