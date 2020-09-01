Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Second Edition provides an updated and comprehensive review of the biochemistry and molecular biology of insect pheromone biosynthesis and reception. It ties together historical information with recent discoveries and provides the reader with the current state of the field and suggests where future research is headed. Well over half of the species on the planet are insects – more than 900,000. Their perception of each other and their world is achieved through the production and reception of chemical odors that provide essential information for the location of potential mates and food sources.

Written by international experts, many of whom pioneered studies on insect pheromone production and reception, this updates the 2003 first edition with emphasis on recent advances in the field, benefiting from state-of-the-art techniques that have rapidly expanded our understanding of both how insect pheromones are produced and received. To produce pheromones, insects often use specific modifications of lipid pathways that are regulated by the major insect hormones. To detect pheromones, insects use a large and novel set of receptor and associated proteins whose genes have expanded and diverged greatly with the expansion of insect Orders and species. Our understanding of how insect pheromones are received and integrated into specific behaviors has made giant steps forward in the decade and a half since the first edition of this book.

Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Second Edition is an important resource for entomologists and molecular biologists studying all areas of insect communication. This book is also valuable for advanced undergraduate and graduate students in entomology courses.