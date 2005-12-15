Insider Threat: Protecting the Enterprise from Sabotage, Spying, and Theft
1st Edition
Description
The Secret Service, FBI, NSA, CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) and George Washington University have all identified “Insider Threats” as one of the most significant challenges facing IT, security, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals today.
This book will teach IT professional and law enforcement officials about the dangers posed by insiders to their IT infrastructure and how to mitigate these risks by designing and implementing secure IT systems as well as security and human resource policies. The book will begin by identifying the types of insiders who are most likely to pose a threat. Next, the reader will learn about the variety of tools and attacks used by insiders to commit their crimes including: encryption, steganography, and social engineering. The book will then specifically address the dangers faced by corporations and government agencies. Finally, the reader will learn how to design effective security systems to prevent insider attacks and how to investigate insider security breeches that do occur.
Throughout the book, the authors will use their backgrounds in the CIA to analyze several, high-profile cases involving insider threats.
Key Features
Tackles one of the most significant challenges facing IT, security, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals today
Both co-authors worked for several years at the CIA, and they use this experience to analyze several high-profile cases involving insider threat attacks
Despite the frequency and harm caused by insider attacks, there are no competing books on this topic.books on this topic
Readership
IT professional and law enforcement officials.
Table of Contents
Part I – Insider Threat Basics
- What Is There To Worry About? (40 pages)
- Behind the Crime (60 pages) Part II – Government 3. State and Local Government (40 pages)
- Federal Government (40 pages) Part III - Corporations
- Commercial (40 pages)
- Banking and Finance Sector (40 pages)
- Government Contractors (20 pages) Part IV –Analysis
- Profile (30 pages)
- Response (20 pages)
- Survivability and Prevention (40 pages)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2006
- Published:
- 15th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489056
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597490481
About the Author
Eric Cole
Dr. Eric Cole is an industry recognized security expert, technology visionary and scientist, with over 15 year’s hands-on experience. Dr. Cole currently performs leading edge security consulting and works in research and development to advance the state of the art in information systems security. Dr. Cole has over a decade of experience in information technology, with a focus on perimeter defense, secure network design, vulnerability discovery, penetration testing, and intrusion detection systems. Dr. Cole has a Masters in Computer Science from NYIT, and Ph.D. from Pace University with a concentration in Information Security. Dr. Cole is the author of several books to include Hackers Beware, Hiding in Plain Site, Network Security Bible and Insider Threat. He is also the inventor of over 20 patents and is a researcher, writer, and speaker for SANS Institute and faculty for The SANS Technology Institute, a degree granting institution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independant network security consultant and speaker, USA
Sandra Ring
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Directory for Research at the TSGI Advanced Technology Research Center, USA