Insect Hormones, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Hormonal Control of Ecdysis: Endocrine Cascades for Coordinating Behavior with Physiology; 2. A Molecular Genetic Approach to the Biosynthesis of the Insect Steroid Molting Hormone; 3. Ecdysteroid Receptors and their Applications in Agriculture and Medicine; 4. Ligand Binding Pocket of the Ecdysone Receptor; 5. Non-steroidal Ecdysone Agonists;
- Juvenile Hormone Molecular Actions and Interactions during Development of Drosophila melanogaster; 7. Insect Neuropeptide and Peptide Hormone Receptors: Current Knowledge and Future Directions
Description
Insect biochemistry and molecular genetics have become enormously important sciences. Molecular genetics of drosophila has paced mammalian genetics and has facilitated many advances in mammalian genetics. Moreover, many life-threatening diseases for man are now carried chiefly by insects and our increasing knowledge of the basic science of insects may help to control these diseases.
There is no more important facet of insect science than insect hormones, the agents that allow for communication between cells and tissues. This volume updates important areas of this subject, namely: hormonal control of ecdysis; ecdysone receptors in agriculture and medicine; molecular structure of the receptor ligand binding site of ecdysone; a molecular genetic approach to the biosynthesis of the molting hormone; non-steroidal ecdysone agonists; molecular actions of juvenile hormone in drosophila, and insect neuropeptide receptors.
Readership
Endocrinologists, biochemists, researchers, professors, and graduate students studying the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. In particular for this volume: biochemists and molecular geneticists as well as all researchers and students, who focus on the topic of insect hormones
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 5th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926346
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127098739
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Gerald Litwack Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA