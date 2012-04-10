Instructional Strategies and Techniques for Information Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346432, 9781780632957

Instructional Strategies and Techniques for Information Professionals

1st Edition

Authors: Nicole Cooke Jeffrey Teichmann
eBook ISBN: 9781780632957
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346432
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 10th April 2012
Page Count: 144
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
80.00
68.00
49.50
42.08
86.36
73.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
80.00
68.00
49.50
42.08
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of figures

Acknowledgements

How to use this book

Preface

About the authors

Part 1: General Overview

Chapter 1: To train or not to train?

Abstract:

Action plan

Chapter 2: Whom should we train or instruct?

Abstract:

Chapter 3: How should we train or instruct?

Abstract:

Presentation-style training

Demonstration-style training

Hands-on training

Virtual training

In-person training

Mixing virtual and in-person training

Useful links

Part 2: Content

Chapter 4: Developing the training plan and content

Abstract:

Chapter 5: Evaluating your training plan and content

Abstract:

Four levels of evaluation

Part 3: The Nuts and Bolts

Chapter 6: Who will conduct the training?

Abstract:

Useful links

Chapter 7: The logistics of training

Abstract:

Choosing the right location

Handling people

Administrative tasks

Useful links and further reading

Chapter 8: The trainer’s toolbox: tips and tricks for making training successful

Abstract:

Co-teaching

Taking your show on the road!

An ounce of prevention – a trainer’s toolbox

Part 4: Training Completed! What Next?

Chapter 9: Keeping current

Abstract:

Why continuing education?

Continuing education/professional development

Building online learning communities

Professional development 2.0: examples

Chapter 10: Keeping connected

Abstract:

Listserv

E-newsletters

Blogs and wikis

Online discussion groups

Afterword

Index

Description

Increasingly, library personnel are called upon to teach classes, deliver presentations and represent their organizations in an official capacity. This book is designed to assist those professionals with little to no experience designing and delivering training, instructional sessions, and presentations. Suitable for all librarians, library staff and library school students, this practical guide will get the library professional up and running as a trainer and presenter.

Key Features

  • Written by practicing professional librarians and trainers for use in the library setting
  • Features a combination of training, facilitation, and public-speaking skills
  • Covers all aspects of training from audience evaluation to lesson plans to evaluation to lesson delivery

Readership

Practitioners and students in Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632957
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346432

Reviews

If you are looking for practical tools and tips for packaging content into a successful training programme, then Cooke and Teichmann offer a clear roadmap from pre-training plan to post-training networking. …a bright and light practical guide, easy to absorb. …Recommended., The Australian Library Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Nicole Cooke Author

Nicole Cooke received her MLS from Rutgers University and a Masters in Adult Education from Penn State University. She is currently a reference and instruction librarian at Montclair State University, and is an American Library Association Spectrum Doctoral Fellow at Rutgers University, pursuing a PhD in Library and Information Science. Cooke has over 10 years of experience in training and speaking for various local and national professional library organizations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Montclair State University

Jeffrey Teichmann Author

Jeff Teichmann received his MLIS from Rutgers University, where he serves as an Access Services supervisor at the Rutgers University Libraries. He has 20 years experience planning and implementing training programs for the staff of the libraries, and various professional library organizations in New Jersey.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.