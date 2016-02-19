Instructional Practices
1st Edition
Description
Metacognition, Cognition, and Human Performance, Volume 2: Instructional Practices is a collection of papers that deals with applied settings that develop and test instructional programs in the field of education. The book discusses some insights in understanding the processes involved in writing and reading. The text defines metacognition — as a mental function and the directing of this function — and reading, as well as the structure of narratives. One paper proposes a model for cognitive monitoring and early reading by developing for children three knowledge domains: function of print, form of print, and conventions of print or metacognitive constructs. Other papers analyze metacognition, instruction, the role of questioning activities, as well as the connection between metacognition and learning disabilities. One author evaluates a different perspective whether attention-related difficulties are a normal development in a young child or a disability in the older child. This author also explains meta-attention pertaining to task solving, selective attention to other stimuli, and visual search of the surrounding or for a target object. One research shows that methodologies designed to induce underachieving children to regulate their own academic behavior can improve their performance. The text can prove useful to child psychologists, behavioral scientists, and students and professors in child education.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
1 Metacognitive Processes: Reading and Writing Narrative Discourse
Overview
Metacognition
Metacognition and Reading: Metacomprehension
The Structure of Narratives
Effects of Training in the Use of Story Structure as a Metatextual Aid to Reading
Related Theory and Research in Writing
Knowledge and Use of Structural Elements in Writing
Effects of Instruction in Story Elements on Reading Comprehension and Writing
Conclusions
Implications for Educational Practice
Appendix
References
2 Cognitive Monitoring and Early Reading: A Proposed Model
Introduction
Three Hazards to the Study of Early Reading
A Theoretical Perspective of Early Reading
Two Tests of the Model
Conclusion
References
3 Metacognition, Instruction, and the Role of Questioning Activities
Overview
Introduction: The Intellectual Climate
Metacognition
Questioning as a Cognitive and Metacognitive Activity
Questioning within the Context of Cognitive and Metacognitive Development
Questioning and Metacognition in Instructional Settings
Summary and Conclusions
References
4 Metacognition and Learning Disabilities
Metacognition and Learning Disabilities
Clarification of Concepts
What Is the Relevance of Metacognitive Theory and Research to the Learning Disabilities Field?
Why Is the Learning Disabilities Field So Receptive to Metacognitive Theory?
Research on Selective Attention
Research on Memory Processes
What Is the Impact of Metacognitive Theory and Research on the Learning Disabilities Field?
Impact of Research on Metacognitive Skills in Learning Disabled Students
Impact on Learning Disabilities Remediation
Criticisms of a Metacognitive Perspective of Learning Disabilities
Future Directions
Epilogue
References
5 Metacognition and Attention
Introduction
Changes in Attention during Development
Meta-attention concerning Attending to a Task and Ignoring Distractions
Meta-attention concerning Selectively Attending to Relevant Stimuli
Meta-attention concerning Visual Search
A Classification System for Variables Affecting Attention
Theoretical Frameworks for Meta-attention
Applications
Critique of Methods
Concluding Comments and Directions for Future Research
References
6 Cognitive Self-Regulatory Training for Underachieving Children
Introduction
Research concerning the Nonacademic Cognitive Behavior of Underachieves
Metacognitive Deficits
Metacognitive Training Interventions
Conclusions: Self-Regulatory Interventions with Academically Deficient Children
References
7 Children's Ability to Cope with Failure: Implications of a Metacognitive Approach for the Classroom
Introduction
Learned Helplessness and Metacognition
Children's Styles of Responding to Failure
The Influence of Inappropriate Teaching Practices
Teaching Metacognitive Strategies
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
