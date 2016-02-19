Institutional Neurosis
2nd Edition
Institutional Neurosis is a four-chapter text that systematically presents the dreadful mental changes that may result from institutional life and the steps that can be taken to cure them. The term “institutional neurosis” promotes the syndrome to the category of a disease, rather than a process, thereby encouraging the public to understand, approach, and deal with it in the same way as other diseases. The opening chapter describes the clinical features of the disorder in mental hospitals, its differential diagnosis, etiology, treatment, and prevention. The next chapters consider the etiology or factors associated with institutional neurosis, including apathy, loss of interest, lack of initiative, and sometimes a characteristic posture and gait. The last chapter reviews the various aspects of the treatment of institutional neurosis. This book is of value to neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, and researchers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Consideration, Clinical Features, and Differential Diagnosis of Institutional Neurosis
Chapter 2 Aetiology or Factors Associated with Institutional Neurosis
Chapter 3 Consideration of the Factors Associated with Institutional Neurosis
1. Loss of Contact with the Outside World
2. Enforced Idleness
3. Bossiness of Medical and Nursing Staff
4. Loss of Personal Friends, Possessions, and Personal Events
5. Drugs
6. Ward Atmosphere
7. Loss of Prospects Outside the Institution
Chapter 4 Treatment of Institutional Neurosis: Correction of the Various Factors
1. Re-Establishment of Patients' Contacts with the Outside World
2. Provision of Daily Sequence of Useful Occupations, Recreations, and Social Events 14 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week
3. Alteration of the Attitude of Medical and Nursing Staff
4. Encourage and Make it Possible for a Patient to Have Friends, Possessions, and to Enjoy Personal Events
5. Reduction of Drugs
6. Provision of a Homely, Friendly, Permissive Ward Atmosphere
7. Make the Patient Aware of Prospects of Accommodation, Work, and Friends Outside Hospital
Summary
References
