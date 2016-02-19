Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Volume II: Insecticides contains detailed analytical procedures for analysis of 47 widely used insecticides. This volume is composed of 47 chapters that cover the history, biological and chemical properties, and physical constants of these insecticides. Each chapter presents first the general information, followed by intensive discussion of the methods of occurrence and residue analysis of the insecticide. Methods of analysis covered in each chapter include chemical methods, gas-liquid chromatography, colorimetry, and enzymatic techniques. Each chapter also provides analysis of phosphorus and acetylcholinesterase inhibition of the insecticide, which is classified into two groups, namely, organochlorine and organophosphorus. Agriculturists, analytical chemists, and toxicologists will find this book rewarding.