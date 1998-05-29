Instrumental Methods in Food and Beverage Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820181, 9780080534756

Instrumental Methods in Food and Beverage Analysis, Volume 39

1st Edition

Editors: D.L.B. Wetzel G. Charalambous
eBook ISBN: 9780080534756
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th May 1998
Page Count: 629
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
345.00
258.75
241.50
258.75
276.00
258.75
258.75
276.00
450.00
337.50
315.00
337.50
360.00
337.50
337.50
360.00
275.00
206.25
192.50
206.25
220.00
206.25
206.25
220.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dedication. Preface. Instrumentation and Instrumental Techniques. List of Contributors. Rheological methods in the characterisation of food biopolymers (R.K. Richardson, S. Kasapis). Destructive and non-destructive analytical methods in starch analysis. (Y.G. Moharram et al.). Specific methods for the analysis of identity and purity of functional food polysaccharides (F.M. Goycoolea, I.S. Chronakis). Analytical near-infrared spectroscopy (D.L.B. Wetzel). Analysis of fatty acids (J.M. King, D.B. Min). Isolation of volatile flavor compounds from peanut butter using purge-and-trap techniques (T.D. Boylston, B.T. Vinyard). GC-MS (EI, PCI, NCI, SIM, ITMS) data bank analysis of flavors and fragrances. Kovats indices (G. Vernin et al.). Gas chromatographic technology in analysis of distilled spirits (K. MacNamara, A. Hoffman). Analytical methods for color and pungency of chiles (capsicums) (M.M. Wall, P.W. Bosland). Chemiluminescent nitrogen detectors (CLND) for GC, SimDis, SFC, HPLC and SEC applications: Dedication/Preface; Part 1: Elemental total nitrogen analyses by pyro-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection (J. Crnko et al.); Part 2: Gas chromatography-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection: GC-CLND (E.M. Fujinari); Part 3: Simulated distillation-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection: SimDis-CLND (R.J. Young); Part 4: High performance liquid chromatography-chemiluminescent nitrogen detection: HPLC-CLND (E.M. Fujinari); Part 5: The determination of compositional and molecular weight distributions of cationic polymers using chemiluminescent nitrogen detection (CLND) in aqueous size exclusion chromatography (F.J. Kolpak et al.); Part 6: Chemiluminescent nitrogen detection in capillary SFC (Heng Shi et al.). The SPECMA 2000 data bank applied to flavor and fragrance materials (F. Colon, G. Vernin). Capillary electrophoresis for food analysis (C.F. Fernandes, G.J. Flick, Jr.). Index.

Description

Advances in instrumentation and applied instrumental analysis methods have allowed scientists concerned with food and beverage quality, labeling, compliance, and safety to meet ever increasing analytical demands. Texts dealing with instrumental analysis alone are usually organized by the techniques without regard to applications. The biannual review issue of Analytical Chemistry under the topic of Food Analysis is organized by the analyte such as N and protein, carbohydrate, inorganics, enzymes, flavor and odor, color, lipids, and vitamins. Under 'flavor and odor' the subdivisions are not along the lines of the analyte but the matrix (e.g. wine, meat, dairy, fruit) in which the analyte is being determined.
In "Instrumentation in Food and Beverage Analysis" the reader is referred to a list of 72 entries entitled "Instrumentation and Instrumental Techniques" among which molecular spectroscopy, chromatographic and other sophisticated separations in addition to hyphenated techniques such as GS-Mass spectrometry. A few of the entries appear under a chapter named for the technique. Most of the analytical techniques used for determination, separations and sample work prior to determination are treated in the context of an analytical method for a specific analyte in a particular food or beverage matrix with which the author has a professional familiarity, dedication, and authority. Since, in food analysis in particular, it is usually the food matrix that presents the research analytical chemist involved with method development the greatest challenge.

Readership

For food scientists and nutritionists, industrial chemists and biotechnologists.

Details

No. of pages:
629
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534756

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D.L.B. Wetzel Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kansas State University, Department of Grain Science and Industry, Shellenberger Hall, Manhattan, KS 66506-2201, USA

G. Charalambous Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.