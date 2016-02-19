Inside the Bauhaus
1st Edition
Description
Inside the Bauhaus presents the story of an idea about how people might live. It is also the story of a school, the Bauhaus, whose life span coincided with the Weimar Republic's and whose history mirrors German history between the two world wars. Through mass-production, the Bauhaus, like the German Werkbund, hoped to change the quality of the designed object and the designed environment for everyone. Quality of life was an important design consideration in the housing schemes developed by Walter Gropius and Hannes Meyer, respectively the first and second directors of the school, and Ludwig Hilberseimer, whose teaching responsibilities at the Bauhaus included the planning curriculum.
Howard Dearstyne, the author of the present work, was one of a handful of Americans to study at the Bauhaus and the only one to earn a diploma in architecture. His account of life and education at the Bauhaus is drawn chiefly from contemporary sources, from his letters, from journals and letters kept by members of the Bauhaus faculty, from newspaper articles, and from the recollections of others. Dearstyne also includes historical background of the structure of the curriculum of the Bauhaus as well as discussions of the various workshops and how they functioned prior to his admission to the school.
Table of Contents
Editor's Acknowledgments
Introduction
Preface
Part I. A Personal Journey
Chapter 1. The Road to the Bauhaus
Part II. The Struggle for An Ideal
Chapter 2. Henry Van Der Velde and His Prototype Bauhaus in Weimar
Chapter 3. The Launching of the Bauhaus in Weimar
Chapter 4. Handwork versus Machine Production
Chapter 5. The Struggle over the Bauhaus in Weimar
Part III. The Preliminary Course
Chapter 6. The Three Phases of the Preliminary Course
Part IV. The Workshops
Chapter 7. The Furniture Workshop
Chapter 8. The Print Shop, Typography and Advertising Art
Chapter 9. The Pottery Workshop
Chapter 10. The Weaving Studio
Chapter 11. The Stained Glass Workshop
Chapter 12. The Wall-Painting Workshop
Chapter 13. The Sculpture Workshop
Chapter 14. The Bauhaus Theater
Chapter 15. The Metal Workshop
Part V. Architectural Education at The Bauhaus
Chapter 16. The Teaching of Architecture under Gropius
Chapter 17. The Teaching of Architecture under Hannes Meyer
Chapter 18. The Teaching of Architecture under Mies Van Der Rohe
Part VI. Goodbye Bauhaus
Chapter 19. Bauhaus Berlin—Bauhaus Finis
Notes
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 287
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Architectural Press 1986
- Published:
- 1st July 1984
- Imprint:
- Architectural Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135748