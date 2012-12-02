Insect Outbreaks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120781485, 9780323138741

Insect Outbreaks

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323138741
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd December 1987
Page Count: 578
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
169.94
118.96
118.96
118.96
135.95
118.96
118.96
135.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

FROM THE PREFACE: The abundance of insects can change dramatically from generation to generation; these generational changes may occur within a growing season or over a period of years. Such extraordinary density changes or "outbreaks" may be abrupt and ostensibly random, or population peaks may occur in a more or less cyclic fashion....The goal of this book is to update and advance current thinking on the phenomenon of insect outbreaks. The contributors have reviewed relevant literature in order to generate a synthesis providing new concepts and important alternatives for future research. More importantly, they have presented new ideas or syntheses that will stimulate advances in thinking and experimentation.

Readership

Entomologists, ecologists, forest scientists, population biologists, and evolutionary biologists.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Outbreaks. The Theory and Classification of Outbreaks. Nonoutbreak Species of Forest Lepidoptera. What Is a Forest Pest? Leaf Eating as Mutualism. Community Structure: Natural and Manipulated Ecosystems. Insect Outbreaks and Community Structure. Community Structure and Folivorous Insect Outbreaks: The Roles of Vertical and Horizontal Interactions. Population Outbreaks of Introduced Insects: Lessons From the Biological Control of Weeds. Insect Pest Outbreaks in Agroecosystems. Agricultural Ecology and Insect Outbreaks. Biotic and Abiotic Factors in Insect Outbreaks.The Role of Climatic Variation and Weather in Forest Insect Outbreaks. Pathogen-Induced Cycling of Outbreak Insect Populations. The Role of Natural Enemies in Insect Populations. The Role of Weather and Natural Enemies in Determining Aphid Outbreaks. Amino Acid Nutrition of Herbivorous Insects and Stress to Host Plants. The Role of Drought Stress in Provoking Outbreaks of PhytophagousInsects. Evolutionary Consequences. Insect Population Dynamics and Induction of Plant Resistance: The Testing of Hypotheses. Geographic Invasion and Abundance as Facilitated by Differential Host Plant Utilization Abilities. Phenotypic Plasticity and Herbivore Outbreaks. Genetic Change and Insect Outbreaks. Evolutionary Processes and Insect Outbreaks. Each chapter includes references. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
578
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
3rd December 1987
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138741

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.