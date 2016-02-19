Insecticides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196749, 9781483221779

Insecticides

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Vol. 2

Editors: Gunter Zweig
eBook ISBN: 9781483221779
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 638
Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Volume II: Insecticides contains detailed analytical procedures for analysis of 47 widely used insecticides. This volume is composed of 47 chapters that cover the history, biological and chemical properties, and physical constants of these insecticides. Each chapter presents first the general information, followed by intensive discussion of the methods of occurrence and residue analysis of the insecticide. Methods of analysis covered in each chapter include chemical methods, gas-liquid chromatography, colorimetry, and enzymatic techniques. Each chapter also provides analysis of phosphorus and acetylcholinesterase inhibition of the insecticide, which is classified into two groups, namely, organochlorine and organophosphorus. Agriculturists, analytical chemists, and toxicologists will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume II

Preface

1. Aldrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

2. Allethrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

3. Aramite

I. General

II. Analysis

References

4. Baytex

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

5. Chlordane

I. General

II. Analysis

References

6. Chlorobenzilate

I. General

II. Analysis

References

7. Chlorthion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

8. Co-Ral

I. General

II. Analysis

References

9. DDT

I. General

II. Analysis

References

10. Diazinon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

11. Dibrom

I. General

II. Analysis

References

12. Dieldrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

13. Dimetan

I. General

II. Analysis

References

14. Dimethoate

I. General

II. Analysis

References

15. Dimetilan

I. General

II. Analysis

References

16. Di-Syston

I. General

II. Analysis

References

17. Dylox

I. General

II. Analysis

References

18. Endrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

19. Ethion

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

20. Guthion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

21. Heptachlor

I. General

II. Analysis

References

22. Isolan

I. General

II. Analysis

References

23. Kelthane

I. General

II. Analysis

References

24. Lethane

I. General

II. Analysis

References

25. Malathion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

26. Meta-Systox

I. General

II. Analysis

References

27. Methoxychlor

I. General

II. Analysis

References

28. Methyl Trithion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

29. Parathion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

30. Perthane

I. General

II. Analysis

References

31. Phenkapton

I. General

II. Analysis

References

32. Phosdrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

33. Phosphamidon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

34. Piperonyl Butoxide

I. General

II. Analysis

References

35. Pyrethrum: Pyrethrin I and Pyrethrin II

I. General

II. Analysis

References

36. Pyrolan

I. General

II. Analysis

References

37. Rhothane

I. General

II. Analysis

References

38. Ronnel

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

Reference

39. Sevin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

40. Systox

I. General

II. Analysis

References

41. Tedion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

42. Thimet

I. General

II. Analysis

References

43. Thiodan

I. General

II. Analysis

References

44. Toxaphene

I. General

II. Analysis

References

45. Trithion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

46. Vapona Insecticide (DDVP)

I. General

II. Analysis

References

47. Zectran

I. General

II. Residue Analysis

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Gunter Zweig

