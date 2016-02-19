Insect Pathology V1
1st Edition
An Advanced Treatise
Description
Insect Pathology: An Advanced Treatise, Volume 1 reviews some of the principal developments in insect pathology as well as the major research trends in the field. This book is concerned with non-infectious diseases, microbiota of healthy insects, immunity, physiopathology, predisposition to disease, virus diseases, and rickettsial diseases.
Organized into 17 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the nature and scope of insect pathology as a distinct branch of entomology, as well as the challenges involved in the study of insect diseases and some of the principal applications of insect pathology in agriculture, medicine, and general biology. The next chapters introduce the reader to the physical factors that cause injury/harm to insects; the pathological changes induced in insects by chemicals used as insecticides; and insect nutrition and nutritional diseases. The book discusses other diseases in insects, including genetic diseases, tumors, granuloses, rickettsiae, and rickettsioses. This book is a valuable resource for entomologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
I. Definition and Scope
II. Relation of Insect Pathology to Its Applications
III. The Suppression of Disease in Insects
IV. Some Historical Landmarks
V. Challenges of Insect Pathology
References
Physical Injuries
I. Introduction
II. Physical Agents that Cause Injury
III. Conclusions
References
Chemical Injuries
I. Nerve Poisons
II. Tissue Poisons
References
Nutritional Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Insect Nutrition
III. Nutritional Diseases: Causes and Symptoms
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
References
Genetic Diseases and Aberrations
I. Introduction
II. Genetic and Cytological Terms and Symbols
III. Genetic Pathology
IV. The Occurrence of Genetic Diseases in Populations of "Wild" Insects
V. Genetic Diseases in Laboratory Breeding
VI. Conclusion
References
Tumors
I. Introduction
II. Naturally Occurring Tumors
III. Hereditary Tumors in Drosophila
IV. Experimentally Induced Tumors
V. Discussion
References
The Microorganisms of Healthy Insects
I. Introduction
II. The Scope of Relationships between Insects and Microorganisms
III. Practical Considerations for Workers in Insect Pathology
References
Pathogens of Vertebrates and Plants as Pathogens of Their Acarine and Insect Vectors
I. Introduction
II. Viruses
III. Rickettsiae
IV. Bacteria
V. Protozoa
VI. Helminths
VII. Discussion
References
Immunity in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Innate or Natural Immunity
III. Cellular Immunity
IV. Humoral Immunity
V. Acquired Immunity
VI. Trends in Research
References
Physiopathology and Histochemistry
I. Introduction
II. General Physiopathology
III. Special Physiopathology and Histochemistry
IV. Conclusion
References
Predispositions and Interrelations in Insect Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Historical Aspects
III. Natural Predisposition
IV. Influence of Physiological Diseases
V. Influence of Microbial Diseases
VI. Simultaneous Diseases
VII. Conclusion
References
The Nature of Infections Caused by Nuclear-Polyhedrosis Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Symptomatology and Pathology
III. Mode of Virus Multiplication
IV. Cross Infection and Double Infection
V. Susceptibility
VI. Defense against Nuclear-Polyhedrosis Viruses
VII. Virulence, Infectivity, and Stability of Viruses
VIII. Transmission of Virus
IX. Metabolic Changes in Virus Infection
References
The Nature of Nuclear-Polyhedrosis Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Definition
III. Preparation and Purification of Polyhedra and Viruses
IV. Structure of Polyhedra and Morphology of Viruses
V. Physicochemical Properties and Chemical Composition of Polyhedra
VI. Chemical Composition of Virus Particles
VII. Serological Properties and Relationship of Nuclear-Polyhedron Proteins, Nuclear-Polyhedrosis Viruses, and Insect Hosts
VIII. Taxonomy of Nuclear-Polyhedrosis Viruses
IX. List of Nuclear-Polyhedrosis Viruses
References
The Cytoplasmic Virus Diseases
I. Cytoplasmic Polyhedroses
II. The Tipula Iridescent Virus
III. Other Types of Noninclusion Viruses
References
Induction of Virus Infections
I. Introduction
II. Factors That Control the Occurrence of Virus Infections under Natural Conditions
III. Induction of Virus Diseases by Stressors
IV. Factors That Control Induction
V. Mechanism of Induction
VI. Recapitulation
References
Granuloses of Insects
I. Introduction
II. Diagnosis
III. Isolation and Purification of Capsules and Viruses
IV. Morphology and Size of Capsules and Viruses
V. Physical Properties and Chemical Composition of Capsules and Viruses
VI. Serological Properties of Capsule Proteins and Viruses
VII. Effect of Storage and Temperatures on the Infectivity of Granulosis Viruses
VIII. Pathology
IX. Natural and Applied Control of Pests by Granuloses
X. Taxonomy of Granulosis Viruses
References
Rickettsiae and Rickettsioses
I. Introduction
II. Diagnosis and Identification
III. Cytology and Chemical Composition
IV. Metabolism
V. Resistance of Rickettsiae
VI. Preparation and Cultivation
VII. Pathology
VIII. Epizootiology
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143523