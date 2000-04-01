Instrumental Liquid Chromatography, Volume 27
2nd Edition
A Practical Manual on High-Performance Liquid Chromatographic Methods
Authors: N.A. Parris
eBook ISBN: 9780080858302
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
@qu:The information presented in this book should assist the chemist... It will be of good use on laboratory shelves near the chromatograph for ready reference. @source:Journal of the American Oil Chemists' Society
N.A. Parris Author
Du Pont (U.K.) Ltd., Instrument Products Division, Wilbury House, Wilbury Way, Hitchin, Herts. SG4 OUR, Great Britain Present Address: Du Pont Instruments, Concord Plaza - Quillen Building, Wilmington, DE 19898, U.S.A.
