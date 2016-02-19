Instrumentation and Control of Water and Wastewater Treatment and Transport Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th IAWPRC Workshop Held in Houston and Denver, U.S.A., 27 April - 4 May 1985
Instrumentation and Control of Water and Wastewater Treatment and Transport Systems contains the proceedings of the International Association on Water Pollution Research and Control (IAWPRC) Workshop on Instrumentation and Control of Water and Wastewater Treatment and Transport Systems held in Houston, Texas and Denver, Colorado, from April 27 to May 4, 1985. The papers explore advances in instrumentation and control of water and wastewater treatment and transport systems. This book consists of 122 chapters divided into 18 sections and opens with a brief description of the IAWPRC Study Group on ""Instrumentation for On-line Measurement"". The discussion then turns to the instrumentation, control, and automation initiatives in various countries such as Germany, Japan, and the UK. The following chapters focus on instrument testing, data acquisition and transmission, and monitoring and control of water transport systems and water treatment plants. Distribution network control for water supply systems is considered, along with telemetry control systems and integrated data systems. The final chapter describes an automatic measuring device which uses a computer and image processing technology for measuring the length of filamentous microorganisms in activated sludge. This monograph will be a useful resource for engineers and those concerned with water pollution control.
Table of Contents
Preface
IAWPRC Study Group on Instrumentation for On-line Measurement
General Policies Followed in Different Countries
Instrumentation, Control and Automation — the U.K. Initiative
State of Automation at Wastewater Treatment Plants in the F.R.G.
Overview of Instrumentation and Control Systems for Waterworks in Japan
Overview of Japanese Practice on Instrumentation/Automation in Sewage Works
Instrumentation and Automation: 1973 versus 1985
Instrument Testing, Evaluation and Development
A North American Initiative for the Evaluation of Water and Wastewater Instrumentation
Integrated Management Systems in the U.K. Water Industry
Instrumentation Testing: The Users' Perspective
Testing of On-line Residual Chlorine Analyzers
New Developments in Instrumentation
Optical Fiber Investigations of Filtration Processes
Data Acquisition and Transmission
Automatic Measurement and Analysis of Process Data in a Combined Wastewater Treatment Plant
Data Transmission in Treatment Plant Computer Control Systems
'MACS' Network (Metro Automation and Control System)
Long-Term Monitoring of the Fluxes of Suspended Solids and Salt near the Mouth of a Tidal Estuary
A Comprehensive Divisional Telemetry and Communication System
Instrumentation Support of U.S. Geological Survey, Water Resources Division
Monitoring and Control of Water Transport Systems
Distribution Network Control for Water Supply Systems
Operating Experience with a Computer Based Control System
Telemetry Control Systems and Integrated Data Systems
Practical Examples of Water Distribution Control by Computer
Integrating Research and Development into a Multi-functional Operational Telemetry System
Monitoring and Control of Wastewater Transport Systems
Automatic Control System of a Pump Station Using a Storm Tank
Results of quasi-optimum Pump Operation Based on Stormwater Inflow Prediction in an Extensive Stormwater Drainage System
Combined Sewer Control in Real Time — Bremen, West Germany
Distributed Microprocessor Based Control Systems in the Automation of Wastewater Pumping Stations
Effectiveness of Different Stormwater Runoff Control Measures
Hierarchical Control Strategy for Combined Sewer Networks
Monitoring and Control of Water Treatment Plants
Computerized Operation Controls Plant Effectively
Automation of Chertsey Waterworks
An Example of Automation and Centralized Control in a Water Treatment Plant and Its Associated Production/supply Network
An On-Line Monitor for Flocculation Control
Monitoring and Control of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants
A New Multistage Fluidized-Bed Carbon Adsorber and Its Computer Control
Monitoring of Industrial Waste Treatment Plants: Past, Present and Future — A Case History
Monitoring and Control of Wastewater Treatment (1)
Gain Maximizing Dissolved Oxygen Control in the Activated Sludge Process
Advanced Control Strategies for the Activated Sludge Process
Automated Instrument Monitoring System at Milwaukee's South Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant
Characterization of Treatment Plant Upsets
Computer Control of Raw Sewage Chlorination for Odor Control
Automated Closed Loop Control of Ozone Disinfection Using Flow-paced Off-Gas Measurement
Monitoring and Control of Wastewater Treatment (2)
An Operational Users Approach to the Introduction and Implementation of ICA to a Large Inland Sewage Works
Large Scale Process Computer Check-out — A Case History
Introducing Automation at an Existing Large Sewage Treatment Works
Measurement and Control of a Large Scale Wastewater Treatment Plant: Tower Biology System
An Overview of Instrumentation and Computer Applications at Houston's 69th Street Wastewater Complex
City of Houston's 69th Street Wastewater Treatment Complex — Computer Hardware and Software Systems
Start-up and Interim Control of Houston's 69th Street Wastewater Complex
Monitoring and Control of Wastewater Treatment (3)
Computer Control Application for Multiple Hearth Sludge Incineration
pH Control and Cost Savings in Aerobic Digestion
