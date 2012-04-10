Instructional Strategies and Techniques for Information Professionals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of figures
Acknowledgements
How to use this book
Preface
About the authors
Part 1: General Overview
Chapter 1: To train or not to train?
Action plan
Chapter 2: Whom should we train or instruct?
Chapter 3: How should we train or instruct?
Presentation-style training
Demonstration-style training
Hands-on training
Virtual training
In-person training
Mixing virtual and in-person training
Useful links
Part 2: Content
Chapter 4: Developing the training plan and content
Chapter 5: Evaluating your training plan and content
Four levels of evaluation
Part 3: The Nuts and Bolts
Chapter 6: Who will conduct the training?
Useful links
Chapter 7: The logistics of training
Choosing the right location
Handling people
Administrative tasks
Useful links and further reading
Chapter 8: The trainer’s toolbox: tips and tricks for making training successful
Co-teaching
Taking your show on the road!
An ounce of prevention – a trainer’s toolbox
Part 4: Training Completed! What Next?
Chapter 9: Keeping current
Why continuing education?
Continuing education/professional development
Building online learning communities
Professional development 2.0: examples
Chapter 10: Keeping connected
Listserv
E-newsletters
Blogs and wikis
Online discussion groups
Afterword
Index
Increasingly, library personnel are called upon to teach classes, deliver presentations and represent their organizations in an official capacity. This book is designed to assist those professionals with little to no experience designing and delivering training, instructional sessions, and presentations. Suitable for all librarians, library staff and library school students, this practical guide will get the library professional up and running as a trainer and presenter.
- Written by practicing professional librarians and trainers for use in the library setting
- Features a combination of training, facilitation, and public-speaking skills
- Covers all aspects of training from audience evaluation to lesson plans to evaluation to lesson delivery
Practitioners and students in Library and Information Science
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 10th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632957
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346432
If you are looking for practical tools and tips for packaging content into a successful training programme, then Cooke and Teichmann offer a clear roadmap from pre-training plan to post-training networking. …a bright and light practical guide, easy to absorb. …Recommended., The Australian Library Journal
Nicole Cooke Author
Nicole Cooke received her MLS from Rutgers University and a Masters in Adult Education from Penn State University. She is currently a reference and instruction librarian at Montclair State University, and is an American Library Association Spectrum Doctoral Fellow at Rutgers University, pursuing a PhD in Library and Information Science. Cooke has over 10 years of experience in training and speaking for various local and national professional library organizations.
Montclair State University
Jeffrey Teichmann Author
Jeff Teichmann received his MLIS from Rutgers University, where he serves as an Access Services supervisor at the Rutgers University Libraries. He has 20 years experience planning and implementing training programs for the staff of the libraries, and various professional library organizations in New Jersey.
Rutgers University, USA