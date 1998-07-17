Inside OrCAD Capture for Windows - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750670630, 9780080508832

Inside OrCAD Capture for Windows

1st Edition

Authors: Chris Schroeder
eBook ISBN: 9780080508832
Paperback ISBN: 9780750670630
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 17th July 1998
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
8600.00
7310.00
52.99
45.04
65.95
56.06
86.95
73.91
83.95
71.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Schematic Capture Installation and Configuration OrCAD Basics Hierarchical Design Post Processing Library Editor Advanced Features Command Reference Tips and Techniques

Description

Inside OrCAD Capture for Windows is a reference manual and tutorial for engineers and technicians who use OrCAD as an engineering design assistance (EDA) tool. This introduction to OrCAD is designed to give easy access to practical information. Important subjects, such as export of schematic data for use in circuit analysis or PCB design, are expanded well beyond the information available in OrCAD's documentation. The command reference is a complete listing and explanation of the OrCAD commands and functions. A series of appendices provide important tips and techniques and information about linking OrCAD to other CAD/CAE tools used in the electronics design process. A utilities disk is included.

Exercises at the end of each chapter make this book appropriate for academic use. The accompanying disk contains a parts library for the tutorial exercises and several useful utilities such as a bill of material sort, making this book a valuable tool for the design engineer or engineering student.

Key Features

Detailed tutorial

OrCAD Capture for Windows is supported on Windows 3.1, 95, and NT

Tips and techniques for design engineers

Readership

engineers and technicians using or learning OrCAD schools using OrCAD

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080508832
Paperback ISBN:
9780750670630

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Chris Schroeder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chris Schroeder is the Technical Director, Electronics, for Crane Technologies Group, Inc., Daytona Beach, Florida, a leading automotive aftermarket and original equipment supplier. He has 19 years of engineering, marketing, and management experience in the electronics industry and has a broad, yet in-depth technical knowledge of both design and manufacturing. His specialized areas of design expertise include: embedded controls using RISC microcontroller technology, assembly language programming, magnetic design for switching power supplies and ignition coils, and printed circuit board design, including the use of surface mount technology.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.