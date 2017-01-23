Insect-Plant Interactions in a Crop Protection Perspective, Volume 81

Dr Nicolas Sauvion is a senior research scientist at the French National Institute for Agricultural Research, in the joint research unit "Biology and genetics of plant-pathogen interactions", Montpellier, France. He is an entomologist working for over 20 years on the hemipteran-plant interactions, especially aphids, whiteflies and psyllids.

Dr Sauvion earned his PhD in Biostatistics at Claude Bernard University and National Institute of Applied Science (INSA), Lyon, France in 1995. He received in 2015 from his book co-edited on Insect-Plant Interactions the « Ferchault de Réaumur » award by the French Entomological Society.

Today, within a team of epidemiologists, his research focuses on the evolutionary history of psyllids and the phytoplasma diseases transmitted by this group of insects.