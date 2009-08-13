Insect Development
1st Edition
Morphogenesis, Molting and Metamorphosis
Description
The publication of the extensive 7-volume work Comprehensive Molecular Insect Science has provided library customers and their end-users with a complete reference encompassing important developments and achievements in modern insect science including reviews on the ecdysone receptor, lipocalins, and bacterial toxins. This derivative from the major reference work, Insect Development: Metamorphosis, Molting and Morphogenesis, presents a new opportunity for the end user who desires to purchase a comprehensive yet affordable work on these important aspects of insect development. Timeless articles by a host of respected contributors in the field cover such topics as embryonic development, hormonal control of form and function of the nervous system, programmed cell death, organization of the endocrine system, and much more.
Key Features
- Articles specially selected by the known and respected editor-in-chief of the original major reference work
- Classic reviews offer essential coverage of development as it relates to metamorphosis, molting and morphogenesis
- Introduction by the editor puts the selected body of work in context, highlighting the need for entomologists, developmental biologists and related researchers to have these valuable reviews in their personal collection
Readership
Insect researchers, developmental biologists, molecular biologists
Table of Contents
- Homeotic Genes
2. Drosophila Limb Development
3. Early Embryonic Development
4. Hormonal Control of Form and Function of the Nervous System
5. Programmed Cell Death
6. The Prothoracicotropic Hormone
7. The Ecdysteroid Receptor
8. The Juvenile Hormones
9. Circadian Organization of the Endocrine System
10. Transposable Elements for Insect Transformation
11. Chitin Metabolism in Insects
12. Cuticular Proteins
13. Insect Cytochrome
14. Insect G Protein-Coupled Receptors
15. Insect Transformation for Use in Control
16. Insect Growth- and Development-Disrupting Insecticides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 730
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 13th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123751379
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123751362
About the Editor
Lawrence Gilbert
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC