Instant Access to Chiropractic Guidelines and Protocols
2nd Edition
Description
This one-of-a-kind, pocket-sized reference provides instant access to a wide range of key information on managing commonly encountered musculoskeletal conditions, including diagnostic criteria, treatment goals, management guidelines and protocols, nutritional management protocols, home care protocols, referral protocols, and more. Organized by orthopedic disorders, the contents are formatted for easy retrieval of pertinent information.
Key Features
- Only book to offer both diagnostic criteria, as well as standardized treatment guidelines and protocols
- Text organized by body regions making it easy to locate a particular disorder or condition
- Multi-disciplinary contributors provide various expert perspectives
- Convenient pocket size can be easily carried and kept in a lab coat
- Several examination and diagnosis flow diagrams aid in learning differential diagnosis
- Four practical appendices—Nutritional Product Manufacturers, Specialty Clinical Laboratories, Outcome Assessment Questionnaires, and Suggested Reading and Reference in Nutritional, Metabolic, and Botanical Medicine—provide additional quick-reference material
- Serves as excellent review book for the chiropractic national boards
- Only text to compile protocol information from The Rands Studies, The AHCPR Guidelines, The Quebec Task Force, The Mercy Conference Guidelines, The Royal College of General Practitioners, and The Manga Report, Ontario Ministry of Health.
Table of Contents
SECTION I Headaches
Cluster Headaches
Hypertensive Headaches
Migraine Headaches
Sinus Headaches
Cervicogenic Cephalgia
SECTION II Thoracic Outlet Syndromes
Anterior Scalene Syndrome
Cervical Rib Syndrome
Costoclavicular Syndrome
Pectoralis Minor Syndrome
SECTION III Facial and Neck Pain Syndromes
Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction
Injuries to the Cervical Spine: General Overview
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylosis
Herniated Cervical Disk
Whiplash Injury of the Cervical Spine: General Overview
Hyperflexion-Hyperextension Injury of the Cervical Spine (Whiplash Injury of the Cervical Spine)
Torticollis
SECTION IV Injuries to the Shoulder Joint
Injuries to the Shoulder Joint: General Overview
Acromioclavicular Joint Separation/ Compression
Rotator Cuff Tear
Biceps Tendon Injury
Adhesive Capsulitis (Frozen Shoulder Syndrome)
Shoulder Tendinitis/Bursitis
SECTION V Injuries to the Elbow Joint
Injuries to the Elbow Joint: General Overview
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis
Olecranon Bursitis
SECTION VI Injuries to the Wrist Joint
Injuries to the Wrist Joint: General Overview
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
SECTION VII Low Back Pain Syndromes
Injuries to the Lumbar Spine: General Overview
Lumbar Facet Syndrome
Lumbar Disk Herniation
Lumbosacral Strain-Sprain
Sciatic Neuralgia
Piriformis Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
SECTION VIII Scoliosis
Scoliosis
SECTION IX Lower Extremity Injuries and Pain Syndromes
Injuries to the Hip Joint: General Overview
Osteoarthritis of the Hip Joint
Injuries to the Knee and Foreleg: General Overview
Ligamentous Injuries to the Knee
Meniscus Injuries to the Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome
Anterior/Posterior Shin Splints
Compartment Syndrome
Injuries to the Foot and Ankle: General Overview
Ankle Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis (Achillobursitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome
SECTION X Related Disorders
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Degenerative Joint Disease (Osteoarthritis)
Diabetes Mellitus
Fibromyalgia Syndrome: General Overview
Fibromyalgia Syndrome
Hypertension
Osteoporosis
Appendices
Appendix A Nutritional Product Manufacturers
Appendix B Specialty Clinical Laboratories
Appendix C Outcome Assessment Questionnaires
Appendix D Suggested Reading and References in Nutritional, Metabolic, and Botanical Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 14th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075527
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323030687
About the Author
Lew Huff
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Chiropractic College, Pasadena, TX
David Brady
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bridgeport College of Chiropractic, Bridgeport, CT