Institutional Repositories
1st Edition
Content and Culture in an Open Access Environment
Table of Contents
The changing information environment; The organisational view; Content decisions; Curation; Experiences; Looking into the future; Conclusions.
Description
A practical guide to current Institutional Repository (IR) issues, focussing on content - both gaining and preserving it and what cultural issues need to be addressed to make a successful IR. Importantly, the book uses real-life experiences to address and highlight issues raised in the book.
Key Features
- Written by a successful Institutional Repository project manager
- The author has detailed knowledge of Institutional Repository issues
- Draws on practical knowledge and experience gained from organisational use
Readership
Those who have an interest in IRs or those who would like to read about guidance formed from practical experience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 31st May 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631110
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343080
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343073
Reviews
There is a place for such an overview and this book goes a long way towards fulfilling its aim., Library Management
…covers a wide range of factors that have influenced the development of the institutional repositories in a logical dispassionate manner., Library Management
With each factor she covers all aspects; every group of stakeholders, all material types are covered, and infrastructure, metadata, preservation, and possibilities of data interchange are aired., Library Management
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Catherine Jones Author
Catherine Jones is the Library Systems Development Manager in the Library and Information Services for the Council for the Central Laboratory of the Research Councils (CCLRC) based at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Oxford, UK. She is responsible for Library IT strategy, policy and development and is the manager of the CCLRC’s Institutional Repository. Catherine has a degree in Computer and Communication Systems. She joined the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in 1988 as a Database Applications Programmer/Analyst and moved into the Library and Information Services in 1994 where she has since held a variety of posts, most relating to IT.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, UK