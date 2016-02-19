Instrumentation, Control and Automation of Water and Wastewater Treatment and Transport Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 5th IAWPRC Workshop Held in Yokohama and Kyoto, Japan, 26 July–3 August 1990
Instrumentation, Control and Automation of Water and Wastewater Treatment and Transport Systems documents the proceedings of the 5th IAWPRC Workshop held in Yokohama and Kyoto, Japan, 26 July-3 August 1990. The papers presented at this Workshop have emphasized the following aspects:
• new sensor technology based on developments in electrochemistry, fiber optics, and electro-optics; • research into materials such as those needed to produce membranes of the required selectivity, for immobilization of reactive species, and for addition of reagents and standards;
• the use of inferential measurements coupled with expert system technology; • the ever-increasing power of microprocessors and the continuing reduction in their unit costs; • better communications capability; • improved mathematical modeling; • an increased awareness of the improved management that results from the timely availability of relevant data to the appropriate levels in the management hierarchy. This book, together with the proceedings of previous workshops, provides what is probably the most comprehensive account of the state of the art and recent developments in instrumentation, control, and automation as applied to the water and water-using industries, and as such will be invaluable to the practitioner, the researcher, and the student community.
Table of Contents
Editorial
Invited Lectures — Yokohama Session
Integrated Waterworks Management System: Current Status and Future Tasks
Wessex Water's Integrated Water Distribution Management System
Supervisory Control System for Sludge Treatment Plant
Supervisory Control System for Sludge Transportation
Kyoto Session (Oral Presentations) Instrumentation
Water Treatment
Instrumentation and Control in the UK Water Industry: A Review
On-line Monitoring of Residual Chlorine
Anaerobic Processes
Anaerobic Process Control by Automated Bicarbonate Monitoring
Oxygen Demand Monitoring
The Continuous Measurement of Short-time BOD
On-line Meter for Respiration Rate and Short-term Biochemical Oxygen Demand in the Control of the Activated Sludge Process
BOD Measurement of Non-toxic Wastewaters with an Improved Microbial Probe
Continuous Follow-up of Aerated Granular Biofilters with On-line Sensors
Operation and Control
Parameter Estimation
Non-Linear Programming Problems of Wastewater Treatment Processes
Application of a System with Automatic Control of Aeration Time to the Intermittent-Aeration Activated Sludge Process in an Existing Wastewater Treatment Plant
On Identifiability of Dissolved Oxygen Concentration Dynamics
Statistical Modeling and Control
System Identification and Control of Activated Sludge Process by Use of Autoregressive Model
Automatic Measurement and Statistical Analysis of Operation Data on Drying Fluidized-Bed Incineration Plant
Operator Control
Application of Statistical Process Control (SPC) in Electronic Waste Effluent Treatment Plant — Malaysian Experience
A Wastewater/Water Process Monitoring System Allowing Operational Control — Developed by an Operational Manager
Computer Aided Plant Operation in Wastewater Treatment
Computerized Data Management Applications for Improvement in Operation of Municipal and Industrial Treatment Plants
Nutrient Removal
A Real Time Measurement System for an Activated Sludge Wastewater Treatment Plant
Alkalinity and pH-Control in Activated Sludge Plants with Nitrification
Automated On-line Control Strategy for the Optimization of Nutrient Removal Processes
Knowledge Based Systems
Advanced Treatment
Application of Expert System Technology to Control of Biological Phosphorus Removal Plant
Process Control and Expert Systems for Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plants
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Knowledge Based Systems for Operation of Wastewater Treatment Processes
A New Expert System Based on Deep Knowledge for Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant
Intelligent Support System for Water and Sewage Treatment Plants which Includes a Past History Learning Function
Coagulant Injection Guidance System Using Neuralnet Algorithm
Knowledge Representation of Wastewater Treatment Plant Operating History and Current State
Rule-Based Expert System for the Control of the Activated Sludge Process
Fuzzy Control Systems
On-line Expert System for Sewage Pump Control with Fuzzy Inference
Fuzzy Control System for Pre-chlorination at Sagamihara Water Purification Plant
Case Histories
Collection Systems
Effectiveness of the Treatment and Retention of Rainwater in Networks: Evaluation with Continuous Measurement of Pollution
Rainfall Information Network in Osaka City
Wastewater Treatment: Nutrient Removal
Practical Full Scale Experiences of the Dynamics of Biological Nitrogen Removal
Alkalinity and Turbidity Measurements as Feedback Controls to Improve Performance of a Biological Nitrogen and Phosphorus Removal System
Water Collection, Treatment and Distribution
Application of ICA to a River Abstraction Treatment Works
Investing in Instrumentation, Control, Automation and Telemetry: A Case Study
North West Water, a Regional Telemetry Scheme
Process Computers in the Swedish Water Industry
Automatic Water Quality Monitoring Systems for Distribution Systems
