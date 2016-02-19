Insects, and Seed Collection, Storage, Testing, and Certification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956057, 9780323150446

Insects, and Seed Collection, Storage, Testing, and Certification

1st Edition

Editors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323150446
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 434
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Seed Biology: Insects, and Seed Collection, Storage, Testing, and Certification, Volume III brings together a large body of important information on seed biology. The book describes seed collection, identification, storage, testing, and certification. It also considers insects that directly affect seeds, seed-producing organs, or seed-bearing structures of plants. Organized into six chapters, this volume begins by outlining man’s dependency on seeds as source of food, fiber, spices, beverages, oils, vitamins, and drugs. Harmful effects of seeds are also mentioned. Separate chapters focus on seed development, dissemination, germination (including metabolism, environmental control, internal control, dormancy, and seed and seedling vigor), protection from diseases and insects, longevity, and deterioration. The book concludes with a discussion on the certification of field and tree seeds, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development certification schemes, and trends in seed certification. This book is a valuable source of information for seed producers and users as well as various groups of research biologists and teachers, including agronomists, plant anatomists, biochemists, ecologists, entomologists, foresters, horticulturists, plant pathologists, and plant physiologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Insects and Seed Production

I. Introduction

II. Insect Pollination

III. Harmful Impact of Insects on Seeds and Seed Production

References

2 Seed Collecting and Identification

I. Seed Collecting by Man

II. Seed Collecting by Agents Other Than Man

III. Seed Identification

References

3 Seed Storage and Longevity

I. Historical Background

II. Collection of Seeds for Storage

III. Seed Physiology and Storage

IV. Storage of Seed

V. Overview of Seed Storage in Relation to Needs of Storer

References

4 Insects Attacking Seeds During Storage

I. Introduction

II. Damage Caused by Insects

III. Factors Influencing Insect Infestation

IV. Prevention and Control of Insect Infestation in Stores

V. Insect Pests of Seeds

VI. Conclusion

References

5 Essentials of Seed Testing

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Development of Seed Testing

III. Development of Standard Procedures for Determining Seed Quality

IV. Botanical Aspects

V. The All-Important Sample

VI. Testing for Seed Purity and Noxious-Weed Seeds

VII. Testing for Germination and Viability

VIII. Special Tests

IX. Seed Identification

X. Tolerances for Testing Seeds

References

6 Seed Certification

I. Field Seeds

II. Tree Seeds

III. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Certification Schemes

IV. Future Trends in Seed Certification

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150446

About the Editor

T.T. Kozlowski

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.