Instrumentation, Control and Automation of Water and Wastewater Treatment and Transport Systems documents the proceedings of the 5th IAWPRC Workshop held in Yokohama and Kyoto, Japan, 26 July-3 August 1990. The papers presented at this Workshop have emphasized the following aspects: • new sensor technology based on developments in electrochemistry, fiber optics, and electro-optics; • research into materials such as those needed to produce membranes of the required selectivity, for immobilization of reactive species, and for addition of reagents and standards; • the use of inferential measurements coupled with expert system technology; • the ever-increasing power of microprocessors and the continuing reduction in their unit costs; • better communications capability; • improved mathematical modeling; • an increased awareness of the improved management that results from the timely availability of relevant data to the appropriate levels in the management hierarchy. This book, together with the proceedings of previous workshops, provides what is probably the most comprehensive account of the state of the art and recent developments in instrumentation, control, and automation as applied to the water and water-using industries, and as such will be invaluable to the practitioner, the researcher, and the student community.

Table of Contents



Editorial

Invited Lectures — Yokohama Session

Integrated Waterworks Management System: Current Status and Future Tasks

Wessex Water's Integrated Water Distribution Management System

Supervisory Control System for Sludge Treatment Plant

Supervisory Control System for Sludge Transportation

Kyoto Session (Oral Presentations) Instrumentation

Water Treatment

Instrumentation and Control in the UK Water Industry: A Review

On-line Monitoring of Residual Chlorine

Anaerobic Processes

Anaerobic Process Control by Automated Bicarbonate Monitoring

Oxygen Demand Monitoring

The Continuous Measurement of Short-time BOD

On-line Meter for Respiration Rate and Short-term Biochemical Oxygen Demand in the Control of the Activated Sludge Process

BOD Measurement of Non-toxic Wastewaters with an Improved Microbial Probe

Continuous Follow-up of Aerated Granular Biofilters with On-line Sensors

Operation and Control

Parameter Estimation

Non-Linear Programming Problems of Wastewater Treatment Processes

Application of a System with Automatic Control of Aeration Time to the Intermittent-Aeration Activated Sludge Process in an Existing Wastewater Treatment Plant

On Identifiability of Dissolved Oxygen Concentration Dynamics

Statistical Modeling and Control

System Identification and Control of Activated Sludge Process by Use of Autoregressive Model

Automatic Measurement and Statistical Analysis of Operation Data on Drying Fluidized-Bed Incineration Plant

Operator Control

Application of Statistical Process Control (SPC) in Electronic Waste Effluent Treatment Plant — Malaysian Experience

A Wastewater/Water Process Monitoring System Allowing Operational Control — Developed by an Operational Manager

Computer Aided Plant Operation in Wastewater Treatment

Computerized Data Management Applications for Improvement in Operation of Municipal and Industrial Treatment Plants

Nutrient Removal

A Real Time Measurement System for an Activated Sludge Wastewater Treatment Plant

Alkalinity and pH-Control in Activated Sludge Plants with Nitrification

Automated On-line Control Strategy for the Optimization of Nutrient Removal Processes

Knowledge Based Systems

Advanced Treatment

Application of Expert System Technology to Control of Biological Phosphorus Removal Plant

Process Control and Expert Systems for Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plants

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Knowledge Based Systems for Operation of Wastewater Treatment Processes

A New Expert System Based on Deep Knowledge for Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant

Intelligent Support System for Water and Sewage Treatment Plants which Includes a Past History Learning Function

Coagulant Injection Guidance System Using Neuralnet Algorithm

Knowledge Representation of Wastewater Treatment Plant Operating History and Current State

Rule-Based Expert System for the Control of the Activated Sludge Process

Fuzzy Control Systems

On-line Expert System for Sewage Pump Control with Fuzzy Inference

Fuzzy Control System for Pre-chlorination at Sagamihara Water Purification Plant

Case Histories

Collection Systems

Effectiveness of the Treatment and Retention of Rainwater in Networks: Evaluation with Continuous Measurement of Pollution

Rainfall Information Network in Osaka City

Wastewater Treatment: Nutrient Removal

Practical Full Scale Experiences of the Dynamics of Biological Nitrogen Removal

Alkalinity and Turbidity Measurements as Feedback Controls to Improve Performance of a Biological Nitrogen and Phosphorus Removal System

Water Collection, Treatment and Distribution

Application of ICA to a River Abstraction Treatment Works

Investing in Instrumentation, Control, Automation and Telemetry: A Case Study

North West Water, a Regional Telemetry Scheme

Process Computers in the Swedish Water Industry

Automatic Water Quality Monitoring Systems for Distribution Systems

Computer Modeling and Control in an Urban Water Supply and Distribution System

Real Time Supervision and Simulation of the Water Distribution Network in the City of Malmo, Sweden

Wastewater Treatment Optimization

Real-Time Biological Process Optimization Using On-line Monitoring

Control of Polymer Consumption for Sludge Dewatering: the Japanese experience

Wastewater Treatment: Large Cities

Implementation of Computer Controlled Energy Use Optimization in a Large Activated Sludge Plant

