Insect Pheromone Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Part 1: PHEROMONE PRODUCTION Biosynthesis and detection of pheromones and plant volatiles - Introduction and Overview. Biology and ultrastructure of sex pheromone producing tissue . Biochemistry of female moth sex pheromones. Molecular Biological Investigations of Pheromone Desaturases, PBAN regulation of pheromone biosynthesis in female moths. Biosynthesis and endocrine regulation of pheromone production in Coleoptera. Molecular Biology of Pheromone Production in Bark Beetles. Biosynthesis and ecdysteroid regulation of housefly sex pheromone production. Genetic studies on pheromone production in Drosophila. Regulation of pheromone biosynthesis, transport and emission in cockroaches. Pheromone biosynthesis in social insects. Alkaloid-derived pheromones and sexual selection in Lepidoptera.

Part 2: PHEROMONE DETECTION The biochemical design of pheromone and odor detection The biochemistry of odor detection and its future prospects Biochemical Diversity in Odor Detection: OBPs, ODE, and SNMPs. Proteins that make sense. The peripheral pheromone olfactory system in insects: targets for species-selective control agents Biochemistry and diversity of insect odorant-binding proteins. Biochemistry and evolution of OBP and CSP proteins. Diversity and Expression of Odorant Receptors in Drosophila Transduction Mechanisms of Olfactory Sensory Neurons The external and internal environmental factors influencing the biochemical design of pheromone and odor detection The Biomechanical Design of an Insect Antenna as an Odor Capture Device Olfactory landscapes and deceptive pollination: signal noise and convergent evolution in floral Scent Physiology and genetics of odor perception in Drosophila Plasticity and coding mechanisms in the insect antennal lobe