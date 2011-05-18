Insect Ecology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123813510, 9780123813527

Insect Ecology

3rd Edition

An Ecosystem Approach

Authors: Timothy Schowalter Timothy Schowalter
eBook ISBN: 9780123813527
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813510
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th May 2011
Page Count: 650
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
63.99
54.39
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The third edition of Insect Ecology: An Ecosystem Approach provides a modern perspective of insect ecology that integrates two approaches traditionally used to study insect ecology: evolutionary and ecosystem. This integration substantially broadens the scope of insect ecology and contributes to prediction and resolution of the effects of current environmental changes, as these affect and are affected by insects. The third edition includes an updated and expanded synthesis of feedback and interactions between insects and their environment. This updated material and a new chapter on applications of insect ecology to social and environmental issues effectively demonstrates how evolutionary and ecosystem approaches complement each other, with the intent of stimulating further integration of these approaches in experiments that address insect roles in ecosystems. Effective management of ecosystem resources depends on evaluation of the complex, often complementary, effects of insects on ecosystem conditions, as well as insect responses to changing conditions.

Key Features

  • Timely revision of a key reference on insect ecology
  • Full coverage of ecosystem structure and function balanced with essential background on evolutionary aspects
  • New chapter on applications to issues such as pest management, ecosystem restoration, invasive species and environmental changes
  • Case studies highlight practical and theoretical applications for topics covered in each chapter

Readership

Researchers and professionals working in the fields of insect ecology, plant and animal ecology, aquatic ecology, forest ecology, crop management and related disciplines; natural resource managers and environmental policy-makers; upper undergraduate /graduate students studying insect ecology

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Overview

I. Scope Of Insect Ecology

II. Ecosystem Ecology

III. Environmental Change And Disturbance

iv. Ecosystem Approach To Insect Ecology

v. Scope Of This Book

Introduction

2. Responses to Abiotic Conditions

I. The Physical Template

II. Surviving Variable Abiotic Conditions

III. Factors Affecting Dispersal Behavior

IV. Responses To Anthropogenic Changes

V. Summary

3. Resource Acquisition

I. Resource Quality

II. Resource Acceptability

III. Resource Availability

IV. Summary

4. Resource Allocation

I. Resource Budget

II. Allocation Of Assimilated Resources

III. Efficiency Of Resource Use

IV. Summary

Introduction

5. Population Systems

I. Population Structure

II. Population Processes

III. Life History Characteristics

IV. Parameter Estimation

V. Summary

6. Population Dynamics

I. Population Fluctuation

II. Factors Affecting Population Size

III. Models Of Population Change

A. Exponential and Geometric Models

B. Logistic Model

C. Complex Models

D. Computerized Models

E. Model Evaluation

IV. Summary

7. Biogeography

I. Geographic Distribution

III. Habitat Connectivity

Iv. Anthropogenic Effects On Spatial Dynamics

V. Models Of Spatial Dynamics

VI. Summary

Introduction

8. Species Interactions

I. Classes of Interactions

II. Factors Affecting Interactions

III. Consequences of Interactions

IV. Summary

9. Community Structure

I. Approaches To Describing Communities

II. Patterns Of Community Structure

III. Determinants Of Community Structure

IV. Summary

10. Community Dynamics

I. Short-Term Change In Community Structure

II. Successional Change In Community Structure

III. Paleoecology

IV. Diversity Vs. Stability

V. Summary

Introduction

11. Ecosystem Structure and Function

I. Ecosystem Structure

II. Energy Flow

III. Biogeochemical Cycling

IV. Climate Modification

V. Ecosystem Modeling

VI. Summary

12. Herbivory

I. Types And Patterns Of Herbivory

II. Effects Of Herbivory

III. Summary

13. Pollination, Seed Predation and Seed Dispersal

I. Types And Patterns Of Pollination

II. Effects Of Pollination

III. Types And Patterns Of Seed Predation And Dispersal

IV. Effects Of Seed Predation And Dispersal

V. Summary

14. Decomposition and Pedogenesis

I. Types And Patterns of Detritivory And Burrowing

II. Effects of Detritivory And Burrowing

III. Summary

15. Insects as Regulators of Ecosystem Processes

I. Development Of The Concept

II. Ecosystems As Cybernetic Systems

III. Summary

Introduction

16. Applications

I. Ecosystem Services

17. Summary and Synthesis

I. Summary

II. Synthesis

III. Critical Issues

IV. Conclusions

Bibliography

Author index

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
650
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123813527
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123813510

About the Author

Timothy Schowalter

Timothy D. Schowalter received his Ph.D. degree in Entomology from the University of Georgia in 1979. Since 1981, he has been a professor of entomology at Oregon State University, Corvallis, studying the effects of environmental changes, including natural and anthropogenic disturbances, on arthropod communities in temperate and tropical ecosystems, and effects of herbivores and detritivores on primary production, carbon flux, biogeochemical cycling. From 1992-93, he served as Program Director for Integrative and Theoretical Ecology at the National Science Foundation, where he was involved in developing global change and terrestrial ecosystem research initiatives at the federal level. He served as a U.S. delegate to international conventions to develop collaboration between U.S. Long Term Ecological Research (LTER) sites and long term sites in Hungary and East Asia and the Pacific.

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, USA

Timothy Schowalter

Timothy D. Schowalter received his Ph.D. degree in Entomology from the University of Georgia in 1979. Since 1981, he has been a professor of entomology at Oregon State University, Corvallis, studying the effects of environmental changes, including natural and anthropogenic disturbances, on arthropod communities in temperate and tropical ecosystems, and effects of herbivores and detritivores on primary production, carbon flux, biogeochemical cycling. From 1992-93, he served as Program Director for Integrative and Theoretical Ecology at the National Science Foundation, where he was involved in developing global change and terrestrial ecosystem research initiatives at the federal level. He served as a U.S. delegate to international conventions to develop collaboration between U.S. Long Term Ecological Research (LTER) sites and long term sites in Hungary and East Asia and the Pacific.

Affiliations and Expertise

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, USA

Reviews

"…this edition of Insect Ecology, An Ecosystem Approach provides a thorough, up-to-date, and well-conceived treatment of the major topics in insect ecology, and is a useful resource for courses in this subject area."--American Entomologist, Spring 2013

Praise for the first edition:
"Insect Ecology is remarkable for its scope, breadth, and comprehensiveness...Absolutely indispensable for graduate students, faculty, and professionals in entomology and ecology" --Choice

"The book is well written and designed. It includes excellent overview and synthesis chapters, and each individual chapter ends with a concise summary. ...I recommend that students, professionals, and amateur entomologists read this excellent volume." --Ecology

"Schowalter's 2nd edition of Insect Ecology: An Ecosystem Approach is a gem - a complete course in modern ecology from the vantage point of insects in ecological systems. Accessible and engaging, yet it treats the most complex ecological phenomena from individual behavior and population processes through landscape and regional-scale issues." - Dan Simberloff, University of Tennessee

"Schowalter provides a well-illustrated, comprehensive integration of population, community, and ecosystem ecology that demonstrates the global importance of insects in terrestrial and aquatic domains. Examples from temperate and tropical studies are related to a wide range of fundamental ecological concepts. The synthesis of current literature is thoroughly developed and will be widely appreciated by beginning students and established professionals." --Alan Covich, Institute of Ecology, University of Georgia

"This very stimulating book will interest entomologists and ecologists alike. Schowalter broadens the traditional scope of insect ecology to communities and ecosystems. He gives an excellent overview how insects shape ecosystem functioning, including their critical role in major trophic interactions such as decomposition, pollination, herbivory and biological control." --Teja Tscharntke, University of Göttingen, Germany

"Insect Ecology is notable for its broad scope and clear synthesis of the diverse and major roles insects play in ecosystems. Although this well-written, excellent book will be especially appealing to undergraduate and graduate students, professionals and anyone with a serious interest in insects and their critical role in ecosystems will also benefit from it. Summing Up: Highly recommended. Upper-division undergraduates and above." --Choice

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.