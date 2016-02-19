Institutional Neurosis is a four-chapter text that systematically presents the dreadful mental changes that may result from institutional life and the steps that can be taken to cure them. The term “institutional neurosis” promotes the syndrome to the category of a disease, rather than a process, thereby encouraging the public to understand, approach, and deal with it in the same way as other diseases. The opening chapter describes the clinical features of the disorder in mental hospitals, its differential diagnosis, etiology, treatment, and prevention. The next chapters consider the etiology or factors associated with institutional neurosis, including apathy, loss of interest, lack of initiative, and sometimes a characteristic posture and gait. The last chapter reviews the various aspects of the treatment of institutional neurosis. This book is of value to neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and researchers in the allied fields.