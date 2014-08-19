Insect Midgut and Insecticidal Proteins, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Insect Gut Structure, Function, Development and Target of Biological Toxins
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mosquito Larval Alimentary Canal
- 3 Other Insects
- 4 Conclusions and Comment
- Chapter Two: Diversity of Bacillus thuringiensis Crystal Toxins and Mechanism of Action
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 General Characteristics of B. thuringiensis Crystal Toxins
- 3 Cry Toxin Structure: Function
- 4 Midgut Cry-Binding Proteins and Receptor Function
- 5 Models of Cry Toxin Action
- 6 Cytolytic Toxins
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Three: Lysinibacillus sphaericus: Toxins and Mode of Action, Applications for Mosquito Control and Resistance Management
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Toxins and Mode of Action
- 3 Receptors of the Binary Toxin
- 4 Applications for Mosquito Control
- 5 Resistance
- 6 Management of Resistance
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Four: Discovery and Development of Insect-Resistant Crops Using Genes from Bacillus thuringiensis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bt-Based Biopesticides
- 3 Discovery, Characterization and Development of Insecticidal Protein Genes as Crop Traits
- 4 Discovery and Development of Bt Crops
- 5 Regulation
- 6 Insect Resistance Management
- 7 Bt Crops—A Snapshot of Today
- 8 Bt Crops—Prospects for the Future
- 9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Five: Progress Towards RNAi-Mediated Insect Pest Management
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Environmental RNAi
- 3 Insect Sensitivity to Environmental RNAi
- 4 Barriers to Delivery and Efficacy in Recalcitrant Species
- 5 Commercial Development of RNAi Actives
- 6 Safety Considerations
- 7 Insect Resistance Management
- 8 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Six: Detection and Mechanisms of Resistance Evolved in Insects to Cry Toxins from Bacillus thuringiensis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Detection Methods and Current Status of Insect Resistance to Bt Crops
- 3 Resistance Mechanisms
- 4 Genetic Diversity of Resistance and Implications for Resistance Management
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Seven: Photorhabdus Toxins
- Abstract
- 1 Photorhabdus Lifestyles, Relatives and Genomes
- 2 The Toxin Complexes
- 3 Photorhabdus Virulence Cassettes
- 4 The Mcf Toxins
- 5 Patox and Photox
- 6 Binary Toxins
- 7 Classical Secretions Systems and Novel Screens
- 8 Perspectives for the Future of Photorhabdus Toxins
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter Eight: Methods for Deployment of Spider Venom Peptides as Bioinsecticides
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Spider Venom Peptides as Bioinsecticides
- 3 Transcytosis of Spider Venom Peptides Across the Insect Gut Epithelium via Fusion to Molecular Transport Vehicles
- 4 Use of Entomopathogens for ISVP Delivery
- 5 In Planta Expression of Spider Venom Peptides
- 6 ISVP Mimetics
- 7 Outlook
- Acknowledgements
- Index
Description
This volume of Advances in Insect Physiology contains comprehensive interdisciplinary reviews on basic and practical aspects relevant to Insect Midgut and Insecticidal Proteins.
Key Features
- Contains important, comprehensive and in-depth reviews
- An essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists and neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists, and insect biochemists
- First published in 1963, this serial is ranked second in the highly competitive ISI category of Entomology
Readership
Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, insect physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 19th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003305
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001974
About the Serial Editors
Tarlochan Dhadialla Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dow AgroSciences, LLC, IN, USA
Sarjeet Gill Serial Editor
Sarjeet S. Gill is Professor of Cell Biology in the Department of Cell Biology and Neuroscience at the University of California, Riverside, and Entomologist in the Agricultural Experimental Station on the same campus. His research interests are in biochemistry, molecular biology and insect toxicology, with a focus on mechanisms of bacterial and viral pathogenesis, and the role of the midgut and Malpighian tubules in insect homeostasis. Dr. Gill's research also employs the use of whole genome tools to analyze gene function. His research has been continually funded through the NIH and USDA, he continues to serve on national and international committees related to his research interests, and is an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Riverside, USA