Computer Modeling and Control in an Urban Water Supply and Distribution System
Real Time Supervision and Simulation of the Water Distribution Network in the City of Malmo, Sweden
Wastewater Treatment Optimization
Real-Time Biological Process Optimization Using On-line Monitoring
Control of Polymer Consumption for Sludge Dewatering: the Japanese experience
Wastewater Treatment: Large Cities
Implementation of Computer Controlled Energy Use Optimization in a Large Activated Sludge Plant
The Supervisory Control System at Toba Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kyoto City
Operational Experience with Different Control Systems and Control Loops in Sewage Treatment Plants
Management
Simulation for Cost Optimization and Control
An Optimization Package for Locating and Sizing Wastewater Treatment Works
Modular/Multi-Purpose Modeling System for the Simulation and Control of Wastewater Treatment Plants: an Onnovative Approach
Cost Optimization: Water Supply
A Study on the Cost Minimization of a Water Supply System with a Buffer Reservoir and Advanced Treatment Facilities
Issues in Planning and Implementation
Development of Wastewater Standards in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Impact on Automation Engineering
Process Computer System Construction and Check-out Experiences
Information Technology Master Plan for the Sao Paulo State Water Company
Human Factors
Top Management's Perspective of Critical Variables in Control System Success
"Vocalized" Integration of Computerized Wastewater Operations
Kyoto Session (Poster Presentations) Modeling
Influent Water Quality
Time Series Analysis of Wastewater Quality
Activated Sludge Treatment
Estimation of the Monod Model Coefficients for Dynamic Systems Using Actual Activated Sludge Plant Data
Modeling Design and Operation of Activated Sludge Plants for Priority Pollutant Removal
Biological Filters
Overcoming of Certain Discrepancies in Formula for Recirculation of Biological Filters
Clarification
Analytical and Numerical Description of the Settling Process in the Activated Sludge Operation
Using Shock Wave Theory to Predict Secondary Clarifier Performance
A Generalized Dynamic Model of the Thickening/Clarification Process
Sludge Treatment
A Unified Model for Anaerobic Treatment Systems
Simulation and Control in Process Plants
Distribution
Computer Modeling of Chlorine Concentrations in Water Distribution System
Operations and Control Methods
Collection Systems
Power-Optimal Control of a Municipal Sewer System
Activated Sludge Treatment
Advanced Control Strategies for the Activated Sludge Process by the ATU-rr Meter
A Study of Development on DO, MLSS and Some other Control Systems
Stochastic Real Time Control of Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation
Mathematical Model Simulation and Evaluation of MLSS Control Strategies in an Activated Sludge Process
Development of an Automatic Intermittent Aeration Wastewater Treatment Process Using Sludge Settleability Monitored by a Light-Beam Sensor
Sludge Treatment
Concentration Control of the Axial Discharge Type Centrifugal Thickener
Application of Generic Model Control to the pH Control of a Single-Stage High-Rate Anaerobic Reactor
Automatic Control of a Fluidized Bed Incinerator with a Dryer
Treatment
Computer Simulation of Chlorine and Alkali Dose Control in Water Purification Plants
A Stochastic Approach to Chemical Dosage Requirements for Small Treatment Plants
Distribution
Dynamic Analysis Concerning Water Quality in Distribution Networks and Advanced Control for Chlorine Injection
Instrumentation
Water Quality Monitoring
Fish Image Monitoring System for Detecting Acute Toxicants in Water
Proposal of New Indices and Detection of Nerve Poisons
Protection of Surface Water Resources by Real Time Automated Toxicity Tests
Water Quality Monitoring System Using a Flow-through Sensing Device
Temperature Dependence of Eh Probe Equilibration Times in Potable Waters
Determination of NG/L Level Organic Compounds in Water by GC-MS
Water Treatment
Development and Application of a Fully Automated Jar Tester
Automatic Measurement of Floe Characteristic Values at Over-and-Under Baffled Flocculation Basin
Effect of Particle Size Distribution on the Dewaterability of Water Purification Plant Sludge
Activated Sludge Treatment
Testing On-line Monitors for Ammonia, Nitrate, Ortho-Phosphate and Suspended Solids in Activated Sludge Sewage Treatment Plants
Microorganism Monitor
Operating Condition Diagnosis System for Activated Sludge Processes Based on Microorganism Image Information
Automatic Desludging of Primary Settlement Tanks Using an Intelligent Fixed-Point Sludge-Blanket System
Recent Innovations in Instrumentation for Sewage Treatment Plant Monitoring and Control
Anaerobic Treatment
Measurement of Organic Acid Concentrations by Biosensor
Development of Methanogenic Activity Monitoring Equipment and Its Application to Process Control
Knowledge Based Systems
Wastewater Treatment
A Pump Control System at a Sewage Treatment Plant, Using an AI approach
Water Supply
Water Demand Prediction by Fuzzy Logic
Data Handling and Management
Water Treatment and Distribution
Experience in the Integration of Telemetry, Automation and Data Logging Systems
Operation Support System of a Water Purification Plant
Collecting of Water Distribution Information and Its Utility
Wastewater
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System Using an Optical Fiber Network
Development of Information Processing System in the Kawamata Wastewater Treatment Plant
Sea Outfall
Monitoring in Real Time Multiport and Open Pipes
Subject Index
