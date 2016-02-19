Instructor's Manual to Accompany CALCULUS WITH ANALYTIC GEOMETRY - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122596735, 9781483262345

Instructor's Manual to Accompany CALCULUS WITH ANALYTIC GEOMETRY

1st Edition

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483262345
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 184
Description

Instructor's Manual to Accompany Calculus with Analytic Geometry is an instructor's manual on calculus with analytic geometry. It contains answers to even-numbered exercises and solutions of selected even- and odd-numbered exercises. Comments on selected exercises are included.

Comprised of 18 chapters, this book first presents answers and solutions to exercises relating to functions and graphs. The next chapter is about derivatives and covers topics ranging from the slope problem to limits, sums and products, and quotients and square roots, along with limits and continuity. Subsequent chapters deal with applications of differentiation; exponential and trigonometric functions; techniques and applications of integration; inverse functions; and plane analytic geometry. The rest of the book focuses on approximation and convergence; power series; space geometry and vectors; vector functions and curves; higher partials and their applications; and double and multiple integrals.

This monograph will be a useful resource for undergraduate students of mathematics and algebra.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

Chapter 10

Chapter 11

Chapter 12

Chapter 13

Chapter 14

Chapter 15

Chapter 16

Chapter 17

Chapter 18


