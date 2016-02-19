Insect Virology focuses on viruses affecting insects, from the Tipula and Sericesthis iridescent viruses to the acute and chronic bee paralysis viruses and sacbrood virus. The book explores the symptomatology and pathology of virus diseases in insects; the isolation and purification of the viruses as well as their morphology and chemistry; and the host range. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with a historical overview of insect virology and its emergence as a scientific discipline, along with the previous studies on virus diseases in insects. Before discussing the different kinds of viruses and their distribution throughout the insect kingdom, the book first describes the viruses attacking the insects and the diseases they cause. The book then examines the mode of virus replication, transmission, and latent viral infections. The text explains a rapidly developing technique, the growing of insect tissues in culture, and its use to study the virus in the living cell. The book also considers the relationships of plant viruses with the insects that transmit them. The last chapter deals with the use of insect viruses in the biological control of insect pests. This book is a valuable source of information for entomologists, insect virologists, virologists in other fields, microbiologists, and others interested in insect virology.

