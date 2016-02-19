Instrumentation Control and Automation for Waste-Water Treatment Systems
1st Edition
Progress in Water Technology
Description
Progress in Water Technology, Volume 6: Instrumentation Control and Automation for Waste-Water Treatment Systems contains the proceedings of the International Association on Water Pollution Research Workshop on Instrumentation Control and Automation for Waste-water Treatment Systems, held in London in September 1973. Contributors review major advances that have been made in instrumentation control and automation of wastewater treatment. This volume consists of 70 chapters organized into six sections. The work of the Directorate General Water Engineering in the Department of the Environment in the UK and the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States with respect to promotion of instrumentation, control, and automation for wastewater treatment systems is first discussed. This discussion is followed by a chapter that describes the effects of water pollution legislation in The Netherlands on the selection of wastewater treatment plants and their consequences for consulting engineers regarding process, technical, and economical feasibility. A real-time water quality management system for a major river in Pennsylvania is also considered, along with effluent control and instrumentation in Europe. The chapters that follow focus on instrumentation and control problems in the design of a modern sewage works; installation of field equipment in automated process control systems; process control for biological treatment of organic industrial wastewaters; and the use of computers to control sewage treatment. This book will be of interest to authorities, planners, and policymakers involved in wastewater treatment and water pollution control.
Table of Contents
Foreword by Conference Chairmen
Opening Address
Response
Session I Instrumentation, Automation and Control for Waste-water Treatment Systems
1. The DGWE's Contribution to the Promotion of Instrumentation, Control and Automation for Waste-water Treatment Systems
2. United States Environmental Protection Agency Activities in Instrumentation, Automation and Control
3. A Dutch Approach Towards Sewage Treatment and Automation of Sewage Treatment Plants
4. Water-Quality Control, Treatment and Automation of River Systems
5. Effluent Control and Instrumentation in Europe
6. Potential Computer Use in Coordinating the Combined Sewer-Collection Systems with Storage Reservoirs, Treatment Plants, Receiving Streams and Power Demands for Flood and Pollution Control
7. The Construction Industry Research and Information Association Optimization Study of Sewage Treatment: Its Significance for the Control of Treatment Works
8. Instrumentation and Control Problems in the Design of a Modern Sewage Works
9. State Development of Waste-water Treatment Plant Performance Surveillance and Evaluation Systems
10. Problems Involved in Automating the Waste-water Treatment Plant
11. Automatic Control of the Activated-Sludge Process and Potential Savings in Treatment Costs
12. Operational Control of the Activated-Sludge Process Return-Sludge-Flow Control
Discussion, Session I
Session II Instrumentation for Measurement of Waste-water Characteristics
13. Instrumentation and Control in Sewage Treatment
14. Sludge Solids Concentration and Velocity-Flow Measurement Using Electrical Noise Techniques
15. Continuous Monitoring of Suspended Solids, Temperature, DO, NH3 and NO3 in Activated-Sludge Treatment
16. Measurement of Sludge Density by Ultrasonic Wave
17. The Development of a System for the Automatic Withdrawal of Raw Sludge from a Primary Sedimentation Tank
18. Experience in Instrumental and Automated Determination of Organic Matter in Sewages and Effluents
19. The Measurement of Total Organic Carbon (TOC) in Waters and Effluents
20. Hydromat. A Continuous COD-Measuring Instrument
21. Quick-Time Instrumental Measurements of Waste-water Organic Characteristics
22. Magnetic Flow Meters (A New Sludge Meter)
23. Flow Measurement
24. Pneumatic and Hydraulic Pump-Control Device
25. Dissolved Oxygen Control of Activated-Sludge Process
26. Dissolved Oxygen Control for the Activated-Sludge Process
27. Automatic Control of Oxford Diffused Air Aeration Plant with Dissolved Oxygen Probes
28. Automatic On-line Selective-Ion Monitor
29. Instrumental Measurement of Suspended Solids for Activated-Sludge Plant Control
Discussion, Session (II)
Session III Control Systems for Waste-water Treatment (1)
30. Development of Control Strategies for Waste-water Treatment Plants
31. Possibilities for the Control of an Activated-Sludge Treatment Plant
32. Carbarns Pollution-Control Works: Process Control in Waste-water Treatment
33. A Unified Approach to Process Control Systems
34. Commercially Available Proven Measuring and Control Systems—A Critical Review of US Practice
35. Planning a Necessary Prerequisite to Automation Design
36. Installation of Field Equipment in Automated Process Control Systems
37. Load Balancing at Greater London Council Works
38. Automatic Flow Balancing
39. Process Control for Biological Treatment of Organic Industrial Waste-waters
40. Control and Stability of Industrial, Activated-Sludge Plants Subject to Toxic or Inhibitory Waste Load Fluctuation
Discussion, Session III
Session IV Control Systems for Waste-water Treatment (2)
41. Activated-Sludge Process Control: Instrumentation and Computer
42. The Design of a Flexible Control System for an Activated Sludge Plant
43. Emphasis of Hydraulic Factors in Biological Process Control
44. Control Strategies for the Activated-sludge Process
45. Biological Treatment of Waste Waters and Process Automation
46. Chlorine Residual Control in Waste-water Treatment
47. Control of Dentrification Process at Waste-water Treatment Plant
48. Automation of Whitlingham Works, Norwich
49. Has Your Treatment Works Too Many Instruments?
50. What Degree of Automation?—Blackbirds Works—Case Study
51. Control Equipment Installation—Blackbirds Works—Case Study
Discussion, Session IV
Session V Computer Control for Waste-water Systems
52. An Application Study of Computer Control for Sewage Treatment
53. Data Management and Computerized Control of Secondary Waste-water Treatment Plant
54. An Introduction to Computers in Process Control
55. Interfacing the Sewer Network with the Treatment Plant
56. Wigan Hoscar Sewage-disposal Works—Instrumentation and Control
57. Interfacing the Process Computer with the Plant Operator
58. Interfacing the Computer and the Plant to the Operator
59. The Interface between the Operator and the Computer-Controlled Waste-water Treatment Plant
60. The Design of Control-Room Panels
61. Computer Monitoring and Control for the Primary Tanks at the Philadelphia Southwest Water Pollution-control Plant
62. Activated-Sludge Waste-water Treatment Plant Control by Instrumentation and Computer
63. Computer Application at Chicago's Salt Creek Water-Reclamation Plant
64. Design of Waste-water Treatment Plants for Computer Control
65. Combined Sewage Sludge and Refuse Incineration. The First British Plant
Discussion, Session V
Session VI Computer Control for Waste-water Treatment Systems
66. Instrumentation and Computer Systems for Automatic Control of Chicago's Salt Creek Water-Reclamation Plant
67. Design of Activated-Sludge Plants for Computer Control
68. Physical-Chemical Waste-water Treatment under Digital Computer Control
69. Computer Applications in a Chemical/Physical Waste-water Treatment Plant
70. Direct Digital Control of Central Contra Cost Sanitary District Water-Reclamation Plant
Discussion, Session VI
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 590
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159294