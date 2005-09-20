Inspection and Monitoring Techniques for Bridges and Civil Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Testing steel corrosion in reinforced concrete; Alkali-silica reaction (ASR) testing of corrosion in concrete; Acoustic testing of concrete; Electrical impedance testing of wood components; Detecting decay in wood components; Testing timber pile length in bridges; Ultrasonic testing of structural timber components; Digital radioscopy analysis of timber structures; Visual inspection techniques for bridges and other transport structures; Acoustic emission testing of bridges; Bridge inspection using virtual reality and photogrammetry; Discontinuity in masonry wall.
Description
The safety, maintenance and repair of bridges and buildings depend on effective inspection and monitoring techniques. These methods need to be able to identify problems often hidden within structures before they become serious. This important collection reviews key techniques and their applications to bridges, buildings and other civil structures.
The first group of chapters reviews ways of testing corrosion in concrete components. Given their continuing importance and vulnerability to decay, the next series of chapters describes ways of testing wood components within civil structures. A final group of chapters looks at visual and acoustic techniques and their use to assess bridges in particular.
Inspection and monitoring techniques for bridges and civil structures is an invaluable reference for civil engineers involved in safety inspection, maintenance and repair of bridges and civil structures.
Key Features
- Reviews key inspection and monitoring techniques and their applications to bridges, building and other civil structures
- Edited by a leading authority in the field
Readership
Civil engineers involved in safety inspection, maintenance, and repair
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 20th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690953
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739390
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G Fu Editor
Gongkang Fu is Professor of Structural Engineering at Wayne State University, USA. He is an internationally-recognised expert in bridge and structure design and evaluation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, USA