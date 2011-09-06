Instructions for Sports Medicine Patients
2nd Edition
Description
Instructions for Sports Medicine Patients provides step-by-step guidance for your patients to save time and eliminate the risk of miscommunication. Marc Safran and James E. Zachazewski present the combined perspectives of both an orthopaedic sports medicine physician and a physical therapist for a balanced approach to therapeutic practices. The updated second edition covers additional topics so that you stay current and have the best treatment options at your fingertips. You’ll have over 300 rehabilitation exercises with detailed drawings and descriptions, all downloadable from www.expertconsult.com. Ensure that your patients comply with therapeutic instructions and recover more quickly from chronic ankle instability, tennis elbow, and more.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable contents on CD, along with all topics printable as PDFs for fast and easy access to the instructions you need.
- Provide over 300 rehabilitation exercises with detailed drawings and descriptions that are easy for the patient to follow at home.
- Customize patient handouts with special instructions through an adaptable notes area.
- Benefit from the perspectives of an orthopedic sports medicine physician and a physical therapist for balanced guidelines for the patient to follow.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 6th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733231
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416056508
About the Author
Marc Safran
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Sports Medicine, Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
James Zachazewski
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director Department of Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, MA Assistant Clinical Professor Department of Physical Therapy School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences MGH Institute of Health Professions Charleston, MA
David Stone
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Sports Medicine University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA