Insect Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123751362, 9780123751379

Insect Development

1st Edition

Morphogenesis, Molting and Metamorphosis

Editors: Lawrence Gilbert
eBook ISBN: 9780123751379
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123751362
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th August 2009
Page Count: 730
Description

The publication of the extensive 7-volume work Comprehensive Molecular Insect Science has provided library customers and their end-users with a complete reference encompassing important developments and achievements in modern insect science including reviews on the ecdysone receptor, lipocalins, and bacterial toxins. This derivative from the major reference work, Insect Development: Metamorphosis, Molting and Morphogenesis, presents a new opportunity for the end user who desires to purchase a comprehensive yet affordable work on these important aspects of insect development. Timeless articles by a host of respected contributors in the field cover such topics as embryonic development, hormonal control of form and function of the nervous system, programmed cell death, organization of the endocrine system, and much more.

Key Features

  • Articles specially selected by the known and respected editor-in-chief of the original major reference work

  • Classic reviews offer essential coverage of development as it relates to metamorphosis, molting and morphogenesis

  • Introduction by the editor puts the selected body of work in context, highlighting the need for entomologists, developmental biologists and related researchers to have these valuable reviews in their personal collection

Readership

Insect researchers, developmental biologists, molecular biologists

Table of Contents

  1. Homeotic Genes
    2. Drosophila Limb Development
    3. Early Embryonic Development
    4. Hormonal Control of Form and Function of the Nervous System
    5. Programmed Cell Death
    6. The Prothoracicotropic Hormone
    7. The Ecdysteroid Receptor
    8. The Juvenile Hormones
    9. Circadian Organization of the Endocrine System
    10. Transposable Elements for Insect Transformation
    11. Chitin Metabolism in Insects
    12. Cuticular Proteins
    13. Insect Cytochrome
    14. Insect G Protein-Coupled Receptors
    15. Insect Transformation for Use in Control
    16. Insect Growth- and Development-Disrupting Insecticides

Details

No. of pages:
730
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123751379
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123751362

About the Editor

Lawrence Gilbert

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

