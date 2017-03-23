Inspection and Monitoring Technologies of Transmission Lines with Remote Sensing
1st Edition
Description
Inspection and Monitoring Technologies of Transmission Lines with Remote Sensing helps readers build a thorough understanding of new technologies and world-class practices developed by the State Grid Corporation of China—the organization responsible for the world’s largest power distribution network. Monitoring the operational status of high-voltage transmission lines is critical in supply assurance and continuity. Given the physical size, geographical, and climate variances that transmission lines are subject to, remote sensing and inspection is a critical technology for power distribution organizations. This reference covers current and developing technologies, equipment, and methods for the safe and secure operation and maintenance of transmission lines, including satellite remote sensing technology, infrared and ultraviolet detection technology, helicopter inspection technology, and condition monitoring technology.
Key Features
- Covers operational and technical principles, and equipment used in transmission line inspection and monitoring, with a focus on remote sensing technologies and solutions
- Covers power line fundamentals, remote sensing technologies, inspection technologies, fault detection technologies, and on-line monitoring
- Focuses on practical equipment and systems parameters to ensure readers are able to meet operational needs
- Covers control technologies that ensure safe and consistent transmission operation
Readership
Line operation and technical management professionals, students with a basic understanding of transmission lines operation and high voltage engineering working on power grid planning
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Parameters and characteristics of transmission lines
- Abstract
- 1.1 General Development and Main Structure of Transmission Lines
- 1.2 Electrical and Mechanical Characteristics
- References
Chapter 2. Remote sensing and remote measurement technology of transmission lines
- Abstract
- 2.1 Infrared Detection Technology
- 2.2 UV Detection Technology
- 2.3 Wide Area Line Monitoring Based on Satellite Remote Sensing
- References
Chapter 3. Tour inspection technology of transmission lines
- Abstract
- 3.1 Conventional Tour Inspection and its Classification
- 3.2 Main Contents of Tour Inspection of Lines
- 3.3 Helicopter Tour Inspection Technology
- 3.4 Robot Tour Inspection Technology
- 3.5 UAV Tour Inspection Technology
- 3.6 Intelligent Tour Inspection System of Transmission Lines
- References
Chapter 4. Transmission lines detection technology
- Abstract
- 4.1 Faulty Insulator Detection
- 4.2 Voltage Detection in Operation
- 4.3 Detection of Grounding Devices
- 4.4 Detection of Conductors and Ground Wires and Splicing Fittings
- 4.5 Conductor Sag Detection
- 4.6 Towers Tilt and Detection
- 4.7 Insulator Pollution Detection
- 4.8 Composite Insulators State Detection
- References
Chapter 5. Devices and technology for monitoring transmission lines
- Abstract
- 5.1 Overview of Online Monitoring for Transmission Lines
- 5.2 Icing Monitoring of Transmission Lines
- 5.3 Monitoring of Transmission Lines Pollution
- 5.4 Monitoring of Transmission Lines’ Windage Yaw
- 5.5 Monitoring of Transmission Lines Vibration
- 5.6 Monitoring of Transmission Line Galloping
- 5.7 Monitoring of Conductor Temperature and Sag
- 5.8 Monitoring of Transmission Lines Lightning Strike
- 5.9 Other Online Monitoring Devices and Their Application
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 23rd March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128126455
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128126448
About the Author
Yi Hu
After graduating from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with his Master Degree in High Voltage Engineering in 1985, he joined Wuhan High Voltage Research Institute of State Grid. He received several First-class, Second-class and Special Award from State Grid, Chinese Electric Power, and the government for his achievement in EHV and UHV transmission, high voltage engineering, and transmission line inspection and maintenance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, China Electric Power Research Institute, Beijing, China
Kai Liu
Department Director of China Electric Power Research Institute. He published more than 30 papers in academic journals and received Provincial and State Grid Rewards on his achievements in transmission line inspection and maintenance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Director, China Electric Power Research Institute, Beijing, China