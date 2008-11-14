Instant Work-ups: A Clinical Guide to Obstetric and Gynecologic Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416054610, 9781437725148

Instant Work-ups: A Clinical Guide to Obstetric and Gynecologic Care

1st Edition

Authors: Theodore O'Connell Kathleen Dor
eBook ISBN: 9781437725148
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2008
Page Count: 268
Table of Contents

  1. Abnormal Pap smear

    2. Abnormal premenopausal vaginal bleeding

    3. Adnexal mass

    4. Amenorrhea, primary

    5. Amenorrhea, secondary

    6. Breast mass (palpable)

    7. Breast pain

    8. Breastfeeding problems

    9. Chest pain

    10. Delayed puberty

    11. Dyspareunia

    12. Dysuria

    13. Fatigue

    14. Galactorrhea

    15. Hair loss

    16. Headache

    17. Hematuria, microscopic

    18. Hirsutism

    19. Hypertension in pregnancy

    20. Hyperthyroidism

    21. Hypothyroidism

    22. Infertility

    23. Liver disease in pregnancy

    24. Nausea and vomiting in pregnancy

    25. Osteoporosis

    26. Pelvic pain, acute

    27. Pelvic pain, chronic

    28. Polycystic ovary syndrome

    29. Postmenopausal vaginal bleeding

    30. Postpartum depression

    31. Precocious puberty

    32. Premenstrual syndrome and premenstrual dysphoric disorder

    33. Preterm labor

    34. Recurrent miscarriage

    35. Recurrent urinary tract infection

    36. Sexual dysfunction

    37. Urinary incontinence

    38. Vaccinations during pregnancy

    39. Vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy

    40. Vaginal bleeding during mid-late pregnancy

    41. Vaginal discharge

    42. Vulvar pruritis

    43. Weight loss

Description

Instant Workups: Clinical Guide to Obstetric and Gynecologic Care, by Theodore X. O'Connell, MD, is a portable pocket resource and quick refresher that helps you develop and refine your diagnostic skills. Practical and easy to use, it provides clear workup plans for the most common obstetric and gynecologic conditions, providing you with quick, focused guidance with the flexibility to adapt to each unique patient. Topics are organized alphabetically and cover the signs, symptoms, and abnormal lab readings for each condition. Replace information taken from memory or multiple references with one concise, indispensable book so you can make accurate diagnoses in less time!

Key Features

  • Covers the most commonly encountered obstetric and gynecologic conditions to provide you with a practical and useful manual for daily practice.
  • Reflects how a patient actually presents by organizing alphabetically by presenting sign, symptom, or lab abnormality.
  • Includes a brief background discussion on each topic, followed by lists of important related materials (such as medications that may contribute to each condition) and laboratory and/or radiographic tests to be ordered.
  • Describes each diagnostic test so you can refresh or familiarize yourself with the purpose of the test.
  • Provides a sound framework for building your workups using detailed treatment algorithms.

About the Authors

Theodore O'Connell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Kathleen Dor Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills, Woodland Hills, CA

