Inside the Bauhaus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851398631, 9781483135748

Inside the Bauhaus

1st Edition

Authors: Howard Dearstyne
Editors: David Spaeth
eBook ISBN: 9781483135748
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st July 1984
Page Count: 287
Description

Inside the Bauhaus presents the story of an idea about how people might live. It is also the story of a school, the Bauhaus, whose life span coincided with the Weimar Republic's and whose history mirrors German history between the two world wars. Through mass-production, the Bauhaus, like the German Werkbund, hoped to change the quality of the designed object and the designed environment for everyone. Quality of life was an important design consideration in the housing schemes developed by Walter Gropius and Hannes Meyer, respectively the first and second directors of the school, and Ludwig Hilberseimer, whose teaching responsibilities at the Bauhaus included the planning curriculum.
Howard Dearstyne, the author of the present work, was one of a handful of Americans to study at the Bauhaus and the only one to earn a diploma in architecture. His account of life and education at the Bauhaus is drawn chiefly from contemporary sources, from his letters, from journals and letters kept by members of the Bauhaus faculty, from newspaper articles, and from the recollections of others. Dearstyne also includes historical background of the structure of the curriculum of the Bauhaus as well as discussions of the various workshops and how they functioned prior to his admission to the school.

Table of Contents


Editor's Acknowledgments

Introduction

Preface

Part I. A Personal Journey

Chapter 1. The Road to the Bauhaus

Part II. The Struggle for An Ideal

Chapter 2. Henry Van Der Velde and His Prototype Bauhaus in Weimar

Chapter 3. The Launching of the Bauhaus in Weimar

Chapter 4. Handwork versus Machine Production

Chapter 5. The Struggle over the Bauhaus in Weimar

Part III. The Preliminary Course

Chapter 6. The Three Phases of the Preliminary Course

Part IV. The Workshops

Chapter 7. The Furniture Workshop

Chapter 8. The Print Shop, Typography and Advertising Art

Chapter 9. The Pottery Workshop

Chapter 10. The Weaving Studio

Chapter 11. The Stained Glass Workshop

Chapter 12. The Wall-Painting Workshop

Chapter 13. The Sculpture Workshop

Chapter 14. The Bauhaus Theater

Chapter 15. The Metal Workshop

Part V. Architectural Education at The Bauhaus

Chapter 16. The Teaching of Architecture under Gropius

Chapter 17. The Teaching of Architecture under Hannes Meyer

Chapter 18. The Teaching of Architecture under Mies Van Der Rohe

Part VI. Goodbye Bauhaus

Chapter 19. Bauhaus Berlin—Bauhaus Finis

Notes

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
287
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Architectural Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Architectural Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483135748

About the Author

Howard Dearstyne

About the Editor

David Spaeth

