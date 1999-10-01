Instrumentation for Fluid Particle Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514336, 9780815518136

Instrumentation for Fluid Particle Flow

1st Edition

Authors: S.L. Soo
eBook ISBN: 9780815518136
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514336
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st October 1999
Page Count: 429
Description

Some of the most original and productive research specialists in the field of particle-fluid flow systems are assembled in this book, which is an important and current reference volume. The book focuses on methods of measurement and options for engineers

Readership

Engineers and scientists doing research on fluid particle flow.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction 1.1 Averages and Averaging 1.2 Effect of Probe Dimension 1.3 Effect of Measuring Volume 1.4 References
  2. Isokinetic Sampling and Cascade Samplers 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Isokinetic Sampling 2.3 Cascade Impactor 2.4 Notations 2.5 References
  3. Electrical Measurements 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Origin of Charge 3.3 Fundamental Measurements 3.4 Probes and Sensors 3.5 Instrumentation 3.6. Other Measurements 3.7 Notations
  4. Fiber Optics 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Measurement of Local Concentration of Solids 4.3 Measurement of Local Particle Velocity 4.4 Notations 4.5 References
  5. Instrumentation for Fluid/Particle Flow: Acoustics 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Principles of Acoustic Flow-Measurement Techniques 5.3 Measurement of Solid/Liquid Flow 5.4 Measurement of Solid/Gas Flow 5.5 Measurement of Liquid Viscosity/Density 5.6 Summary and Future Development 5.7 Notation 5.8 References
  6. Instrumentation for Fluid/Particle Flow: Electromagnetics 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Measurement Principles 6.3 Measurement of Solid/Liquid Flow 6.4 Measurement of Solid/Gas Flow 6.5 Future Flow Instruments 6.6 Notation
  7. Single-Point Laser Measurements 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Laser-Doppler Anemometry 7.3 Phase-Doppler Anemometry 7.4 Signal Processing 7.5 Recap And Future Directions 7.6 References
  8. Full Field, Time Resolved, Vector Measurements 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Particle Tracking Velocimetry (PTV) 8.3 Other Techniques 8.4 Acknowledgments 8.5 References
  9. Radioactive Tracer Techniques 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Principles of Radiation Detection 9.3 The Computer-Aided Particle-Tracking Facility 9.4 Solids Dynamics in Fluidized Beds 9.5 Solids Mixing and Fluctuation in Fluidized Beds 9.6 Conclusion 9.7 Notation 9.8 References Index

About the Author

S.L. Soo

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

