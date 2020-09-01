Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
2nd Edition
Description
Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Second Edition provides an updated and comprehensive review of the biochemistry and molecular biology of insect pheromone biosynthesis and reception. It ties together historical information with recent discoveries and provides the reader with the current state of the field and suggests where future research is headed. Well over half of the species on the planet are insects – more than 900,000. Their perception of each other and their world is achieved through the production and reception of chemical odors that provide essential information for the location of potential mates and food sources.
Written by international experts, many of whom pioneered studies on insect pheromone production and reception, this updates the 2003 first edition with emphasis on recent advances in the field, benefiting from state-of-the-art techniques that have rapidly expanded our understanding of both how insect pheromones are produced and received. To produce pheromones, insects often use specific modifications of lipid pathways that are regulated by the major insect hormones. To detect pheromones, insects use a large and novel set of receptor and associated proteins whose genes have expanded and diverged greatly with the expansion of insect Orders and species. Our understanding of how insect pheromones are received and integrated into specific behaviors has made giant steps forward in the decade and a half since the first edition of this book.
Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Second Edition is an important resource for entomologists and molecular biologists studying all areas of insect communication. This book is also valuable for advanced undergraduate and graduate students in entomology courses.
Key Features
- Offers a historical and contemporary perspective, with a focus on advances over the last 15 years
- Discusses the molecular and regulatory mechanisms underlying pheromone production/detection, as well as the evolution of these processes across the insects
- Led by editors with broad expertise in the metabolic pathways of pheromone production and the biochemical and genetic processes of pheromone detection
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in insect physiology, biochemistry and molecular biology entomology, or chemical ecology
Table of Contents
1. Introductory Chapter
2. Lepidoptera: pheromone production
3. Yeast/plants: production of insect pheromones
4. Bark beetles: pheromone production
5. Drosophila: pheromone production
6. Pheromone production in honeybees
7. Hydrocarbon pheromone production in the housefly and other insects
8. Pheromone Production in Nasonia
9. Hemiptera/stink bugs: pheromone production
10. Plant volatiles and their influence on insect behavior
11. Ecologically labeled lines in the insect olfactory system
12. Pheromone Detection and Responses in Bombyx mori
13. Molecular Mechanisms of pheromone detection
14. Evolutionary Dynamics of Pheromone Receptors
15. Insect Odorant Receptors: Function and Regulation
16. Biophysics of Lepidoptera Pheromone Receptors
17. Evolutionary Olfactory Genomics within the Lepidoptera
18. Progress in genetic technologies used to study insect behaviors outside Drosophila
19. The Genomics, Genetics and Function of Pheromone Receptors in Eusocial Ants
20. Olfactory Genomics of the Coleoptera
21. Mechanisms and dynamics of insect odorant-binding proteins
22. Odor Degrading Enzymes and Signal Termination
23. Olfactory Genomics and Biotechnology in Insect Control
24. Molecular Determinants of Olfactory Sensilla
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128196281
About the Editor
Gary Blomquist
Gary Blomquist is currently a Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Nevada Reno, a position he has held since 1983. From 2001 to 2014, he served as the Chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at this institution. He received his PhD in Biochemistry/Chemistry from the University of Montana. He currently serves on the editorial boards for the Journal of Chemical Ecology, Insect Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and the Archives of Insect Biochemistry and Physiology. He has contributed to hundreds of journal articles and book chapters on insect pheromones and biochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Reno, USA
Richard Vogt
Richard Vogt is currently a Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of South Carolina. He received his PhD in Zoology from the University of Washington. Dr. Vogt served on the editorial board of Insect Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from 2002 to 2014. He has contributed to hundreds of journal articles and book chapters, including co-editing Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in 2003 with Dr. Gary Blomquist.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA