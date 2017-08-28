Insect Epigenetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118337, 9780128118344

Insect Epigenetics, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Russell Jurenka
Serial Volume Editors: Heleen Verlinden
eBook ISBN: 9780128118344
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128118337
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 2017
Page Count: 342
Table of Contents

Introduction
Heleen Verlinden
1. Epigenetics in insects: Mechanisms, phenotypes, and ecological and evolutionary implications
Warren W. Burggren
2. Nutrition and epigenetic change in insects
Peter Dearden
3. microRNAs in Drosophila insulin regulation 
Jerome Hui and William Bendena
4. Epigenetic regulation of longevity in insects
Iryna Kozeretska and Alexander Vaiserman
5. Epigenetic influences on diapause
Julie A. Reynolds
6. Impact of parasites on epigenetics of their insect hosts 
Andreas Vilcinskas
7. From Molecules to Management: Mechanisms and Consequences of Locust Phase Polyphenism
Darron Anthony Cullen
8. The future of environmental epigenetics: insights using the clonal water-flea model
Margaret Beaton and Marcin W. Wojewodzic Sr.
9. Epigenetics – A hidden target of insecticides
Ann-Marie Oppold and Ruth Muller

Description

Insect Epigenetics, Volume 53 provides readers with the latest interdisciplinary reviews on the topic. Updated chapters in this new release include Epigenetics in insects: Mechanisms, ecological outcomes, and evolutionary consequences, Nutrition and epigenetic change in insects, microRNAs in Drosophila insulin regulation, Epigenetic regulation of longevity in insects, Epigenetic influences on diapause, the Impact of parasites on epigenetics of their insect hosts, The molecular physiology of locust swarming behavior, The future of environmental epigenetics: insights using the clonal water-flea model, and. Epigenetics – A hidden target of insecticides.

Led by volume editor Heleen Verlinden, this is an essential reference source for entomologists, zoologists, geneticists and insect chemists.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive overview of environmental impacts on insect epigenetics
  • Written by leaders in their respective areas of research
  • Ideal resource for entomologists, zoologists, geneticists and insect chemists

Readership

General scientists (particularly zoologists, entomologists, insect biochemists and insect physiologists), environmentalists, policy makers with concerns about pest management, pest control

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128118344
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128118337

About the Serial Editors

Russell Jurenka Serial Editor

Dr. Russell Jurenka is a professor in the Department of Entomology at Iowa State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Heleen Verlinden Serial Volume Editor

Heleen Verlinden is Postdoctoral Fellow in the Research Group of Molecular Developmental Physiology and Signal Transduction at KU Leuven in Leuven, Belgium.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoctoral Fellow, Research Group of Molecular Developmental Physiology and Signal Transduction, KU Leuven, Belgium

