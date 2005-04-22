Instructions for Geriatric Patients
3rd Edition
Description
is back in an updated New Edition. All the most common diseases, conditions, and problems encountered
in outpatient geriatric care are covered by 185 information sheets. Each sheet features an overview of the problem, important points of treatment, directions on when to contact a physician, and space for customized instructions. Plus, a bonus CD-ROM offers the instruction sheets in a handy electronic format!
Key Features
Table of Contents
1 Confusion
Depression (Caregiver’s Guide)
Dementia (Caregiver’s Guide)
Delirium (Caregiver’s Guide)
Disruptive Behavior (Caregiver’s Guide)
Memory Aids
Driving
2 Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Stroke (Caregiver’s Guide)
Ischemic Stroke (Caregiver’s Guide)
Transient Ishemic Attack (TIA)
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Intracranial Bleeding
Rehabilitation After Stroke
Aspirin Treatment for Prevention of Stroke
Swallowing Difficulty After Stroke (Dysphagia)
PEG (Percutaneous Gastrotomy) Tubes
Feeding Tubes (Nasojejunal Tubes)
3 Tremors
Parkinsonian Tremor
Benign Essential Tremor and Senile Tremor
Tardive Dyskinesia
4 Sleep Disturbances
Insomnia
Insomnia (Caregiver’s Guide)
Somnolence
Disorders in the Sleep-Wake Cycle
Jet Lag
Sleep Walking
5 Falls and Instability
Falls and Instability
After a Fall (Caregiver’s Guide)
Shoes and Falls
Canes and Walkers
6 Special Senses: Vision, Hearing, Taste and Smell
Taste and Smell
Presbyopia
Cataracts
Glare
Low Vision (Caregiver’s Guide)
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Sudden Visual Loss
Ptosis (Dropping of the Eyelid)
Hearing Loss – Presbycusis
Hearing Loss – Presbycusis (Caregiver’s Guide)
Dizziness (Vertigo)
Otis Media (Ear Infection)
Taste
Smell
Macular Degeneration
Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment
Laser Treatment in the Eye
Contact Lenses
Hearing Aids
Cochlear Implants
7 Incontinence
Incontinence (General)
Stress Incontinence
Incontinence and Prostatic Disease
Incontinence and dementia (Caregiver’s Guide)
Fecal Incontinence
8 Gastrointestinal Problems
Dental Hygiene
Gingivitis
Dry Mouth
Dry Mouth (Caregiver’s Guide)
Swallowing Difficulties
Heartburn
Hiatal Hernia
Aspirin, NSAIDs, and Stomach Irritation
Helicobacter Pylori Infection (Gastritis)
Peptic Ulcer Disease
Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding
Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Colon Syndrome
Functional Gastrointestinal Disease
Prolapsed Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Constipation
Fecal Impaction
Diarrhea
Enemas
Fiber Therapy
Swallowing Studies (Esophageal Motility)
Upper GI Endoscopy
Colonoscopy
Colon Polyps
Liver Biopsy
Liver Transplant
Diabetes and the Intestine
Bloating
9 Cardiovascular Problems
Angina Pectoris
Nitroglycerin Tablets
Nitroglycerin Paste
Nitroglycerin Patches
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias
Pacemakers
Heart Failure
Myocardial Infarction
Cardiovascular Rehabilitation
Aortic Aneurysm
Primary Varicose Veins
Secondary Varicose Veins
Edema of the Legs (Dropsy)
Edema of the Legs (Dropsy) (Caregiver’s Guide)
Hypertension
Portal Hypertension
Beta Blockers
Cardiac Catheterization
Nitroglycerin Spray
Implanted Cardioverters
Ultrasound for Aortic Aneurysm
10 Pulmonary Problems
Emphysema
Chronic Bronchitis
Metered Dose Inhalers
Stopping Smoking
Pneumonia
Influenza Vaccination
Pneumococcal Immunization
Tuberculosis
Pulmonary Embolism
Selective Cough
SARS
11 Nutrition
Lactose Intolerance
Cholesterol
Cholesterol Lowering Diets
Weight Loss
Obesity and Weight Loss
Malnutrition
Carbohydrate Restriction and Weight Loss
Intestinal Gas
Cholesterol and Sodium Restricted Diet
Fat and Cholesterol Restricted Diet
Sodium Controlled Diet
Fiber Enhanced Diet
Lactose Controlled Diet
Liquid Diet, Clear
Liquid Diet, Full
Soft Diet
12 Hematologic Problems
Anemia
Pernicious Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Multiple Myeloma
Lymphoma
Bruising
13 Endocrine Problems
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodules
Hyperthyroidism
Diabetes Mellitus
Infections in Diabetics
Testing Blood Sugar
Hemoglobin H1C
14 Genitourinary and Sexual Problems
Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
Prostatic Cancer
Hematuria (Blood in Urine)
Vaginitis
Sexuality
Male Impotence
Dyspareunia
PSA Testing
15 Temperature Regulation
Hypothermia
Hyperthermia
16 Rheumatic and Orthopedic Problems
Osteoporosis
Foot Problems
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis of the Wrist and Hand
Arthritis of the Knee
Arthritis of the Hip
Hip Replacement
Gout
Polymyalgia Rheumatica
Giant Cell Arteritis (Temporal Arteritis)
Muscle Cramps
Knee Replacement
REMICAID Infusion
Immunosuppressive Therapy
17 Skin Problems
Pressure Sores (Caregiver’s Guide)
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itching
Sun-Exposed Skin
Herpes Zoster (Shingles)
Fungal Infections
Hair Loss
18 Surgery in the Elderly
Surgery in the Elderly
Inguinal Hernia
Laparoscopic Surgery
19 Infections
HIV and AIDS
Candidiasis (Yeast Infection)
Influenza
Immunization
20 Paget’s Disease of Bone
Paget’s Disease of Bone
21 Fitness
Walking as Exercise
Water Walking
22 End of Life and Legal Issues
End of Life
Legal Issues
23 Charts and Diagrams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 22nd April 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710342
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416002031
About the Author
William Sodeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Medical College of Ohio, Department of Medicine, Toledo, OH
Thomas Sodeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, Lubbock, TX