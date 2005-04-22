Instructions for Geriatric Patients

1 Confusion



Depression (Caregiver’s Guide)



Dementia (Caregiver’s Guide)



Delirium (Caregiver’s Guide)



Disruptive Behavior (Caregiver’s Guide)



Memory Aids



Driving





2 Cerebrovascular Disease



Stroke



Stroke (Caregiver’s Guide)



Ischemic Stroke (Caregiver’s Guide)



Transient Ishemic Attack (TIA)



Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Intracranial Bleeding



Rehabilitation After Stroke



Aspirin Treatment for Prevention of Stroke



Swallowing Difficulty After Stroke (Dysphagia)



PEG (Percutaneous Gastrotomy) Tubes



Feeding Tubes (Nasojejunal Tubes)





3 Tremors



Parkinsonian Tremor



Benign Essential Tremor and Senile Tremor



Tardive Dyskinesia





4 Sleep Disturbances



Insomnia



Insomnia (Caregiver’s Guide)



Somnolence



Disorders in the Sleep-Wake Cycle



Jet Lag



Sleep Walking





5 Falls and Instability



Falls and Instability



After a Fall (Caregiver’s Guide)



Shoes and Falls



Canes and Walkers







6 Special Senses: Vision, Hearing, Taste and Smell



Taste and Smell



Presbyopia



Cataracts



Glare



Low Vision (Caregiver’s Guide)



Glaucoma



Dry Eyes



Sudden Visual Loss



Ptosis (Dropping of the Eyelid)



Hearing Loss – Presbycusis



Hearing Loss – Presbycusis (Caregiver’s Guide)



Dizziness (Vertigo)



Otis Media (Ear Infection)



Taste



Smell



Macular Degeneration



Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment



Laser Treatment in the Eye



Contact Lenses



Hearing Aids



Cochlear Implants





7 Incontinence



Incontinence (General)



Stress Incontinence



Incontinence and Prostatic Disease



Incontinence and dementia (Caregiver’s Guide)



Fecal Incontinence





8 Gastrointestinal Problems



Dental Hygiene



Gingivitis



Dry Mouth



Dry Mouth (Caregiver’s Guide)



Swallowing Difficulties



Heartburn



Hiatal Hernia



Aspirin, NSAIDs, and Stomach Irritation



Helicobacter Pylori Infection (Gastritis)



Peptic Ulcer Disease



Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding



Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding



Inflammatory Bowel Disease



Irritable Colon Syndrome



Functional Gastrointestinal Disease



Prolapsed Hemorrhoids



Anal Fissure



Constipation



Fecal Impaction



Diarrhea



Enemas



Fiber Therapy



Swallowing Studies (Esophageal Motility)



Upper GI Endoscopy



Colonoscopy



Colon Polyps



Liver Biopsy



Liver Transplant



Diabetes and the Intestine



Bloating





9 Cardiovascular Problems



Angina Pectoris



Nitroglycerin Tablets



Nitroglycerin Paste



Nitroglycerin Patches



Atrial Flutter



Atrial Fibrillation



Arrhythmias



Pacemakers



Heart Failure



Myocardial Infarction



Cardiovascular Rehabilitation



Aortic Aneurysm



Primary Varicose Veins



Secondary Varicose Veins



Edema of the Legs (Dropsy)



Edema of the Legs (Dropsy) (Caregiver’s Guide)



Hypertension



Portal Hypertension



Beta Blockers



Cardiac Catheterization



Nitroglycerin Spray



Implanted Cardioverters



Ultrasound for Aortic Aneurysm





10 Pulmonary Problems



Emphysema



Chronic Bronchitis



Metered Dose Inhalers



Stopping Smoking



Pneumonia



Influenza Vaccination



Pneumococcal Immunization



Tuberculosis



Pulmonary Embolism



Selective Cough



SARS





11 Nutrition



Lactose Intolerance



Cholesterol



Cholesterol Lowering Diets



Weight Loss



Obesity and Weight Loss



Malnutrition



Carbohydrate Restriction and Weight Loss



Intestinal Gas



Cholesterol and Sodium Restricted Diet



Fat and Cholesterol Restricted Diet



Sodium Controlled Diet



Fiber Enhanced Diet



Lactose Controlled Diet



Liquid Diet, Clear



Liquid Diet, Full



Soft Diet





12 Hematologic Problems



Anemia



Pernicious Anemia



Vitamin B12 Deficiency



Multiple Myeloma



Lymphoma



Bruising





13 Endocrine Problems



Hypothyroidism



Thyroid Nodules



Hyperthyroidism



Diabetes Mellitus



Infections in Diabetics



Testing Blood Sugar



Hemoglobin H1C





14 Genitourinary and Sexual Problems



Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy



Prostatic Cancer



Hematuria (Blood in Urine)



Vaginitis



Sexuality



Male Impotence



Dyspareunia



PSA Testing





15 Temperature Regulation



Hypothermia



Hyperthermia





16 Rheumatic and Orthopedic Problems



Osteoporosis



Foot Problems



Osteoarthritis



Arthritis of the Wrist and Hand



Arthritis of the Knee



Arthritis of the Hip



Hip Replacement



Gout



Polymyalgia Rheumatica



Giant Cell Arteritis (Temporal Arteritis)



Muscle Cramps



Knee Replacement



REMICAID Infusion



Immunosuppressive Therapy





17 Skin Problems



Pressure Sores (Caregiver’s Guide)



Contact Dermatitis



Dry Skin



Itching



Sun-Exposed Skin



Herpes Zoster (Shingles)



Fungal Infections



Hair Loss





18 Surgery in the Elderly



Surgery in the Elderly



Inguinal Hernia



Laparoscopic Surgery





19 Infections



HIV and AIDS



Candidiasis (Yeast Infection)



Influenza



Immunization





20 Paget’s Disease of Bone



Paget’s Disease of Bone





21 Fitness



Walking as Exercise



Water Walking





22 End of Life and Legal Issues



End of Life



Legal Issues





23 Charts and Diagrams

