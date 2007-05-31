Institutional Repositories - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843343073, 9781780631110

Institutional Repositories

1st Edition

Content and Culture in an Open Access Environment

Authors: Catherine Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781780631110
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843343080
Paperback ISBN: 9781843343073
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2007
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
42.50
36.13
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The changing information environment; The organisational view; Content decisions; Curation; Experiences; Looking into the future; Conclusions.

Description

A practical guide to current Institutional Repository (IR) issues, focussing on content - both gaining and preserving it and what cultural issues need to be addressed to make a successful IR. Importantly, the book uses real-life experiences to address and highlight issues raised in the book.

Key Features

  • Written by a successful Institutional Repository project manager
  • The author has detailed knowledge of Institutional Repository issues
  • Draws on practical knowledge and experience gained from organisational use

Readership

Those who have an interest in IRs or those who would like to read about guidance formed from practical experience.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631110
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843343080
Paperback ISBN:
9781843343073

Reviews

There is a place for such an overview and this book goes a long way towards fulfilling its aim., Library Management
…covers a wide range of factors that have influenced the development of the institutional repositories in a logical dispassionate manner., Library Management
With each factor she covers all aspects; every group of stakeholders, all material types are covered, and infrastructure, metadata, preservation, and possibilities of data interchange are aired., Library Management

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Catherine Jones Author

Catherine Jones is the Library Systems Development Manager in the Library and Information Services for the Council for the Central Laboratory of the Research Councils (CCLRC) based at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Oxford, UK. She is responsible for Library IT strategy, policy and development and is the manager of the CCLRC’s Institutional Repository. Catherine has a degree in Computer and Communication Systems. She joined the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in 1988 as a Database Applications Programmer/Analyst and moved into the Library and Information Services in 1994 where she has since held a variety of posts, most relating to IT.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.