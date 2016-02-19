Insects, and Seed Collection, Storage, Testing, and Certification
1st Edition
Description
Seed Biology: Insects, and Seed Collection, Storage, Testing, and Certification, Volume III brings together a large body of important information on seed biology. The book describes seed collection, identification, storage, testing, and certification. It also considers insects that directly affect seeds, seed-producing organs, or seed-bearing structures of plants. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins by outlining man’s dependency on seeds as source of food, fiber, spices, beverages, oils, vitamins, and drugs. Harmful effects of seeds are also mentioned. Separate chapters focus on seed development, dissemination, germination (including metabolism, environmental control, internal control, dormancy, and seed and seedling vigor), protection from diseases and insects, longevity, and deterioration. The book concludes with a discussion on the certification of field and tree seeds, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development certification schemes, and trends in seed certification. This book is a valuable source of information for seed producers and users as well as various groups of research biologists and teachers, including agronomists, plant anatomists, biochemists, ecologists, entomologists, foresters, horticulturists, plant pathologists, and plant physiologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Insects and Seed Production
I. Introduction
II. Insect Pollination
III. Harmful Impact of Insects on Seeds and Seed Production
References
2 Seed Collecting and Identification
I. Seed Collecting by Man
II. Seed Collecting by Agents Other Than Man
III. Seed Identification
References
3 Seed Storage and Longevity
I. Historical Background
II. Collection of Seeds for Storage
III. Seed Physiology and Storage
IV. Storage of Seed
V. Overview of Seed Storage in Relation to Needs of Storer
References
4 Insects Attacking Seeds During Storage
I. Introduction
II. Damage Caused by Insects
III. Factors Influencing Insect Infestation
IV. Prevention and Control of Insect Infestation in Stores
V. Insect Pests of Seeds
VI. Conclusion
References
5 Essentials of Seed Testing
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Development of Seed Testing
III. Development of Standard Procedures for Determining Seed Quality
IV. Botanical Aspects
V. The All-Important Sample
VI. Testing for Seed Purity and Noxious-Weed Seeds
VII. Testing for Germination and Viability
VIII. Special Tests
IX. Seed Identification
X. Tolerances for Testing Seeds
References
6 Seed Certification
I. Field Seeds
II. Tree Seeds
III. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Certification Schemes
IV. Future Trends in Seed Certification
References
Author Index
Subject Index