The Supervisory Control System at Toba Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kyoto City

Operational Experience with Different Control Systems and Control Loops in Sewage Treatment Plants

Management

Simulation for Cost Optimization and Control

An Optimization Package for Locating and Sizing Wastewater Treatment Works

Modular/Multi-Purpose Modeling System for the Simulation and Control of Wastewater Treatment Plants: an Onnovative Approach

Cost Optimization: Water Supply

A Study on the Cost Minimization of a Water Supply System with a Buffer Reservoir and Advanced Treatment Facilities

Issues in Planning and Implementation

Development of Wastewater Standards in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Impact on Automation Engineering

Process Computer System Construction and Check-out Experiences

Information Technology Master Plan for the Sao Paulo State Water Company

Human Factors

Top Management's Perspective of Critical Variables in Control System Success

"Vocalized" Integration of Computerized Wastewater Operations

Kyoto Session (Poster Presentations) Modeling

Influent Water Quality

Time Series Analysis of Wastewater Quality

Activated Sludge Treatment

Estimation of the Monod Model Coefficients for Dynamic Systems Using Actual Activated Sludge Plant Data

Modeling Design and Operation of Activated Sludge Plants for Priority Pollutant Removal

Biological Filters

Overcoming of Certain Discrepancies in Formula for Recirculation of Biological Filters

Clarification

Analytical and Numerical Description of the Settling Process in the Activated Sludge Operation

Using Shock Wave Theory to Predict Secondary Clarifier Performance

A Generalized Dynamic Model of the Thickening/Clarification Process

Sludge Treatment

A Unified Model for Anaerobic Treatment Systems

Simulation and Control in Process Plants

Distribution

Computer Modeling of Chlorine Concentrations in Water Distribution System

Operations and Control Methods

Collection Systems

Power-Optimal Control of a Municipal Sewer System

Activated Sludge Treatment

Advanced Control Strategies for the Activated Sludge Process by the ATU-rr Meter

A Study of Development on DO, MLSS and Some other Control Systems

Stochastic Real Time Control of Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation

Mathematical Model Simulation and Evaluation of MLSS Control Strategies in an Activated Sludge Process

Development of an Automatic Intermittent Aeration Wastewater Treatment Process Using Sludge Settleability Monitored by a Light-Beam Sensor

Sludge Treatment

Concentration Control of the Axial Discharge Type Centrifugal Thickener

Application of Generic Model Control to the pH Control of a Single-Stage High-Rate Anaerobic Reactor

Automatic Control of a Fluidized Bed Incinerator with a Dryer

Treatment

Computer Simulation of Chlorine and Alkali Dose Control in Water Purification Plants

A Stochastic Approach to Chemical Dosage Requirements for Small Treatment Plants

Distribution

Dynamic Analysis Concerning Water Quality in Distribution Networks and Advanced Control for Chlorine Injection

Instrumentation

Water Quality Monitoring

Fish Image Monitoring System for Detecting Acute Toxicants in Water

Proposal of New Indices and Detection of Nerve Poisons

Protection of Surface Water Resources by Real Time Automated Toxicity Tests

Water Quality Monitoring System Using a Flow-through Sensing Device

Temperature Dependence of Eh Probe Equilibration Times in Potable Waters

Determination of NG/L Level Organic Compounds in Water by GC-MS

Water Treatment

Development and Application of a Fully Automated Jar Tester

Automatic Measurement of Floe Characteristic Values at Over-and-Under Baffled Flocculation Basin

Effect of Particle Size Distribution on the Dewaterability of Water Purification Plant Sludge

Activated Sludge Treatment

Testing On-line Monitors for Ammonia, Nitrate, Ortho-Phosphate and Suspended Solids in Activated Sludge Sewage Treatment Plants

Microorganism Monitor

Operating Condition Diagnosis System for Activated Sludge Processes Based on Microorganism Image Information

Automatic Desludging of Primary Settlement Tanks Using an Intelligent Fixed-Point Sludge-Blanket System

Recent Innovations in Instrumentation for Sewage Treatment Plant Monitoring and Control

Anaerobic Treatment

Measurement of Organic Acid Concentrations by Biosensor

Development of Methanogenic Activity Monitoring Equipment and Its Application to Process Control

Knowledge Based Systems

Wastewater Treatment

A Pump Control System at a Sewage Treatment Plant, Using an AI approach

Water Supply

Water Demand Prediction by Fuzzy Logic

Data Handling and Management

Water Treatment and Distribution

Experience in the Integration of Telemetry, Automation and Data Logging Systems

Operation Support System of a Water Purification Plant

Collecting of Water Distribution Information and Its Utility

Wastewater

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System Using an Optical Fiber Network

Development of Information Processing System in the Kawamata Wastewater Treatment Plant

Sea Outfall

Monitoring in Real Time Multiport and Open Pipes

