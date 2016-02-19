Metacognition, Cognition, and Human Performance, Volume 2: Instructional Practices is a collection of papers that deals with applied settings that develop and test instructional programs in the field of education. The book discusses some insights in understanding the processes involved in writing and reading. The text defines metacognition — as a mental function and the directing of this function — and reading, as well as the structure of narratives. One paper proposes a model for cognitive monitoring and early reading by developing for children three knowledge domains: function of print, form of print, and conventions of print or metacognitive constructs. Other papers analyze metacognition, instruction, the role of questioning activities, as well as the connection between metacognition and learning disabilities. One author evaluates a different perspective whether attention-related difficulties are a normal development in a young child or a disability in the older child. This author also explains meta-attention pertaining to task solving, selective attention to other stimuli, and visual search of the surrounding or for a target object. One research shows that methodologies designed to induce underachieving children to regulate their own academic behavior can improve their performance. The text can prove useful to child psychologists, behavioral scientists, and students and professors in child education.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

1 Metacognitive Processes: Reading and Writing Narrative Discourse

Overview

Metacognition

Metacognition and Reading: Metacomprehension

The Structure of Narratives

Effects of Training in the Use of Story Structure as a Metatextual Aid to Reading

Related Theory and Research in Writing

Knowledge and Use of Structural Elements in Writing

Effects of Instruction in Story Elements on Reading Comprehension and Writing

Conclusions

Implications for Educational Practice

Appendix

References

2 Cognitive Monitoring and Early Reading: A Proposed Model

Introduction

Three Hazards to the Study of Early Reading

A Theoretical Perspective of Early Reading

Two Tests of the Model

Conclusion

References

3 Metacognition, Instruction, and the Role of Questioning Activities

Overview

Introduction: The Intellectual Climate

Metacognition

Questioning as a Cognitive and Metacognitive Activity

Questioning within the Context of Cognitive and Metacognitive Development

Questioning and Metacognition in Instructional Settings

Summary and Conclusions

References

4 Metacognition and Learning Disabilities

Metacognition and Learning Disabilities

Clarification of Concepts

What Is the Relevance of Metacognitive Theory and Research to the Learning Disabilities Field?

Why Is the Learning Disabilities Field So Receptive to Metacognitive Theory?

Research on Selective Attention

Research on Memory Processes

What Is the Impact of Metacognitive Theory and Research on the Learning Disabilities Field?

Impact of Research on Metacognitive Skills in Learning Disabled Students

Impact on Learning Disabilities Remediation

Criticisms of a Metacognitive Perspective of Learning Disabilities

Future Directions

Epilogue

References

5 Metacognition and Attention

Introduction

Changes in Attention during Development

Meta-attention concerning Attending to a Task and Ignoring Distractions

Meta-attention concerning Selectively Attending to Relevant Stimuli

Meta-attention concerning Visual Search

A Classification System for Variables Affecting Attention

Theoretical Frameworks for Meta-attention

Applications

Critique of Methods

Concluding Comments and Directions for Future Research

References

6 Cognitive Self-Regulatory Training for Underachieving Children

Introduction

Research concerning the Nonacademic Cognitive Behavior of Underachieves

Metacognitive Deficits

Metacognitive Training Interventions

Conclusions: Self-Regulatory Interventions with Academically Deficient Children

References

7 Children's Ability to Cope with Failure: Implications of a Metacognitive Approach for the Classroom

Introduction

Learned Helplessness and Metacognition

Children's Styles of Responding to Failure

The Influence of Inappropriate Teaching Practices

Teaching Metacognitive Strategies

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

