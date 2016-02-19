Inside the Whale - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222431, 9781483139852

Inside the Whale

1st Edition

Ten Personal Accounts of Social Research

Editors: Colin Bell S. Encel
eBook ISBN: 9781483139852
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 282
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Inside the Whale: Ten Personal Accounts of Social Research reflects on the preoccupations of social research. More specifically, this book challenges the ways in which social research is normally written up, published, and taught. It shows that social research is a social and political activity, rather than a set of techniques to be applied to the world "out there." It thus places greater emphasis on social and political concerns over techniques.

This book consists of 10 chapters and begins by explaining the metaphor of the whale, coined by Henry Miller to denote withdrawal from society and used by George Orwell to imply that the whale is society, and that we should spy out the interior. It then considers the nature of science and sociology as well as the fundamental nature of society. The following chapters explore the issues raised by power, force, and violence; proposed reforms for some housing and banking processes in Australia; social research consultancies in the 1970s; research on women academics; and postgraduate research. Other chapters describe the ethos and the milieux of social research, including a fieldwork on Australian aborigines.

This monograph will be of interest to sociologists, social scientists, and social researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Studying the Locally Powerful: Personal Reflections on a Research Career

In Search of Power

Capital Mistakes

Reflections on an Australian Newtown

Taking the Queen's Shilling: Accepting Social Research Consultancies in the 1970s

Working it out Together: Researching Academic Women

Nationalism, Race-Class Consciousness and Social Research on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea

The Background to Bradstow: Reflections and Reactions

Words, Deeds and Postgraduate Research

A Marxist at Wattie Creek: Fieldwork Among Australian Aborigines

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139852

About the Editor

Colin Bell

S. Encel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.