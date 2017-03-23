Inspection and Monitoring Technologies of Transmission Lines with Remote Sensing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128126448, 9780128126455

Inspection and Monitoring Technologies of Transmission Lines with Remote Sensing

1st Edition

Authors: Yi Hu Kai Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780128126455
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128126448
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd March 2017
Page Count: 530
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
108.00
91.80
150.00
127.50
129.04
109.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
108.00
91.80
95.00
80.75
150.00
127.50
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Inspection and Monitoring Technologies of Transmission Lines with Remote Sensing helps readers build a thorough understanding of new technologies and world-class practices developed by the State Grid Corporation of China—the organization responsible for the world’s largest power distribution network. Monitoring the operational status of high-voltage transmission lines is critical in supply assurance and continuity. Given the physical size, geographical, and climate variances that transmission lines are subject to, remote sensing and inspection is a critical technology for power distribution organizations. This reference covers current and developing technologies, equipment, and methods for the safe and secure operation and maintenance of transmission lines, including satellite remote sensing technology, infrared and ultraviolet detection technology, helicopter inspection technology, and condition monitoring technology.

Key Features

  • Covers operational and technical principles, and equipment used in transmission line inspection and monitoring, with a focus on remote sensing technologies and solutions
  • Covers power line fundamentals, remote sensing technologies, inspection technologies, fault detection technologies, and on-line monitoring
  • Focuses on practical equipment and systems parameters to ensure readers are able to meet operational needs
  • Covers control technologies that ensure safe and consistent transmission operation

Readership

Line operation and technical management professionals, students with a basic understanding of transmission lines operation and high voltage engineering working on power grid planning

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Parameters and characteristics of transmission lines

  • Abstract
  • 1.1 General Development and Main Structure of Transmission Lines
  • 1.2 Electrical and Mechanical Characteristics
  • References

Chapter 2. Remote sensing and remote measurement technology of transmission lines

  • Abstract
  • 2.1 Infrared Detection Technology
  • 2.2 UV Detection Technology
  • 2.3 Wide Area Line Monitoring Based on Satellite Remote Sensing
  • References

Chapter 3. Tour inspection technology of transmission lines

  • Abstract
  • 3.1 Conventional Tour Inspection and its Classification
  • 3.2 Main Contents of Tour Inspection of Lines
  • 3.3 Helicopter Tour Inspection Technology
  • 3.4 Robot Tour Inspection Technology
  • 3.5 UAV Tour Inspection Technology
  • 3.6 Intelligent Tour Inspection System of Transmission Lines
  • References

Chapter 4. Transmission lines detection technology

  • Abstract
  • 4.1 Faulty Insulator Detection
  • 4.2 Voltage Detection in Operation
  • 4.3 Detection of Grounding Devices
  • 4.4 Detection of Conductors and Ground Wires and Splicing Fittings
  • 4.5 Conductor Sag Detection
  • 4.6 Towers Tilt and Detection
  • 4.7 Insulator Pollution Detection
  • 4.8 Composite Insulators State Detection
  • References

Chapter 5. Devices and technology for monitoring transmission lines

  • Abstract
  • 5.1 Overview of Online Monitoring for Transmission Lines
  • 5.2 Icing Monitoring of Transmission Lines
  • 5.3 Monitoring of Transmission Lines Pollution
  • 5.4 Monitoring of Transmission Lines’ Windage Yaw
  • 5.5 Monitoring of Transmission Lines Vibration
  • 5.6 Monitoring of Transmission Line Galloping
  • 5.7 Monitoring of Conductor Temperature and Sag
  • 5.8 Monitoring of Transmission Lines Lightning Strike
  • 5.9 Other Online Monitoring Devices and Their Application
  • References

Details

No. of pages:
530
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128126455
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128126448

About the Author

Yi Hu

After graduating from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with his Master Degree in High Voltage Engineering in 1985, he joined Wuhan High Voltage Research Institute of State Grid. He received several First-class, Second-class and Special Award from State Grid, Chinese Electric Power, and the government for his achievement in EHV and UHV transmission, high voltage engineering, and transmission line inspection and maintenance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, China Electric Power Research Institute, Beijing, China

Kai Liu

Department Director of China Electric Power Research Institute. He published more than 30 papers in academic journals and received Provincial and State Grid Rewards on his achievements in transmission line inspection and maintenance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department Director, China Electric Power Research Institute, Beijing, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.