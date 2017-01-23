Insect-Plant Interactions in a Crop Protection Perspective, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Advances in Botanical Research
- Preface
- Chapter One. Plant–Insect Interactions: A Palaeontological and an Evolutionary Perspective
- 1. Palaeo-entomology or How We Can Reconstruct the Evolutionary History of Plant–Insect Interactions
- 2. The First Steps in the Evolutionary History of Plant–Insect Interactions
- 3. The Appearance of Entomophilous Pollination
- 4. Functional Groups of Insect Pollinators and Pollination Syndromes
- 5. The Mutualism Between Plants and Pollinating Insects and the Radiation of Angiosperms
- 6. The Entomophilous Pollination: A Never-Ending Source of Problems for Plants
- 7. The Role of Flower Morphology in Entomophilous Pollination
- 8. Constantly Evolving Insect–Plant Interactions
- Chapter Two. Evolution of Plant–Insect Interactions: Insights From Macroevolutionary Approaches in Plants and Herbivorous Insects
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Reconstructing the History of the Associations With Plants
- 3. Conclusion and Perspectives
- Chapter Three. From Plant Exploitation to Mutualism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Defence Against Predators
- 3. Host Plant Manipulation
- 4. Mutualism: A Result of Coevolution? Genetic and Functional Aspects
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Four. Food Webs and Multiple Biotic Interactions in Plant–Herbivore Models
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Food Webs
- 3. Functional Types of Organisms/Classification of Species Within Food Webs
- 4. Trophic Cascades From Plants to Insect Predators
- 5. Applications of Trophic Cascades for Management
- 6. Nontrophic Interactions in Food Webs
- Chapter Five. Chemical Signatures in Plant–Insect Interactions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plasticity and Specificity of the Chemical Information
- 3. Plant–Insect Chemical Interaction in Reproduction
- 4. Plant–Insect Chemical Interaction in Host Finding for Oviposition
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Six. The Plant as a Habitat for Entomophagous Insects
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Plant: Place of Predation and Parasitism
- 3. The Plant, Place of Development
- 4. Effects of Natural Enemies on Plant Defence Traits
- 5. The Plant as Food Source
- 6. The Roles of Local Plant Composition and Landscape Complexity on Diversity, Abundance and Thermotolerance of Entomophagous Insects
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter Seven. Influence of Microbial Symbionts on Plant–Insect Interactions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Diversity of Insect Microbial Communities and Ecological Dynamics of Insect Host–Microbe Interactions
- 3. Direct Effects of Symbionts in Plant–Insect Interactions
- 4. Indirect Effect of Symbionts in Plant–Insect Interactions: Insect- and Plant-Mediated Indirect Effects
- 5. Ecological Diversification and Insect Diversification and Specialization
- 6. Conclusion and Outlook
- Chapter Eight. How Host Plant and Fluctuating Environments Affect Insect Reproductive Strategies?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Effect of Host Plant Quality on Male and Female Reproduction
- 3. Insect Reproductive Strategies in Risky Environments
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Nine. Plant–Insect Interactions in a Changing World
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Direct Effects of Climate Change on Plant–Insect Interactions
- 3. Indirect Effects of Climate Change on Plant–Insect Interactions
- 4. Impact of Human Activities on Plant–Insect Interactions
- 5. Conclusion and Perspectives
- Chapter Ten. Conservation Biological Control in Agricultural Landscapes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basic Principles in Conservation Biological Control: Provisioning of Key Resources in Space and Time
- 3. On-field Management Options for Reducing Pest Populations and Enhancing Biological Pest Control
- 4. Pest Abundance and Biological Control at the Landscape Scale
- 5. Relationship Between Natural Enemy Community Structure and the Level of Biological Control
- 6. Conclusions and Future Challenges
- Subject Index
- Author Index
Description
Insect-Plant Interactions, the latest edition in the Advances in Botanical Research series, which publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in the plant sciences, features several reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology, and ecology.
Key Features
- Publishes in-depth and up-to-date reviews on a wide range of topics in plant sciences
- Presents the latest information on artificial photosynthesis
- Features a wide range of reviews by recognized experts on all aspects of plant genetics, biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, physiology, and ecology
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 23rd January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033241
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128033180
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nicolas Sauvion Serial Volume Editor
Dr Nicolas Sauvion is a senior research scientist at the French National Institute for Agricultural Research, in the joint research unit "Biology and genetics of plant-pathogen interactions", Montpellier, France. He is an entomologist working for over 20 years on the hemipteran-plant interactions, especially aphids, whiteflies and psyllids.
Dr Sauvion earned his PhD in Biostatistics at Claude Bernard University and National Institute of Applied Science (INSA), Lyon, France in 1995. He received in 2015 from his book co-edited on Insect-Plant Interactions the « Ferchault de Réaumur » award by the French Entomological Society.
Today, within a team of epidemiologists, his research focuses on the evolutionary history of psyllids and the phytoplasma diseases transmitted by this group of insects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, French National Institute for Agricultural Research, Joint Research Unit "Biology and genetics of plant-pathogen interactions", Montpellier, France
Denis Thiery Serial Volume Editor
Dr Denis Thiéry is research Director at the French Institute of Agronomic Research INRA. He has a Phd in insect behavioural ecology and specialized in plant insect communication and olfaction. During a 3 year postdoc in Wageningen, he studied plant odor perception (EAG/behaviour) in the Colorado potato beetle and aphids with JH Visser. His research at INRA focused on agronomic insect pests and their biological/ecological control.
He has published over 200 basic research, extension papers and 4 books, on the European corn borer, the Colorado potato beetle, honeybees, grape pests and their parasitoids, and recently on the invasive hornet Vespa velutina predator of honeybees.
He is group leader in INRA Bordeaux, heading the INRA Research Unit Santé Agroécologie of vineyards. He is implicated in the organisation of the IOBC group Integrated protection of viticulture and is associate editor of Bulletin of Entomological Research.
He was honoured by the 2015 award ‘Ferchaud de Réaumur’ of the French entomological society and of the 2016 ‘Gold medal’ of the French Academy of Agriculture for its scientific contribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
French Institute of Agronomic Research INRA
Paul Andre Calatayud Serial Volume Editor
Dr Paul-André Calatayud is a senior research scientist at the Research Institute for Development (IRD), France and a visiting scientist at icipe (International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology) since 2002.
He is an entomologist experienced with insect - plant interactions (including the third trophic level, the parasitoids); insect behaviour and chemical ecology.
Dr Calatayud earned his PhD in Entomology at Claude Bernard University and National Institute of Applied Science (INSA), Lyon, France in 1993, for which, he received the Plant Protection and Environment Organization award from the French government. In 2011, he was awarded a HDR, a French ability diploma to manage research studies in biological sciences from Paris XI University (Orsay, France). He received in 2015 from his book co-edited on Insect-Plant Interactions the « Ferchault de Réaumur » award by the French Entomological Society.
He is Editor-in-Chief of Entomology, Ornithology & Herpethology and International Journal of Insect Science ; and he is Associate Editor of the Annales de la Société Entomologique de France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Icipe - African Insect Science for Food and Health