Instant Work-ups: A Clinical Guide to Obstetric and Gynecologic Care
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Abnormal Pap smear
2. Abnormal premenopausal vaginal bleeding
3. Adnexal mass
4. Amenorrhea, primary
5. Amenorrhea, secondary
6. Breast mass (palpable)
7. Breast pain
8. Breastfeeding problems
9. Chest pain
10. Delayed puberty
11. Dyspareunia
12. Dysuria
13. Fatigue
14. Galactorrhea
15. Hair loss
16. Headache
17. Hematuria, microscopic
18. Hirsutism
19. Hypertension in pregnancy
20. Hyperthyroidism
21. Hypothyroidism
22. Infertility
23. Liver disease in pregnancy
24. Nausea and vomiting in pregnancy
25. Osteoporosis
26. Pelvic pain, acute
27. Pelvic pain, chronic
28. Polycystic ovary syndrome
29. Postmenopausal vaginal bleeding
30. Postpartum depression
31. Precocious puberty
32. Premenstrual syndrome and premenstrual dysphoric disorder
33. Preterm labor
34. Recurrent miscarriage
35. Recurrent urinary tract infection
36. Sexual dysfunction
37. Urinary incontinence
38. Vaccinations during pregnancy
39. Vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy
40. Vaginal bleeding during mid-late pregnancy
41. Vaginal discharge
42. Vulvar pruritis
43. Weight loss
Description
Instant Workups: Clinical Guide to Obstetric and Gynecologic Care, by Theodore X. O'Connell, MD, is a portable pocket resource and quick refresher that helps you develop and refine your diagnostic skills. Practical and easy to use, it provides clear workup plans for the most common obstetric and gynecologic conditions, providing you with quick, focused guidance with the flexibility to adapt to each unique patient. Topics are organized alphabetically and cover the signs, symptoms, and abnormal lab readings for each condition. Replace information taken from memory or multiple references with one concise, indispensable book so you can make accurate diagnoses in less time!
Key Features
- Covers the most commonly encountered obstetric and gynecologic conditions to provide you with a practical and useful manual for daily practice.
- Reflects how a patient actually presents by organizing alphabetically by presenting sign, symptom, or lab abnormality.
- Includes a brief background discussion on each topic, followed by lists of important related materials (such as medications that may contribute to each condition) and laboratory and/or radiographic tests to be ordered.
- Describes each diagnostic test so you can refresh or familiarize yourself with the purpose of the test.
- Provides a sound framework for building your workups using detailed treatment algorithms.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 14th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437725148
About the Authors
Theodore O'Connell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Kathleen Dor Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills, Woodland Hills, CA