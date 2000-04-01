Instrumental Liquid Chromatography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444420619, 9780080858302

Instrumental Liquid Chromatography, Volume 27

2nd Edition

A Practical Manual on High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Methods

Authors: N.A. Parris
eBook ISBN: 9780080858302
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858302

Reviews

@qu:The information presented in this book should assist the chemist... It will be of good use on laboratory shelves near the chromatograph for ready reference. @source:Journal of the American Oil Chemists' Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

N.A. Parris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Du Pont (U.K.) Ltd., Instrument Products Division, Wilbury House, Wilbury Way, Hitchin, Herts. SG4 OUR, Great Britain Present Address: Du Pont Instruments, Concord Plaza - Quillen Building, Wilmington, DE 19898, U.S.A.

