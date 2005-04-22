Instructions for Geriatric Patients - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416002031, 9781437710342

Instructions for Geriatric Patients

3rd Edition

Authors: William Sodeman Thomas Sodeman
eBook ISBN: 9781437710342
Paperback ISBN: 9781416002031
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd April 2005
Page Count: 464
Description

The resource American Family Physician called "a valuable and convenient source of educational guides"
is back in an updated New Edition. All the most common diseases, conditions, and problems encountered
in outpatient geriatric care are covered by 185 information sheets. Each sheet features an overview of the problem, important points of treatment, directions on when to contact a physician, and space for customized instructions. Plus, a bonus CD-ROM offers the instruction sheets in a handy electronic format!

Key Features

  • Improves compliance, calms concerns, and strengthens the doctor-patient relationship.
  • Examines clinical conditions such as depression, heart failure, stroke, pneumonia, anemia as well as issues such as incontinence, falls, nutrition and diets, driving, end-of-life care, living wills, and much more.
  • Addresses issues specific to caregivers and anticipates difficulties they encounter.
  • Features perforated pages for ease of photocopying as well as customizable PDF versions of all 185 sheets on the bonus CD-ROM.
  • Allows readers to add their own instructions with additional space provided on each printed topic sheet.
  • Makes information easy to grasp with a large type size and a consistent, patient-friendly format.

    • Table of Contents

    1 Confusion

    Depression (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Dementia (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Delirium (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Disruptive Behavior (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Memory Aids

    Driving


    2 Cerebrovascular Disease

    Stroke

    Stroke (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Ischemic Stroke (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Transient Ishemic Attack (TIA)

    Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Intracranial Bleeding

    Rehabilitation After Stroke

    Aspirin Treatment for Prevention of Stroke

    Swallowing Difficulty After Stroke (Dysphagia)

    PEG (Percutaneous Gastrotomy) Tubes

    Feeding Tubes (Nasojejunal Tubes)


    3 Tremors

    Parkinsonian Tremor

    Benign Essential Tremor and Senile Tremor

    Tardive Dyskinesia


    4 Sleep Disturbances

    Insomnia

    Insomnia (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Somnolence

    Disorders in the Sleep-Wake Cycle

    Jet Lag

    Sleep Walking


    5 Falls and Instability

    Falls and Instability

    After a Fall (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Shoes and Falls

    Canes and Walkers



    6 Special Senses: Vision, Hearing, Taste and Smell

    Taste and Smell

    Presbyopia

    Cataracts

    Glare

    Low Vision (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Glaucoma

    Dry Eyes

    Sudden Visual Loss

    Ptosis (Dropping of the Eyelid)

    Hearing Loss – Presbycusis

    Hearing Loss – Presbycusis (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Dizziness (Vertigo)

    Otis Media (Ear Infection)

    Taste

    Smell

    Macular Degeneration

    Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment

    Laser Treatment in the Eye

    Contact Lenses

    Hearing Aids

    Cochlear Implants


    7 Incontinence

    Incontinence (General)

    Stress Incontinence

    Incontinence and Prostatic Disease

    Incontinence and dementia (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Fecal Incontinence


    8 Gastrointestinal Problems

    Dental Hygiene

    Gingivitis

    Dry Mouth

    Dry Mouth (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Swallowing Difficulties

    Heartburn

    Hiatal Hernia

    Aspirin, NSAIDs, and Stomach Irritation

    Helicobacter Pylori Infection (Gastritis)

    Peptic Ulcer Disease

    Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding

    Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding

    Inflammatory Bowel Disease

    Irritable Colon Syndrome

    Functional Gastrointestinal Disease

    Prolapsed Hemorrhoids

    Anal Fissure

    Constipation

    Fecal Impaction

    Diarrhea

    Enemas

    Fiber Therapy

    Swallowing Studies (Esophageal Motility)

    Upper GI Endoscopy

    Colonoscopy

    Colon Polyps

    Liver Biopsy

    Liver Transplant

    Diabetes and the Intestine

    Bloating


    9 Cardiovascular Problems

    Angina Pectoris

    Nitroglycerin Tablets

    Nitroglycerin Paste

    Nitroglycerin Patches

    Atrial Flutter

    Atrial Fibrillation

    Arrhythmias

    Pacemakers

    Heart Failure

    Myocardial Infarction

    Cardiovascular Rehabilitation

    Aortic Aneurysm

    Primary Varicose Veins

    Secondary Varicose Veins

    Edema of the Legs (Dropsy)

    Edema of the Legs (Dropsy) (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Hypertension

    Portal Hypertension

    Beta Blockers

    Cardiac Catheterization

    Nitroglycerin Spray

    Implanted Cardioverters

    Ultrasound for Aortic Aneurysm


    10 Pulmonary Problems

    Emphysema

    Chronic Bronchitis

    Metered Dose Inhalers

    Stopping Smoking

    Pneumonia

    Influenza Vaccination

    Pneumococcal Immunization

    Tuberculosis

    Pulmonary Embolism

    Selective Cough

    SARS


    11 Nutrition

    Lactose Intolerance

    Cholesterol

    Cholesterol Lowering Diets

    Weight Loss

    Obesity and Weight Loss

    Malnutrition

    Carbohydrate Restriction and Weight Loss

    Intestinal Gas

    Cholesterol and Sodium Restricted Diet

    Fat and Cholesterol Restricted Diet

    Sodium Controlled Diet

    Fiber Enhanced Diet

    Lactose Controlled Diet

    Liquid Diet, Clear

    Liquid Diet, Full

    Soft Diet


    12 Hematologic Problems

    Anemia

    Pernicious Anemia

    Vitamin B12 Deficiency

    Multiple Myeloma

    Lymphoma

    Bruising


    13 Endocrine Problems

    Hypothyroidism

    Thyroid Nodules

    Hyperthyroidism

    Diabetes Mellitus

    Infections in Diabetics

    Testing Blood Sugar

    Hemoglobin H1C


    14 Genitourinary and Sexual Problems

    Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

    Prostatic Cancer

    Hematuria (Blood in Urine)

    Vaginitis

    Sexuality

    Male Impotence

    Dyspareunia

    PSA Testing


    15 Temperature Regulation

    Hypothermia

    Hyperthermia


    16 Rheumatic and Orthopedic Problems

    Osteoporosis

    Foot Problems

    Osteoarthritis

    Arthritis of the Wrist and Hand

    Arthritis of the Knee

    Arthritis of the Hip

    Hip Replacement

    Gout

    Polymyalgia Rheumatica

    Giant Cell Arteritis (Temporal Arteritis)

    Muscle Cramps

    Knee Replacement

    REMICAID Infusion

    Immunosuppressive Therapy


    17 Skin Problems

    Pressure Sores (Caregiver’s Guide)

    Contact Dermatitis

    Dry Skin

    Itching

    Sun-Exposed Skin

    Herpes Zoster (Shingles)

    Fungal Infections

    Hair Loss


    18 Surgery in the Elderly

    Surgery in the Elderly

    Inguinal Hernia

    Laparoscopic Surgery


    19 Infections

    HIV and AIDS

    Candidiasis (Yeast Infection)

    Influenza

    Immunization


    20 Paget’s Disease of Bone

    Paget’s Disease of Bone


    21 Fitness

    Walking as Exercise

    Water Walking


    22 End of Life and Legal Issues

    End of Life

    Legal Issues


    23 Charts and Diagrams

    About the Author

    William Sodeman

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Medical College of Ohio, Department of Medicine, Toledo, OH

    Thomas Sodeman

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, Lubbock, TX

