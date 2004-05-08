Insight in Innovation
1st Edition
Managing Innovation by Understanding the Laws of Innovation
Description
Innovation is an ancient art, may be as old as 500,000 years, but managing innovation is a relatively young management technique, only a few decades old, and has received much less attention than other aspects of innovation such as creativity, entrepreneurship or venturing. This book is not about providing a series of recipes on innovation management or a collection of case stories on how to do innovation or not. The few examples given are well known innovations from (Shell) history and all of them have been described before in the literature. However, this book does not focus on the brilliant result or failure of the innovations, but on the process of innovation in order to understand the features of a well-managed innovation effort.
The book has been written around six main themes:
- Understanding innovation as a business process and how it has developed through history.
- For a manager it is essential to appreciate the fundamental difference between inside- and outside-the-box innovation; each one needs its own specific management process.
- The main roles of the innovation manager are managing the innovation funnel, executing the innovation strategy and optimising the value of the innovation portfolio.
- Entrepreneurship is the key resource in innovation and the right conditions have to be created for it to flourish in large companies.
- The value of innovation can be assessed as an option value and in creating intellectual capital for the company.
- Integrating sustainable development in the innovation process requires changes in the management process, in the assessment and valuation of innovation, and in the interaction with the stakeholders.
Key Features
· Extremely practical book, based on hands-on experience and written to a high academic standard.
· Provides unique and novel perspectives into the innovation process.
· One of only a few titles that discuss how to manage the innovation process.
Readership
Academic libraries, industrial libraries and individuals in industry (management), professionals and consultants.
Table of Contents
The Innovation Process
1.1 Lessons From The First 500,000 Years Of Innovation.
1.2 The Universal Stages Of The Innovation Process. The three stages.
1.3 The Process of Innovation.
The classic innovation model.
The bridge building innovation model.
The innovation processes through history.
The Innovation Spectrum
2.1 Classification of Innovations.
Two types of innovation.
Outside the box innovation.
2.2 Ways of Innovation.
Top-down and bottom-up.
Alliances or alone.
Innovation zones.
2.3 Innovation and Transformation.
Internal innovation.
The dynamics of innovation and transformation.
Managing Innovation
3.1 Innovation is a Business Process.
The innovation supply-chain.
The need for staging.
3.2 Stages and Tollgates.
The stages.
The tollgates.
3.3 The roles of the Innovation Manager.
Supply chain management.
Executing the innovation strategy.
Portfolio management.
3.4 Innovation Infrastructure.
Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
4.1 Implementing the innovation options.
The 'Valley of Death'.
Monetising the options.
4.2 The Final Hurdles.
Timing.
Infrastructures.
The fight back of the old technologies.
Emotions.
The Value of Innovation.
5.1 Innovation Creates Options.
The three value domains.
5.2 Assessing the Value of Innovation.
The value of an option.
The value of a portfolio of options.
5.3 Innovation creates Intellectual Capital.
A segmentation model for Intellectual Capital.
The value of Intellectual Capital.
The value of Intellectual Property.
Sustainable Innovation.
6.1 Sustainability and Innovation.
The challenges for sustainable innovation.
The sustainable innovation model.
6.2 Learning from the Future.
6.3 Assessing sustainable innovation.
Criteria for sustainable innovation.
Sustainable innovation creates Societal Capital.
Innovation and the CEO.
7.1 The Final Law.
7.2 The Laws of Innovation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 8th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534749
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516831
About the Author
Jan Verloop
Jan Verloop is consultant in innovation. Besides innovation he has extensive experience in process and product R&D. He advises both start-up and multinationals in Europe, Asia, and America and has built up first-hand experience with successful and failed innovation projects. He is a non-executive director of Oxford Catalysts, a very successful start-up company which started in the cellars of Oxford University and now has facilities in the UK and the USA. He has lectured and advised on innovation in developing countries at major international conferences and smaller think-tanking sessions with heads of state and leaders in government and business.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Innovation, The Hague, The Netherlands
Reviews
&qu: "Jan Verloop's book is practical and inspirational. Management books can be boring when they only contain descriptions and instruction. This book includes emotions as an integral factor in the business process and convinces the reader that without a vision, without passion and without determination, innovation will not be successful." &source: Jeroen van der Veer, Vice-Chairman of Royal Dutch/Shell Group @qu:"The reader will find a practical and inspirational book with a focus on hands-on experience, which provides a well-rounded theoretical framework. This framework is accompanied by several very valuable examples from Shell, which contribute to the high value of the book. No recipes for success are offered, but a large number of important hints on how to successfully manage innovation are given. This book is a must-have for practitioners, and also provides a good basis for students and academcis in innovation management." @source:Anja Geritz, Institute for Project Management and Innovation, University of Bremen, CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION MANAGEMENT, Vol. 14, No.1, 2005 @qu: "The overall treatment of innovation by the author is quite different and refreshing to most other books on the subject and considers innovation in a way that will be more attractive and understandable to lay readers. The book is well -illustrated with a useful selection of coloured diagrams and tables, clarifying and reinforcing the meaning of the main text. The quality of reproduction is excellent, with a clear layout throughout and use of chapter summaries. Self-contained with no references to further reading. The book is relatively expensive, but its size and descriptive nature will encourage broad appeal and is suitable for both academics and practitioners." @source: K.L. Edwards, University of Derby, School of Computing and Technology, MATERIALS AND DESIGN, Vol. 27, 2005