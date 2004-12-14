Instant Access to Chiropractic Guidelines and Protocols

SECTION I Headaches

Cluster Headaches

Hypertensive Headaches

Migraine Headaches

Sinus Headaches

Cervicogenic Cephalgia



SECTION II Thoracic Outlet Syndromes

Anterior Scalene Syndrome

Cervical Rib Syndrome

Costoclavicular Syndrome

Pectoralis Minor Syndrome



SECTION III Facial and Neck Pain Syndromes

Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction

Injuries to the Cervical Spine: General Overview

Cervical Radiculopathy

Cervical Spondylosis

Herniated Cervical Disk

Whiplash Injury of the Cervical Spine: General Overview

Hyperflexion-Hyperextension Injury of the Cervical Spine (Whiplash Injury of the Cervical Spine)

Torticollis



SECTION IV Injuries to the Shoulder Joint

Injuries to the Shoulder Joint: General Overview

Acromioclavicular Joint Separation/ Compression

Rotator Cuff Tear

Biceps Tendon Injury

Adhesive Capsulitis (Frozen Shoulder Syndrome)

Shoulder Tendinitis/Bursitis



SECTION V Injuries to the Elbow Joint

Injuries to the Elbow Joint: General Overview

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis

Olecranon Bursitis



SECTION VI Injuries to the Wrist Joint

Injuries to the Wrist Joint: General Overview

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome



SECTION VII Low Back Pain Syndromes

Injuries to the Lumbar Spine: General Overview

Lumbar Facet Syndrome

Lumbar Disk Herniation

Lumbosacral Strain-Sprain

Sciatic Neuralgia

Piriformis Syndrome

Spondylolisthesis



SECTION VIII Scoliosis

Scoliosis



SECTION IX Lower Extremity Injuries and Pain Syndromes

Injuries to the Hip Joint: General Overview

Osteoarthritis of the Hip Joint

Injuries to the Knee and Foreleg: General Overview

Ligamentous Injuries to the Knee

Meniscus Injuries to the Knee

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

Anterior/Posterior Shin Splints

Compartment Syndrome

Injuries to the Foot and Ankle: General Overview

Ankle Sprain

Achilles Tendinitis (Achillobursitis)

Plantar Fasciitis

Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome



SECTION X Related Disorders

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Degenerative Joint Disease (Osteoarthritis)

Diabetes Mellitus

Fibromyalgia Syndrome: General Overview

Fibromyalgia Syndrome

Hypertension

Osteoporosis



Appendices

Appendix A Nutritional Product Manufacturers

Appendix B Specialty Clinical Laboratories

Appendix C Outcome Assessment Questionnaires

Appendix D Suggested Reading and References in Nutritional, Metabolic, and Botanical Medicine