Automatic Control of Polymer Addition for Sludge Conditioning
Control of the Sludge Gravity Thickening Process
Novel Uses of Steady-state Solids Flux Concepts for On-Line Clarifier Control
Modeling the Dynamics of Clarifier Behavior in Activated Sludge Systems
Monitoring and Control of Wastewater Treatment Systems
Automation and Monitoring of Small Sewage Treatment Works
Treatment Process Management and Control
From the Standpoint of an Operator — what is Really Needed in the Automation of a Wastewater Treatment Plant
Evaluation of Wastewater Treatment Plant Operational Data by a Common Data Base System
Practical Analysis Systems for Recovered Spacecraft Water
Estimation and Control in Wastewater Treatment
Operational Audit Assists Plant Selection for Demonstration of Energy Savings and Improved Control
On-Line Estimation of Oxygen Uptake Rate in the Activated Sludge Process
Self Tuning Control of the Dissolved Oxygen Concentration in Activated Sludge Systems
Control of Simultaneous Nitrification-Denitrification
Denver's Potable Water Reuse Demonstration Project: Instrument and Control System
Computer Control at the Metro Denver Sewage District
Posters
Instrument Evaluation and Development
Instrumentation for Wastewater Treatment Systems by Ultrasonic Wave Sludge Density Meter with Pressurized Debubbling System
Development of Advanced Analyzing System for Sludge Settleability
Dissolved Oxygen Meter with Air Bubbling Device
Development of SVI Analyzer with Turbidimeter
Evaluation of Oxygen Uptake Rate Analyzer in Wastewater Treatment Plants
Water-quality Monitoring System Using Ozone Cleaning and Its Application in Wastewater Treatment Process Control
BOD quick Estimating System Utilizing a Microbial Electrode
Evaluation of Nitrogen Autoanalyzer for Wastewater
Bubbler Level Measurement Dynamics
Experience with Recently Developed Dissolved Oxygen Instrumentation Monitoring a Paper Industry Wastewater Treatment Process
Ultrasonic Turbidimetry
Using Micro-Electronics to Improve Sensor Reliability
Setting Up and Use of Automation: Automated Heavy Metal Detection
Apparatus for quiescent Settling Analysis Equipped with Instruments for In Situ Turbidity Measurements
Data Acquisition and Transmission
An Example of a Large Area Water Administration System
Instrumentation Support of U.S. Geological Survey, Water Resources Division
A Users Eye View of Telemetry Network Development
Computer Based, Radio Linked Remote Control Systems for Public Services with Regard to Restricted Availability of Radio Frequencies
Monitoring and Control of Transport Systems
An Overlapping Composite Control System for Water Supply Networks
Pump Operation Control Using Fuzzy Logic and Adaptive Control Matrix
Water Distribution Control System Based on Demand Prediction
A Prediction Model for Storm Water Inflow to Drain Pump Stations in Sewer Systems
Monitoring and Control of a Wastewater Pumping Station
A Survey on Real Time Control of Combined Sewer Systems in the United States and Canada
Instrumentation and Control of Sewage Pumping Stations — A Case Study in India
Monitoring and Control of Water Treatment Plants
Computer Simulation for Chemical Addition Controls in Water Filtration Plant
An Optimally Planned Control System for Water Purification Plants
Settling Tests as a Means of Improving Flocculation Performance — An On-line-Measurement Application
Aspects of Water System Management — A Modeling Approach
Flocculation Kinetics: Measurement and Application in Water Treatment
Use of a Mathematical Model to Control the Influence of Preozonation during the Coagulation Process
Monitoring and Control of Wastewater Treatment Plants
An Intelligent Decision Support System for Activated Sludge Wastewater Treatment Processes
Application of Optical Fibers and Microcomputers to Supervision and Control of Sewage Treatment Plants
Two-Phase Kinetic Model and Operational Guide for Anaerobic Digestion Process
Basic Studies on an ORP/External Carbon Source Control System for the Biological Denitrification Process
Ultrasonic Monitoring of Sewage Sludge Coagulation during Chemical Conditioning
Direct Digital Control of Fluidized Bed Incinerator Plant
Prediction and Control of Resident Sludge in a Final Clarifier
Activated Sludge Control in Consideration of SVI Variations
Systematic Approach to the Control of an Activated Sludge Wastewater Treatment Plant
Statistical Analysis of Activated Sludge Process Dynamics in a Combined Wastewater Treatment Plant
The Introduction of Micro-Computer Process Automation into an Existing Sewage Treatment Plant: Possibilities, Problems, Costs
Sludge Flow Control for Activated Sludge Process
The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System at the Toba Wastewater Treatment Plant, Japan
Computer Control and Optimization in an Oxygen Plant Supplying a Wastewater Treatment Facility
Operational Guide for Better Performance of Anaerobic Digestion
Treatment Plant Design to Minimize Capital and Operating Costs
Practical Experiences with a CST Controlled Chemical Feed Rate for Filter Press Dewatering of Sewage Sludges
Modern Techniques of Waste Control
Sewage Works Automation at Holdenhurst Sewage Treatment Works
Development of a Control Scheme for Simultaneous Phosphorus Precipitation
A Model Library for Dynamic Simulation of Activated Sludge Systems
A Proposal for the Control and Automation of Biological Processes
Phosphorus Removal by New Crystallization Process
Automated Instrument Monitoring System at Milwaukee's South Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant
Digital Image Processing for Measuring the Length of Filamentous Micro Organisms in Activated Sludge
Keyword Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 30th April 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161624