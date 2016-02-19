Instrument Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408230513, 9781483144702

Instrument Technology

1st Edition

Telemetering and Automatic Control

Authors: E. B. Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483144702
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1957
Page Count: 208
Description

Instrument Technology, Volume 3: Telemetering and Automatic Control deals with advances in telemetering instruments used in automatic control of industrial processes. The focus is on instruments used to transmit to a control room an indication of the value of a measured variable, and on instruments and mechanisms used to control process variables. The basic physical principles are discussed and the actual instruments are classified according to the principle upon which they are based. This volume consists of two chapters and begins with an overview of telemetering and pneumatic methods of telemetering. Electrical telemetering systems are described in terms of telemetering by variation of an electrical quantity, balanced bridge systems, and position systems. The second chapter discusses the theory of automatic control and illustrates the automation of temperature control in furnaces. The construction and operation of some of the simple, self-acting process controllers are explained and the more elaborate controllers are described. This monograph will be useful to students and those involved in the craft and science of instrumentation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 Telemetering

1 The Pneumatic System

2 Electrical Telemetering Systems

2.1 Telemetering by Variation of an Electrical Quantity

2.2 Balanced Bridge Systems

2.3 Position Systems

2 Automatic Control

1 Theory

1.1 Control Terminology

1.2 Plant Lags

1.3 Inherent Regulation

1.4 Performance of Control Systems

1.5 Types of Control Action

1.6 Theoretical Responses of Three-term Controllers

1.7 The Simple Closed-Loop Control System

1.8 Control Systems other than the Simple Closed Loop

2 Automatic Controllers

2.1 Simple, Self-acting Controllers

2.2 Basic Pneumatic Controller Mechanisms

2.3 Complete Three-term Controllers

2.4 The Correcting Unit

2.5 Auxiliary Equipment for Use with Pneumatic Controllers

2.6 Installing, Adjusting and Maintaining a Controller

2.7 Hydraulic Control Systems

2.8 Electrical and Electronic Controllers

2.9 Specialized Forms of Control

Appendix

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1957
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483144702

