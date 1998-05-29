Instrumental Methods in Food and Beverage Analysis, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication. Preface. Instrumentation and Instrumental Techniques. List of Contributors. Rheological methods in the characterisation of food biopolymers (R.K. Richardson, S. Kasapis). Destructive and non-destructive analytical methods in starch analysis. (Y.G. Moharram et al.). Specific methods for the analysis of identity and purity of functional food polysaccharides (F.M. Goycoolea, I.S. Chronakis). Analytical near-infrared spectroscopy (D.L.B. Wetzel). Analysis of fatty acids (J.M. King, D.B. Min). Isolation of volatile flavor compounds from peanut butter using purge-and-trap techniques (T.D. Boylston, B.T. Vinyard). GC-MS (EI, PCI, NCI, SIM, ITMS) data bank analysis of flavors and fragrances. Kovats indices (G. Vernin et al.). Gas chromatographic technology in analysis of distilled spirits (K. MacNamara, A. Hoffman). Analytical methods for color and pungency of chiles (capsicums) (M.M. Wall, P.W. Bosland). Chemiluminescent nitrogen detectors (CLND) for GC, SimDis, SFC, HPLC and SEC applications: Dedication/Preface; Part 1: Elemental total nitrogen analyses by pyro-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection (J. Crnko et al.); Part 2: Gas chromatography-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection: GC-CLND (E.M. Fujinari); Part 3: Simulated distillation-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection: SimDis-CLND (R.J. Young); Part 4: High performance liquid chromatography-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection: HPLC-CLND (E.M. Fujinari); Part 5: The determination of compositional and molecular weight distributions of cationic polymers using chemiluminescent nitrogen detection (CLND) in aqueous size exclusion chromatography (F.J. Kolpak et al.); Part 6: Chemiluminescent nitrogen detection in capillary SFC (Heng Shi et al.). The SPECMA 2000 data bank applied to flavor and fragrance materials (F. Colon, G. Vernin). Capillary electrophoresis for food analysis (C.F. Fernandes, G.J. Flick, Jr.). Index.
Advances in instrumentation and applied instrumental analysis methods have allowed scientists concerned with food and beverage quality, labeling, compliance, and safety to meet ever increasing analytical demands. Texts dealing with instrumental analysis alone are usually organized by the techniques without regard to applications. The biannual review issue of Analytical Chemistry under the topic of Food Analysis is organized by the analyte such as N and protein, carbohydrate, inorganics, enzymes, flavor and odor, color, lipids, and vitamins. Under 'flavor and odor' the subdivisions are not along the lines of the analyte but the matrix (e.g. wine, meat, dairy, fruit) in which the analyte is being determined.
In "Instrumentation in Food and Beverage Analysis" the reader is referred to a list of 72 entries entitled "Instrumentation and Instrumental Techniques" among which molecular spectroscopy, chromatographic and other sophisticated separations in addition to hyphenated techniques such as GS-Mass spectrometry. A few of the entries appear under a chapter named for the technique. Most of the analytical techniques used for determination, separations and sample work prior to determination are treated in the context of an analytical method for a specific analyte in a particular food or beverage matrix with which the author has a professional familiarity, dedication, and authority. Since, in food analysis in particular, it is usually the food matrix that presents the research analytical chemist involved with method development the greatest challenge.
For food scientists and nutritionists, industrial chemists and biotechnologists.
- No. of pages:
- 629
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- Published:
- 29th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534756
D.L.B. Wetzel Editor
Kansas State University, Department of Grain Science and Industry, Shellenberger Hall, Manhattan, KS 66506-2201, USA