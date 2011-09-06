Instructions for Sports Medicine Patients - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416056508, 9781455733231

Instructions for Sports Medicine Patients

2nd Edition

Authors: Marc Safran James Zachazewski David Stone
eBook ISBN: 9781455733231
Paperback ISBN: 9781416056508
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th September 2011
Page Count: 1344
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Instructions for Sports Medicine Patients provides step-by-step guidance for your patients to save time and eliminate the risk of miscommunication. Marc Safran and James E. Zachazewski present the combined perspectives of both an orthopaedic sports medicine physician and a physical therapist for a balanced approach to therapeutic practices. The updated second edition covers additional topics so that you stay current and have the best treatment options at your fingertips. You’ll have over 300 rehabilitation exercises with detailed drawings and descriptions, all downloadable from www.expertconsult.com. Ensure that your patients comply with therapeutic instructions and recover more quickly from chronic ankle instability, tennis elbow, and more.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable contents on CD, along with all topics printable as PDFs for fast and easy access to the instructions you need.

  • Provide over 300 rehabilitation exercises with detailed drawings and descriptions that are easy for the patient to follow at home.

  • Customize patient handouts with special instructions through an adaptable notes area.

  • Benefit from the perspectives of an orthopedic sports medicine physician and a physical therapist for balanced guidelines for the patient to follow.

Details

No. of pages:
1344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733231
Paperback ISBN:
9781416056508

About the Author

Marc Safran

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Sports Medicine, Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

James Zachazewski

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director Department of Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, MA Assistant Clinical Professor Department of Physical Therapy School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences MGH Institute of Health Professions Charleston, MA

David Stone

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Sports Medicine University of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.