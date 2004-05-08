Insight in Innovation

The Innovation Process



1.1 Lessons From The First 500,000 Years Of Innovation.

1.2 The Universal Stages Of The Innovation Process. The three stages.



1.3 The Process of Innovation.

The classic innovation model.



The bridge building innovation model.

The innovation processes through history.



The Innovation Spectrum



2.1 Classification of Innovations.

Two types of innovation.



Outside the box innovation.

2.2 Ways of Innovation.



Top-down and bottom-up.



Alliances or alone.



Innovation zones.

2.3 Innovation and Transformation.



Internal innovation.



The dynamics of innovation and transformation.



Managing Innovation



3.1 Innovation is a Business Process.

The innovation supply-chain.



The need for staging.

3.2 Stages and Tollgates.

The stages.

The tollgates.



3.3 The roles of the Innovation Manager.

Supply chain management.

Executing the innovation strategy.

Portfolio management.



3.4 Innovation Infrastructure.



Innovation and Entrepreneurship.



4.1 Implementing the innovation options.

The 'Valley of Death'.



Monetising the options.



4.2 The Final Hurdles.

Timing.

Infrastructures.

The fight back of the old technologies.

Emotions.



The Value of Innovation.

5.1 Innovation Creates Options.

The three value domains.



5.2 Assessing the Value of Innovation.

The value of an option.



The value of a portfolio of options.

5.3 Innovation creates Intellectual Capital.

A segmentation model for Intellectual Capital.

The value of Intellectual Capital.



The value of Intellectual Property.



Sustainable Innovation.



6.1 Sustainability and Innovation.

The challenges for sustainable innovation.

The sustainable innovation model.



6.2 Learning from the Future.

6.3 Assessing sustainable innovation.

Criteria for sustainable innovation.

Sustainable innovation creates Societal Capital.



Innovation and the CEO.



7.1 The Final Law.



7.2 The Laws of Innovation.

