Insects as Sustainable Food Ingredients

Dr. Aaron Dossey holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, undergraduate degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Cum Laude with minors in Mathematics and Chemistry, is a professional self-taught Entomologist, Founding President of All Things Bugs LLC and inventor of GrioproTM cricket powder (www.cricketpowder.com). He has served as a postdoctoral associate at the

University of Florida and as a Research Entomologist with the USDA. His research involves developing

technologies derived from insects and other invertebrates, with award winning research publications

in the fields of entomology and chemistry.

Dr. Dossey has research experience in the areas of: Molecular Biology, Food Science, Organic

Chemistry, Entomology, Insect rearing and husbandry, insect farming, Natural Products Chemistry,

natural product isolation and identification, Chemical Ecology, field biology, setting up a laboratory,

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. He has won over $750,000 in major research grants from the Bill and Melinda GatesFoundation, from the USDA developing insect farming and processing technologies as well as Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for malnourished children. He also participated in the 2012 UN FAO expert consultation on the potential for

insects to contribute to human food security. Since, he has invented and patented technology for

production of insect-based food ingredient products, and his company is already the world’s largest

in production and selling these products.

Dr. Dossey is a frequent speaker at food science, nutrition, sustainability, and insect related

conferences and is sought out for his unique expertise on this emerging industry. You can read more about Dr. Dossey's biography at: www.cricketpowder.com/about-us/